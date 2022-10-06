ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fourpointsnews.com

Housing Authority of the City of Austin buys Bell Steiner Apartments and another property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources

The city of Austin has recently purchased Bell Steiner Apartments for affordable housing and another undeveloped property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources. “In late August, approximately 25 acres of land along Steiner Ranch Boulevard between the Steakhouse and the Bell Apartments was sold,” according to resident Craig Smyser. He posted this information on his Facebook page Discover Steiner Ranch https://www.facebook.com/groups/DiscoverSteinerRanch/
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
Austin Monitor

ZAP supports zoning for 33 townhomes in South Austin

The Zoning and Platting Commission recommended a rezoning Tuesday for 33 homes in South Austin over the objections of two neighbors. The case concerns a 2.7-acre property at 7901 Peaceful Hill Lane. The property owner, represented by Victoria Haase with Thrower Design, plans to rezone the site to Townhouse and Condominium Residence (SF-6) in order to build 33 homes. The site, currently used for car storage, is zoned Development Reserve (DR).
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

TxTag customers voice concerns over issues with billing statements

AUSTIN, Texas - Toll roads are supposed to make life faster and easier, but a lot of TxTag customers in the Austin area are finding that billing blunders are making it anything but simple. While TxDOT is in charge of the TxTag system, the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority handles...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Toll road agency, tech firm square off in court

At the end of a lengthy hearing Tuesday, Judge Eric Shepperd of Travis County Court at Law No. 2 told lawyers for the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority and the technology company suing the agency he would be back with a decision as soon as possible on whether the toll road authority must repair drainage problems related to construction of the U.S. Highway 183 toll road.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Public Notice: Drunkenness, Affordability, and the Big Lie

Walt Smith. OMG. I know I led with him two weeks ago, but the hits just keep on coming. This week it's the release of the Texas Department of Transportation accident report from his April 8, 2021, DWI crash, showing that what he dismisses as a minor traffic accident in fact involved running a red light, coming out of a small street onto Lake Austin Boulevard in West Austin, and T-boning a delivery truck hard enough to turn it on its side. See that report here, and read more in our "Election Ticker." Plus there's a video of him urinating in public, outside a Wimberley bar, then wobbling to his car and driving away this past New Year's Eve, while the other DWI case was still pending. And yet, as a Republican in a district he helped controversially gerrymander last year, he's almost certain to be reelected to another four-year term. He doesn't even have a Democratic opponent.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 35#City Council#Infrastructure#One And A Half#Construction Maintenance#Reconnecting Communities#American
Austin Monitor

Parks board recommends Brodie Oaks development

Last week, the Parks and Recreation Board voted to recommend the Brodie Oaks planned unit development as superior to City Council, contingent on the applicant complying with a list of board recommendations concerning public access to the on-site park and related facilities. The proposed PUD, located at Loop 360 and...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Six weeks out from controversial base rate review hearings, Austin Energy proposes yet another rate hike

Despite the welcome relief of cooler temperatures, there appears to be no end in sight for Austin Energy’s woes, as the utility tackles yet another unpopular rate change. As the base rate review case approaches City Hall, Austin Energy has announced that its annual reinstatement of the power supply adjustment charge could mean another hike in energy rates come November. With significant changes to base rates also pending, City Council opted to postpone the matter to its Oct. 13 meeting for further discussion.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Austin Chronicle

Police Oversight Chief Makes Her Leave Permanent

Farah Muscadin, director of the city's Office of Police Oversight, has officially resigned, after more than five years as City Hall's point person fielding complaints against Austin police. According to a memo to Council from City Manager Spencer Cronk, Muscadin is focused on her growing family while also caring for elderly parents out of state. She's been on maternity leave since the beginning of 2022, and activists have speculated she planned to leave the position for good.
AUSTIN, TX
austinot.com

Best Austin Restaurants With a View – 8 Most Scenic Places to Eat

I select dining spots based on specific criteria: which genre(s) of food will be served, whether there are gluten-free options available, price point, and, above all, what type of views they offer. My sentiment is this: If I wanted to enjoy dinner while staring directly at a shrub, wall, or...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Becoming a super region: 6.7M people projected to live in the Austin-San Antonio corridor by 2030

From left, Mark Medici, San Antonio Business News publisher; Southwest Business Corporation Chair Charlie Amato; Roy Spence, chair and co-founder of the advertising agency GSD&M; and Community Impact CEO and founder John Garrett attend the ninth annual YTexas Summit. (Summer El-Shahawy/Community Impact) Nearly 1,000 business professionals and students gathered at...
AUSTIN, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $6.2 Million Nalle Custom Home in Austin is An Immaculate Modern Estate

The Home in Austin, an immaculate modern estate nestled in the peaceful and tree-filled neighborhood of Rollingwood features resort-style backyard with a pool and spa, a covered outdoor kitchen is now available for sale. This home located at 4713 Timberline Dr, Austin, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. Call Elsa Decker (Phone: 512-771-6831) at Moreland Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin Monitor

Austin, TX
785
Followers
2K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Five days a week, we bring you the news from Austin City Hall, Travis County Commissioners Court, and multiple other civic entities that make key decisions for central Texas. We stick to the facts. We aim to be fair. When we err, we correct it fast.

 https://www.austinmonitor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy