Arizona State

KHON2

Hawaii teachers to get pay raises in November

Patience is about to pay off for thousands of Hawaii teachers waiting for their pay raises. The Department of Education said teachers will start getting them in November. Their union said this is a big step in retaining and attracting Hawaii educators.
KHON2

Mayor Michael Victorino extends real property tax relief to disabled veterans

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced on Thursday, Oct. 6 that he is extending real property tax relief to severely disabled veterans. On Thursday, Aug. 18., Mayor Victorino signed Bill 110, which extends real property tax relief to veterans who are designated as “severely disabled” from a service connected injury during their duty with the Armed Forces of the Untied States.
KHON2

Battery Bill Offers A Variety of Batteries for Any Device

Honolulu (KHON2) – Battery Bill provides customers with any battery related needs. Battery Bills is Hawaii’s most complete battery store now offering solar generators. “Our solar generators come in all sizes. Small, to charge a cell phone or tablets, medium, for camping and running lights,a chest cooler, a cpap machine, Plus large, for powering a refrigerator or running a microwave,” says William “Bill” Ogawa, Owner of Battery Bill.
KHON2

Habilitat’s Haunted Drive Thru Encourages Hawaii Residents to Give Back

Honolulu (KHON2) – Non-profit Organization, Habilitat is bringing back the spooky fun to families with their annual drive-thru haunted house. For over 50 years, Habilitat has been helping people with substance abuse and homelessness. “Habilitat is a recovery community in Kaneohe that teaches people how to rebuild their lives...
