If Russia Drops a Nuke, the U.S. Has These Three Options
The chances Moscow will use a nuclear weapon are small, but it could happen if Vladimir Putin feels cornered in Ukraine.
US intelligence tells Biden Putin was ‘directly’ confronted by angry Kremlin insider
Vladimir Putin was confronted by a Kremlin insider angry over the conduct of the Ukraine war, Joe Biden has reportedly been told. A report said the alleged rare intervention from someone considered a member of the Russian leader’s inner circle, was treated with enough credibility that it made its way into Mr Biden’s daily intelligence briefing, where he is told about a half-dozen or so of the most pressing intelligence related issues by one of his senior officials.
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
North Korea Tells U.S. to 'Keep Its Mouth Shut' as It Denies Arming Russia
North Korea has warned the U.S. to "keep its mouth shut" after denying that it exported weapons to aid Russia in its war against Ukraine. Recent Russian military supply difficulties have forced Moscow to purchase millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea, according to a New York Times report citing declassified U.S. intelligence this month. North Korea has openly sided with Russia during the war, being the only country besides Syria and Russia to officially recognize the independence of the pro-Russian breakaway "republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk.
Putin sends bombers to key nuke base, satellite images show
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently sent nuclear-capable bombers to a critical Russian military installation where the country keeps part of its nuclear arsenal. The move is the latest sign that Putin may deploy nuclear weapons. The Israeli satellite intelligence firm ImageSat International was the first to detect an “irregular presence”...
Ex-CIA director shares the most likely suspect for Nord Stream leaks
Former CIA director John Brennan talks with CNN’s Brianna Keilar about the Ukraine-Russia conflict, the recent draft order from Russian President Vladimir Putin and the recent unexplained leaks from the Nord Stream gas pipelines.
Russians Terrified by Putin’s Bunker Mentality as He Turns 70 With His Finger on the Nuclear Button
Only a handful of people know the exact location where President Vladimir Putin is celebrating his 70th birthday in St. Petersburg on Friday, but critics say he spends more and more of his time isolated deep inside nuclear bunkers.The Kremlin has announced that Putin will spend his birthday working. Mired, as he is, in the biggest self-made disaster of his presidency, that just raises more worrying questions about what kind of orders he’s going to issue on his big day. Backed into a corner, what is Putin considering next?People who’ve known Putin for many years claim the Russian leader is...
NATO issues chilling nuclear war warning after Vlad’s deranged speech in ‘most dangerous moment since Russian invasion’
NATO has issued a chilling nuclear war warning after Vladimir Putin's deranged speech edged the world into the most dangerous moment since the Russian invasion. Jens Stoltenberg, who heads the Western military alliance, said Putin's shameless landgrab would not stop NATO providing its "unwavering support" to Ukraine. The NATO chief...
Ukrainian military intelligence claims the risk of Russia using nuclear weapons is now 'very high,' report says
The Ukrainian military isn't taking Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats lightly. The Russian president last week in a brazen escalation of his war in Ukraine made a thinly-veiled threat of nuclear warfare, warning that "this is not a bluff." Several intelligence experts have since said that the threat of nuclear war...
Russian Newspaper Slams Putin Ally Over Nuclear War Threats
An editorial in a Russian newspaper has taken aim at the nuclear rhetoric being pushed by former President Dmitry Medvedev in a rare rebuke of officials in a tightly controlled media environment. The op-ed in Nezavisimaya Gazeta follows a Telegram social media post in which Medvedev, now deputy head of...
As Putin turns 70, former Russia insider weighs in on likelihood of nuclear move
Past birthdays have included lavish gifts from world leaders, hockey games with Russia’s great and good, and down-to-nature forays in the mountains of Siberia. This birthday — and it is a big one — is expected to involve minimal celebration. As Russian President Vladimir Putin turns 70, the question on many minds is not so much "how strong is his body?" but "how secure is his job?"
How Vladimir Putin is Spending His 70th Birthday
Putin is facing the biggest challenge of his 22-year reign, with a growing number of allies criticizing his handling of the Ukraine war.
President Joe Biden signs executive order strengthening privacy protections in intelligence data
President Joe Biden Friday signed an executive order to enhance privacy and civil liberties protections for people's personal data collected by U.S. intelligence agencies.
Ukraine news - live: Russian governor warns of ‘desire for revenge’ after Crimea blast
At least 17 people in Zaporizhzhia were killed overnight when homes were attacked by airstrikes attributed to Russia, according to a city official.A further 49 people were hospitalised, including six children, as a result of the shelling in the city in southeast Ukraine.The region’s governor Oleksandr Starukh said that a nine-storey building was partially destroyed, five other residential buildings levelled and others damaged in 12 Russian missile attacks.“There may be more people under the rubble,” he said on the Telegram messaging app. “A rescue operation is underway at the scene. Eight people have already been rescued.”Earlier, city official Anatoliy Kurtev said at least 17 people were killed when missiles hit a high-rise apartment complex and buildings.On Saturday, three people were killed when the 12-mile-long Kerch Strait bridge in the annexed region of Crimea came under attack.Neither side has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Crimea’s Russian governor Sergei Aksyonov said: “Of course, emotions have been triggered and there is a healthy desire to seek revenge.”
Fact Check: Is Putin First 'Direct' Nuke Threat Since Cuban Missile Crisis?
"For the first time since the Cuban Missile Crisis, we have a direct threat of the use [of a] nuclear weapon," U.S. President Joe Biden said this week.
A look at Nobel Peace Prize winners through history
Activists from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, a strong rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin whose invasion of Ukraine has outraged the international community and highlighted his authoritarian rule. The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the 2022 prize to imprisoned Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski,...
Russia strikes Ukraine housing; detains refugees at border
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles hit apartment buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, killing at least seven people, with at least five others missing, in a region that Moscow has illegally annexed, a local official said. Two strikes damaged more than 40 buildings hours...
Column: America is slipping into authoritarian rule
Never in my wildest dreams did I think America would be on the verge of changing from democracy to authoritarian rule. But, overwhelming evidence abounds that voters and a political party are purposely changing their behavioral traits. With three grandchildren, ages 11, 8 and 4, I truly fear for their...
Roger Waters’ Russia comments are reportedly affecting Pink Floyd’s catalogue sale
Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is reportedly jeopardising the band’s catalogue sale with his recent comments on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A new report by Variety claims that the band have quietly been shopping their catalogue and other assets for a reported sum of $500 million, but Rogers’ recent comments have given at least one potential buyer second thoughts, with others on the fence about changing their position.
Russia Fires Missiles At Ukranian City Near Nuclear Plant
Russia launched two missile attacks in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday (October 6), which resulted in one death and at least five others being trapped near Europe's largest nuclear power plant, the governor of the region, which is mostly occupied by Russia, confirmed via the Associated Press. The...
