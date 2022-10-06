ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Austin, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Austin Monitor

Corridor office secures additional $70M for road construction projects

The city has secured an additional $70 million to put toward a series of transportation construction projects voters approved in 2016 as part of a $720 million bond package. A recent memo from the Corridor Program Office gave a comprehensive update on progress for the Corridor Construction Program, which was created to make safety and other improvements to nine major roadways throughout the city. The 2016 bond provided $472 million to fund the projects along those corridors, with later Council action expanding the scope and funding of the program to $1.4 billion.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Woman killed in collision with pickup truck in North Austin identified

Police have identified the woman who was killed after a pickup truck struck her on a road in North Austin. It happened Saturday, Oct. 1, near the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and Beaver Street. The Austin Police Department says the truck was traveling south in the outside lane Lamar...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transportation Department#Vision Zero#Black People#Traffic Accident#City Council
CBS Austin

Man arraigned Friday for threatening Northwest Austin daycare with a gun

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is behind bars in the Travis County Jail after attempting to gain entry into Primrose School of Four Points in Northwest Austin Tuesday night around 6:45 p.m. According to an affidavit, Aaron Whitfield, 26, was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon in a Prohibited Place, a third-degree felony, Terroristic Threat, a third-degree felony, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Austin Monitor

Toll road agency, tech firm square off in court

At the end of a lengthy hearing Tuesday, Judge Eric Shepperd of Travis County Court at Law No. 2 told lawyers for the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority and the technology company suing the agency he would be back with a decision as soon as possible on whether the toll road authority must repair drainage problems related to construction of the U.S. Highway 183 toll road.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

ZAP supports zoning for 33 townhomes in South Austin

The Zoning and Platting Commission recommended a rezoning Tuesday for 33 homes in South Austin over the objections of two neighbors. The case concerns a 2.7-acre property at 7901 Peaceful Hill Lane. The property owner, represented by Victoria Haase with Thrower Design, plans to rezone the site to Townhouse and Condominium Residence (SF-6) in order to build 33 homes. The site, currently used for car storage, is zoned Development Reserve (DR).
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

DPS arrest man accused of attempting to enter Austin day care with a gun

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested a man who reportedly attempted to enter an Austin daycare with a gun on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The owner of Primrose School of Four Points reported that a witness who was in the parking lot at the time of the crime informed her that she saw the suspect attempt to open two locked doors at the facility.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin Monitor

Austin, TX
785
Followers
2K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Five days a week, we bring you the news from Austin City Hall, Travis County Commissioners Court, and multiple other civic entities that make key decisions for central Texas. We stick to the facts. We aim to be fair. When we err, we correct it fast.

 https://www.austinmonitor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy