Chef Rick Bayless and friends bring culinary careers and great causes to the conversation at Elmhurst University

Tyler Florence brings star power, steaks and the magic of Miller & Lux to the menu at Esquire
Acclaimed Chef and restaurateur Tyler Florence joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Tyler shares excitement for his visit to Chicago and to bring some of his favorites for food fans at Esquire by Cooper’s Hawk. Exclusive 45-day dry aged tomahawks, New York strips and filets headline the menu that also has elevated desserts, sides and 2 signature wines from Miller & Lux. Tyler Florence’s “Visiting Chef” menu goes for three months and for times, dishes and descriptions be sure to check out https://esquire.coopershawk.com/visiting-chef-series.
Why it is important to build your deck correctly
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/24:2022: Deck Tech’s Co-owner of Deck Tech George Argyris joins the show to share why it is so important to build your deck correctly and safely . To learn more about what Deck Tech can do for you go to decktechinc.com or call them at 1-800-956-3325.
Catch 35 offers premium seafood and dining experience!
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/25/2022: Catch 35 – Owner Sam Berngard and Chef Eddie Sweeney, joined the program to bring some of their delicious food! Eddie also talks about how seafood season is changing, how to smoke, grill, or sauté seafood at home, the best place to buy fish, and the best wines to pair with each type of seafood. To learn more about Catch 35 visit catch35.com.
Wintrust Business Lunch 10/06/22: The history of Eli’s Cheesecake, and what is Chicago Star Media?
Rick Kogan, filling in for John Williams, is joined by Candace Jordan of Chicago Star Media and Maureen Schulman of Eli`s Cheesecake for the full hour. Candace shares how Chicago Star Media was started during the pandemic and what kind of news they report on. Maureen shares about the storied history of Eli’s and she brings in some pumpkin cheesecake for Rick to try!
The Legendary Film, TV Actor & Former Wrestler ‘Mr. T’ Shares A Spiritual Message on Sunday Oct 9th at Chicago’s Historic Cosmopolitan Church
There’s a familiar adage which states that ‘you can’t teach a mature soul new tricks’! The iconic ‘Mr. T’ begs to differ! In fact, he’s calling any and everyone who has sometimes struggled with their faith during challenging times! There is a unique religious spiritual vision of the word of God coming to Chicago’s Southside! Rev. Dr. Eric D. Clopton, Sr., the Pastor, and membership of the Bronzeville-based Cosmopolitan Community Church are pleased to announce a special ‘Champion of Christ’ with deep Chicago roots will preach a magnificent motivating morning message. Faith Festivities kick off on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 10:45am, at 5249 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL. All are invited!
Extremely Local News: Rogers Park in top five of nicest places to live
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Rogers Park Is The 5th Best Place To Live In The United States, According To New Ranking: Rogers Park was the only neighborhood to make the list of best cities to live and is one of just two Illinois locations included in the top 50.
Chicago to celebrate the late legendary Bernie Mac
On Thursday, fans of the late Bernie Mac will gather to laughter to the honor the legendary funnyman.
One of America’s Best Pasta Makers Is Opening a Tuscan Steakhouse in Chicago
After the Alinea Group pulled out of opening restaurants in Chicago’s new St. Regis development, the building took its sweet time finding a replacement. But finally, almost a year later, we now know what sort of eateries will be opening up in the 101-story tower. St. Regis has partnered with the city’s largest restaurant company, Lettuce Entertain You, to develop two spaces in the building, Eater Chicago reported on Thursday. The star LA chef Evan Funke (Felix, Mother Wolf) will be helming a Tuscan steakhouse, while local chef Hisanobu Osaka (formerly of Japonais by Morimoto) will oversee an all-day Japanese spot. “I’m...
Steam mops are not good for your hardwood floor!
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/24/2022: Vice President and Sales Manager Igor Murokh, AKA Mr. Floor joins the show to talk about why using a steam mop or mop is not good for your hardwood floor. To learn more about Mr. Floor Companies, their products, and what services they provide go to mrfloor.com or call 847-674-7500.
Author Adam Selzer takes you on a guided tour of ‘Graceland Cemetery: Chicago Stories, Symbols and Secrets’
On this podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with Author Adam Selzer who takes us on a tour of his latest book on Graceland Cemetery. Adam has written several books on Chicago history and offers guided tours of Chicago’s most interesting and fascinating sites. In Graceland Cemetery, Adam walks us to the graves of famous Chicagoans for sure such as famed architects Louis Sullivan and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, but also takes us to athletes like Ernie Banks and African American heavyweight boxer Jack Johnson and many lesser known figures who take us back to the Revolutionary War, the Civil War and names you know because you travel the streets named after them like Kinzie, Elston and McClurg. A truly fascinating look at the stories that help define one of Chicago’s treasures as only Adam Selzer can tell them. You can learn more about Adam by visiting www.adamchicago.com or checking out www.mysteriouschicago.com. You’ll be glad you did!
Carrier and Bryant Chicagoland Factory Authorized Dealer program
Lou Manfredini is joined by Jp Cadorin, Territory Manager for Chicago’s Carrier and Bryant Distributor, and Ryan Hoger who is the Director of Training. The three discuss the FAD (Factory Authorized Dealer) program and how it allows companies to differentiate themselves. The program allows for the creation of highly certified installers and technicians who’ve passed a comprehensive set of specialty exams and training to ensure their technical competency.
Extremely Local News: New Pullman restaurant looking to employ veterans
Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon has details on:. Memo’s Hot Dogs, A Pilsen Mainstay For 65 Years, Closes Amid Showdown With City Over Mural: The city...
Planning to dine out this weekend? Here are some of Chicago's best new restaurants
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A lot you probably have plans to dine out this weekend. Chicago is full of options, but we've teamed up with TimeOut Chicago to bring you a list of some of the best new spots in town. TimeOut Chicago assistant editor Jeffy Mai has been covering the local food and beverage scene for more than a decade, has compiled a list of the best new restaurants in Chicago.For a modern Korean American experience from the well-regarded team behind Mott Street and Mini Mott, head to Second Generation in Logan Square.The restaurant used to be burger joint Mini...
New Wine Bar and Bistro Coming to Barrington
The father-son duo hope to open the new eatery in mid-December
Remembering Judy Tenuta
Comedian Judy Tenuta died Thursday at age 72. Tenuta grew up in Maywood and gained early comedy experience with Chicago’s Second City before starting her standup career. Earlier this year, she talked with WGN Radio’s Steve Dale about some projects she was working on as well as her treatment for ovarian cancer.
After A Pandemic Slump, Portage Park’s Patio Theater Ready To Create Its Next Chapter
PORTAGE PARK — After hanging on for two-and-a-half years, the historic Patio Theater is bringing back more events, concerts and other shows as entertainment life reawakens. Like many music venues, the nearly 30,000-square-foot theater at 6008 W. Irving Park Road closed its doors at the start of 2020 and only reopened at the beginning of the year with in-person performances and COVID-19 guidelines. But they’ve not yet returned to staging the number of shows in a consistent schedule as before the pandemic, owner Chris Bauman said.
Why Was the Harry Styles Concert in Chicago Canceled?
Hours before he was set to hit the stage at the United Center, Harry Styles' concert was abruptly postponed, much to the disappointment of thousands of fans, many of whom had been camping for hours to secure their spot near the stage. So why did Thursday's show get canceled, but...
Get your Marquis door now at Builder Supply Outlet!
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/17/2022: President of Builder Supply Outlet Tom Jahnke joins the program to talk about how their Marquis doors look great but also do a great job protecting your home. To learn more about Builder Supply Outlet and what types of products they have go to buildersupplyoutlet.com or call 1-708-343-3900.
NorthShore decides to disband its Auxiliary, known for annual craft show
The news was sent to participating artists in an email five weeks before the American Craft Exhibition (ACE) would take place at the Chicago Botanic Garden. The first two sentences of the second paragraph delivered the message concisely:. “After much discussion, it was announced last week that the difficult decision...
The Beat Cop’s Guide to Peri Peri and Affy Tapples
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Flame On Peri Peri. Located at 7041 N. Milwaukee in Niles, they are known for serving Peri corn, chicken, and gyros. Lt. Haynes also reviews the Affy Tapple Factory Store, located at 7425 N. Croname Rd. in Niles. They are known for their variety of taffy apples, caramels, and chocolate covered pretzels.
