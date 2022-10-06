Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
District 2 Candidates Debate Age
Christian County Fiscal Court could be moving times if one candidate gets elected. Republican Josh Turner is running against Incumbent Mark Wells for the District 2 seat. Turner says he has heard several concerns from citizens during his doorknocking campaign. Wells says he is proud of the work he's done...
whopam.com
Rose withdraws from Guthrie mayor race
There are now only two candidates running in the non-partisan race for mayor of Guthrie. Guthrie City Councilmam Zollie Rose withdrew from the mayor’s race Thursday, according to Todd County Clerk Cindy O’Bryan. That leaves incumbent Jimmy Covington and former mayor Scott Marshall on the November ballot.
wkdzradio.com
District 7 Candidates Discuss Priorities
A previous City Councilman and a business owner are campaigning to see who will take the Christian County District 7 seat on Fiscal Court. Dave Fernandez and Russ Guffey participated in the League of Women Voters Forums Thursday night. Fernandez says the one issue he has heard about is flooding.
whopam.com
Habitat for Humanity to dedicate local house
Habitat for Humanity will dedicate a home it constructed in partnership with Hopkinsville Community College in a ceremony Saturday morning on Starling Street. It will be at 10 a.m. at 2212 Starling and Habitat for Humanity of the Pennyrile Director Heath Duncan says students going to HCC to learn construction help them build one home a year.
whvoradio.com
Martin And Hillis Discuss Hopkinsville Issues During Ward 6 Forum
Hopkinsville City Council ward six candidates Travis Martin and Nichelle Hillis discussed their goals for Hopkinsville’s future, current needs, and other topics during the League of Women’s Voters forum Monday night. Challenger Nichelle Hillis says her top priorities include public safety. Martin, who is the incumbent in the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Jameson explains phone call to local radio station, as JCC issues seventh misconduct charge
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is set to appear again in court this month for a misconduct hearing. The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission issued another charge against Jameson on Friday, after issuing two earlier this week. In the newest charge, the JCC says Jameson used his position as a circuit judge to make sure a potential news story did not make air.
wkdzradio.com
Prep For Ham Fest Enters Final Days
The 46th Annual Trigg County Ham Festival kicks off Monday with breakfast at the Lake Barkley Convention Center, but crews have been hard at work behind the scenes for months now. Renaissance Director Janelle Halstead says the streets will be lined with vendors. City Clerk Barbie Johnson says this year...
whvoradio.com
Council Approves Annexation Of 612 Acres Into City Limits
Hopkinsville City Council moved forward with the annexation of over 600 acres on John Rivers Road — associated with Commerce Park Phase II — into the city limits at Tuesday night’s meeting. The council unanimously approved the annexation on the first reading after Mayor Wendell Lynch explained...
wkdzradio.com
Gary Hodge, 78, of Cadiz
Funeral Services for 78 year old Gary Dennis Hodge of Cadiz will be held Monday afternoon, October 10, 2022 at 2:00 at East Cadiz Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the East Cadiz Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at East Cadiz Baptist...
wkdzradio.com
Man Thrown From Vehicle In Trigg County
A man was thrown from a moving vehicle during an altercation on Rocky Ridge Road in Cadiz Saturday afternoon. Cadiz Police say someone in the vehicle pulled a knife on a man and tried to stab him before pushing him out of the vehicle near the intersection of US 68.
clarksvillenow.com
City Council OKs changing schedule for to-go-cup drinking downtown
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The City Council has voted in favor of simplifying the prescribed hours and days for to-go-cup drinking of alcoholic beverages within the entertainment district. While not an easy sell to the police chief or some city officials, the measure passed 7-5 Thursday night. The...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Family Expanding Meat Business
Trigg County’s Futrell family is working to take their custom processed meat business to a new level. Griffin and Madison Futrell and their family have been offering finished beef and pork to consumers in the community since before the COVID-19 pandemic. With increased demand for their products they are now offering retails cuts of frozen beef and pork. Griffin says they have been offering their meat products on a large scale, but are going to test the waters by offering retail cuts of meat.
mainstreetclarksville.com
The history of Montgomery County’s last Confederate soldier
From the Encyclopedia of Montgomery County, Hugh Cavandar (1847 – 1939), also spelled Cavender, was the county’s last Confederate soldier. He was born March 5, 1847 near Brown’s Mill, in Rutherford County, the youngest son of James B. and Rebecca (Cavender) Cavender. The Cavender family had moved prior to 1813 from Lunenburg County, Va. to Williamson County, Tenn.
whopam.com
Ground broken for Casey Jones Distillery expansion, rickhouse
Casey Jones Distillery has shown that they have the drive and the passion to thrive, and that only continues to be proven as ground was broken Thursday for a new 3,000-barrel rickhouse at their location on Witty Lane. Calling it the first post-prohibition barrel storage facility in Hopkinsville, owner and...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man charged with first-degree criminal abuse
A Hopkinsville man has been charged with criminal child abuse after allegedly striking a child in the face and head with a belt multiple times. According to the Hopkinsville police report, a warrant for first-degree criminal child abuse was served against 35-year-old Darryne Hurt of Hopkinsville, alleging he struck a child under the age of 12 multiple times leaving large, raised red welts to their face, heads, arms and legs.
wkdzradio.com
Kenneth Crawford, 74, of Dawson Springs
Private services will be held at a later date for 74-year old Kenneth Bruce Crawford, of Dawson Springs. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife: GaylinaTyson Crawford of Dawson Springs, KY; his sons, Kenny “Sam” (Ann) Crawford of Marietta, GA and John Paul (Linda) Crawford of Jacksonville, FL; his step-son, Uriah Greer of Franklin, IN; his brothers, William and Charles Crawford both of Marietta, SC. Two grandchildren and one step grandchild.
wkdzradio.com
Amanda Sholar Crowned Miss Trigg County 2022
Mary Madeline Sholar will wear the crown and the title of Miss Trigg County 2022 after being crowned during the 2022 pageant Thursday night at Trigg County High School Gymn. The News Edge's Kinley Humphries had a chance to visit with Maddie Sholar about being crowned Miss Trigg County. Avery...
wkdzradio.com
Circuit Court Clerk Announces After-Hours EPO Changes
The Christian County Office of the Circuit Court Clerk has announced some updated changes for after-hours emergency protective orders (EPO). Circuit Court Clerk Paige Parker says for over 20 years, special deputized advocates have provided EPO services after hours 7 days a week including all holidays. She notes this service has proven to be beneficial and effective for domestic violence victims. While a location change for female victims to file EPOs was announced in late September, Parker says circumstances surrounding those able to provide this service after hours, on weekends and on holidays have changed.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville’s Turnbridge/River District could usher in $200M of development
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) has announced the pursuit of the second commercial redevelopment districts it is planning in the Clarksville’s Central Business Improvement District area. The Turnbridge/River District project, that follows recent approval of the Vulcan and Frosty Morn District, could improve the slower development on...
No threat to Webster County schools
WEBSTER CO. (WEHT) – Officials in Webster County are getting the word out that there is no threat to any of the district’s schools. The assistant superintendent says a parent dropped off a student this morning at Webster County Middle School. The parent was carrying a gun and had a permit to carry the weapon. […]
