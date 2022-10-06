Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
Victim of crash at South Congress Avenue identified
Paul Muller was identified as the person who was hit. He died at the scene.
APD loosens requirements for cadets to increase number of recruits
The Austin Police Department has changed some of the requirements recruits need to meet before moving forward with the Academy.
AFD responds to gas leak in southeast Austin
The Austin Fire Department said crews were on the scene of a gas line that had been struck by an excavator in the 1700 block of E. Oltorf St.
Some businesses evacuated, traffic closed after gas line struck in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Some businesses were evacuated and traffic was closed in both directions after a gas line was struck in southeast Austin on Saturday morning. The incident happened in the 1700 block of E. Oltorf St., the Austin Fire Department said. A 6-inch gas line was struck by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corridor office secures additional $70M for road construction projects
The city has secured an additional $70 million to put toward a series of transportation construction projects voters approved in 2016 as part of a $720 million bond package. A recent memo from the Corridor Program Office gave a comprehensive update on progress for the Corridor Construction Program, which was created to make safety and other improvements to nine major roadways throughout the city. The 2016 bond provided $472 million to fund the projects along those corridors, with later Council action expanding the scope and funding of the program to $1.4 billion.
CBS Austin
Woman killed in collision with pickup truck in North Austin identified
Police have identified the woman who was killed after a pickup truck struck her on a road in North Austin. It happened Saturday, Oct. 1, near the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and Beaver Street. The Austin Police Department says the truck was traveling south in the outside lane Lamar...
Person hit, killed by train in east Austin
A person was hit and killed by a train on Interstate 35 service road near 41st Street, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
City seeks federal transit funds to improve east-west connections along I-35
The city has hopes of securing federal transportation funds intended to reconnect communities severed from economic and other opportunities by transit infrastructure, specifically Interstate 35. Last week City Council approved a resolution to submit the Our Future 35: Connecting Equitably Study to the U.S. Department of Transportation for funding consideration...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hundreds of ACL Festival staff to carry naloxone this year in case of overdoses
Judge Andy Brown said Travis County supplied roughly 60 doses of the spray which have made their way to some members of the bartending team. A nonprofit supplied hundreds more, which have gone to a large portion of ACL management.
Arrest made after fatal single-vehicle crash in east Austin
A man was arrested in connection to a single-vehicle crash after 2 a.m. July 18 in the 8600 block of FM 969 that resulted in a death.
CBS Austin
Man arraigned Friday for threatening Northwest Austin daycare with a gun
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is behind bars in the Travis County Jail after attempting to gain entry into Primrose School of Four Points in Northwest Austin Tuesday night around 6:45 p.m. According to an affidavit, Aaron Whitfield, 26, was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon in a Prohibited Place, a third-degree felony, Terroristic Threat, a third-degree felony, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor.
APD asks for help identifying north Austin stabbing suspect
APD asked for help identifying a suspect in regard to a Sept. 22 stabbing that occurred in the 8500 block of N. Lamar Blvd.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Leander PD vehicle with 2 officers inside hit by suspected drunk driver
A Leander Police patrol vehicle was hit by a suspected drunk driver Tuesday night, police said, and the driver was arrested on a DWI charge.
Multiple departments respond to fire at northwest Austin home
Crews responded to a two-story residential home in the 9900 block of Palmbrook Drive in northwest Austin for a fire Friday afternoon, according to the Austin Fire Department.
SH 71 closed at Falls Creek Estates Drive after fatal crash
All lanes of State Highway 71 southeast of Spicewood are closed Tuesday afternoon due to a crash, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Travis County preps for centennial fire prevention week
According to a proclamation unanimously approved by the Travis County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, the week of Oct. 9-15 is the 100th annual fire prevention week in Travis County. The theme of the centennial? “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”. “I’ve responded to way too many fatality fires...
Toll road agency, tech firm square off in court
At the end of a lengthy hearing Tuesday, Judge Eric Shepperd of Travis County Court at Law No. 2 told lawyers for the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority and the technology company suing the agency he would be back with a decision as soon as possible on whether the toll road authority must repair drainage problems related to construction of the U.S. Highway 183 toll road.
ZAP supports zoning for 33 townhomes in South Austin
The Zoning and Platting Commission recommended a rezoning Tuesday for 33 homes in South Austin over the objections of two neighbors. The case concerns a 2.7-acre property at 7901 Peaceful Hill Lane. The property owner, represented by Victoria Haase with Thrower Design, plans to rezone the site to Townhouse and Condominium Residence (SF-6) in order to build 33 homes. The site, currently used for car storage, is zoned Development Reserve (DR).
KVUE
DPS arrest man accused of attempting to enter Austin day care with a gun
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested a man who reportedly attempted to enter an Austin daycare with a gun on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The owner of Primrose School of Four Points reported that a witness who was in the parking lot at the time of the crime informed her that she saw the suspect attempt to open two locked doors at the facility.
Elon Musk company applies to dump treated wastewater into Colorado River; some neighbors unhappy about it
The company is asking the TCEQ to approve the discharge of up to 142,500 gallons of treated wastewater per day into the Colorado River, below Austin's Lady Bird Lake.
Austin Monitor
Austin, TX
785
Followers
2K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT
Five days a week, we bring you the news from Austin City Hall, Travis County Commissioners Court, and multiple other civic entities that make key decisions for central Texas. We stick to the facts. We aim to be fair. When we err, we correct it fast.https://www.austinmonitor.com/
Comments / 0