Related
counton2.com
SC military leaders say more affordable housing needed near installations
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — Leadership from the 8 major military installations in South Carolina and Fort Gordon in Augusta, Georgia, met with the Governor and agency heads in downtown Columbia Thursday. They talked about their accomplishments over the last year and their plans for the future. During the meeting,...
counton2.com
Everyday Hero: Jamie Hough
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry suffered some serious damage on September 30 as Hurricane Ian battered the coast, but it’s hard to compare to the devastation that Ian unleashed on Florida. One Lowcountry man made it his mission to help. Jamie Hough founded Southeast Rescue and Relief...
counton2.com
Remains of 7 Puget Sound floatplane crash victims identified
SEATTLE (AP) — Seven people including a retired teacher have been identified after their bodies were recovered in the aftermath of a floatplane crash that killed 10 people last month in Washington’s Puget Sound, authorities said Friday. The Clallam County Coroner’s Office said remains that washed ashore about...
