All eyes on Nebraska Gov. Ricketts to replace Sen. Sasse
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — With Ben Sasse apparently ready to resign his Nebraska U.S. Senate seat to become president of the University of Florida, speculation is rampant that his temporary replacement could be Gov. Pete Ricketts. Ricketts, who like Sasse is a Republican, would otherwise be out of a...
Disasters like Ian pose extra risk for fragile older people
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Older people with limited mobility and those with chronic health conditions requiring the use of electrically powered medical devices were especially vulnerable when Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida, and experts warn such risks to society’s oldest are growing as disasters increase with the impact of climate change.
Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election filed paperwork Friday seeking to compel testimony from a new batch of Trump allies, including former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Texas Pete hot sauce facing lawsuit because it’s made in North Carolina, not Texas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A grocery shopper in California has filed a class-action lawsuit against the T.W. Garner Food Co., alleging false advertising over their Texas Pete brand of hot sauce. His issue? Texas Pete hot sauce is not made in Texas, but rather North Carolina. Philip White, of...
Dismembered foot found in bucket leads to break in 2016 Louisiana cold case
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — More than five years after a dismembered, decomposing body was found in Louisiana, a chilling discovery of a human foot in Mississippi has led detectives to identify the victim. On Friday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith identified the victim in the homicide...
Chenango Valley pep rally at Elizabeth Church Manor
TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Schools around the country have been putting on their Homecoming festivities over the past several weeks, and a local high school thought it should spread the spirit to a nearby nursing home. The Chenango Valley varsity cheer squad, and members of the varsity...
A fall chill Sunday morning, followed by filtered sunshine
Waking up to a chilly Sunday morning. Patchy frost has built up in parts of the Twin Tiers, mainly the Northern Tier in Pennsylvania. Residents should protect any outdoor vegetation as much as possible. Cloud cover builds up slowly for the rest of the morning and early afternoon. Filtered sunshine and dry conditions for the rest of the day as high pressure continues to take control of the region. Highs in the low 60’s. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible. Lows in the low 40’s.
