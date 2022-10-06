Read full article on original website
Today in Gear: Get Ready For the Weekend
Ever wondered what gear the Gear Patrol team really, really loves? Our crew of experts is constantly testing, researching and exploring products across a wide range of categories (like tech, home goods and cars). Each month, we round up our top ten favorite products in one straightforward post. Read September's top picks here. Check out the list, shop, explore – and let us know your thoughts.
Uniqlo U's New Collection Is the Best Cheap Fall Closet Refresh
Clothes are expensive — I know better than anyone, and I try to be mindful of that when putting together buying guides or recommending a new release. It's hard, though: manufacturing is pricier post-COVID; so are materials; and if you want things to last, well, they'll probably cost a little (sometimes a lot) more.
Hiking Shoes vs Hiking Boots: What's the Difference?
The foundation of any hiking kit is solid, dependable footwear — something with a grippy outsole, a breathable, abrasion-resistant upper and just enough cushioning to provide comfort while maintaining trail feel. You've no doubt heard of hiking boots, but there are two popular types of footwear you'll commonly see...
Buffy's Bedding Is Some of the Comfiest in the World — You Can Get It for Up to 35% Off Now
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Buffy, the internet-famous brand, crafts the self-proclaimed "comfiest comforters and bedding" in the world. And while that might sound arrogant, the brand has also had accolades piled on from the likes of Good Housekeeping, Architectural Digest and many more — all backing up that claim. If you want to see what all the hype is about (or you already drank the Kool-Aid and are rearing to drink some more), now is the perfect time, as the brand just launched a sitewide sale with deals of up to 35 percent off.
