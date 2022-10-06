Read full article on original website
Josh Green, Duke Aiona share post-debate message to voters
Voters will receive their ballots in the mail by Oct. 21.
Hawaii teachers to get pay raises in November
Patience is about to pay off for thousands of Hawaii teachers waiting for their pay raises. The Department of Education said teachers will start getting them in November. Their union said this is a big step in retaining and attracting Hawaii educators.
Digital nomads bring mainland pay to Hawaii’s economy
A digital nomad usually moves from place to place while working virtually for a company that is based somewhere else. Hawaii presents unique geographical challenges to this model, especially if the company is based on the East Coast.
Ige focuses on Aloha Stadium project near end of term
Governor Ige answered questions about the aloha stadium project Friday morning. He said the funding was reassigned in the most recent legislative session to the Department of Business Economic Development and Tourism.
Hawaii’s favorite book and author compared to rest of nation
"Interestingly, Hawaii has a unique favorite book -- different from any other state," said Danny McLoughlin, Research Director at WordsRated.
Mayor Michael Victorino extends real property tax relief to disabled veterans
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced on Thursday, Oct. 6 that he is extending real property tax relief to severely disabled veterans. On Thursday, Aug. 18., Mayor Victorino signed Bill 110, which extends real property tax relief to veterans who are designated as “severely disabled” from a service connected injury during their duty with the Armed Forces of the Untied States.
Dozens reflect on Red Hill fuel leak, call for action
Dozens turned out for a day of reflection over the Red Hill fuel leak at Pearl Harbor on Saturday.
Blood Bank Hawaii greatly in need of O- type blood
Blood Bank of Hawaii is asking for volunteers to donate their blood due to a recent increase in need from hospitals.
Battery Bill Offers A Variety of Batteries for Any Device
Honolulu (KHON2) – Battery Bill provides customers with any battery related needs. Battery Bills is Hawaii’s most complete battery store now offering solar generators. “Our solar generators come in all sizes. Small, to charge a cell phone or tablets, medium, for camping and running lights,a chest cooler, a cpap machine, Plus large, for powering a refrigerator or running a microwave,” says William “Bill” Ogawa, Owner of Battery Bill.
Can you confidently drive in the rain in Hawaii?
It's officially Hawaii rainy season so it's a good idea to make sure your car is ready for the uptick in wet weather.
Check out the number one resort in Hawaii: Study
Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort has recently been named the best resort in Hawaii according to Condé Nast Traveler who released their 2022 Readers' Choice Awards.
PHOTOS: History made in IRONMAN World Championship in Hawaii
Athletes ended their long journey to the cheers of thousands of spectators as they crossed the historic Ali’i Drive finish line.
PHOTOS: What Hawaiian women looked like before 1900
The State Archives is currently balancing multiple projects to serve the community.
Habilitat’s Haunted Drive Thru Encourages Hawaii Residents to Give Back
Honolulu (KHON2) – Non-profit Organization, Habilitat is bringing back the spooky fun to families with their annual drive-thru haunted house. For over 50 years, Habilitat has been helping people with substance abuse and homelessness. “Habilitat is a recovery community in Kaneohe that teaches people how to rebuild their lives...
Best noodle shops on Oahu for National Noodle Day
Thursday, Oct. 6 is observed as National Noodle Day. So make sure you stop by your favorite noodle shop and grab your favorite dish!
Mauna Loa stirring, alert level remains advisory
Mauna Loa is not currently erupting and the alert level has not been raised, but a recent uptick in seismic activity led authorities to close part of the mountain.
What’s Poppin’: Hawaii Born Actor Jacob Batalon Stars in New Vampire Series
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local boy, Jacob Batalon is starring in a new original series, “Reginald The Vampire” now showing on SyFy. Reginald The Vampire follows Reginald Andres who discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own, after getting bit by vampires. “This ‘dramedy’ is one...
Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report
Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.
