ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
binghamtonhomepage.com

All eyes on Nebraska Gov. Ricketts to replace Sen. Sasse

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — With Ben Sasse apparently ready to resign his Nebraska U.S. Senate seat to become president of the University of Florida, speculation is rampant that his temporary replacement could be Gov. Pete Ricketts. Ricketts, who like Sasse is a Republican, would otherwise be out of a...
NEBRASKA STATE
binghamtonhomepage.com

Disasters like Ian pose extra risk for fragile older people

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Older people with limited mobility and those with chronic health conditions requiring the use of electrically powered medical devices were especially vulnerable when Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida, and experts warn such risks to society’s oldest are growing as disasters increase with the impact of climate change.
LEE COUNTY, FL
binghamtonhomepage.com

Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election filed paperwork Friday seeking to compel testimony from a new batch of Trump allies, including former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
binghamtonhomepage.com

Chenango Valley pep rally at Elizabeth Church Manor

TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Schools around the country have been putting on their Homecoming festivities over the past several weeks, and a local high school thought it should spread the spirit to a nearby nursing home. The Chenango Valley varsity cheer squad, and members of the varsity...
DICKINSON, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

A fall chill Sunday morning, followed by filtered sunshine

Waking up to a chilly Sunday morning. Patchy frost has built up in parts of the Twin Tiers, mainly the Northern Tier in Pennsylvania. Residents should protect any outdoor vegetation as much as possible. Cloud cover builds up slowly for the rest of the morning and early afternoon. Filtered sunshine and dry conditions for the rest of the day as high pressure continues to take control of the region. Highs in the low 60’s. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible. Lows in the low 40’s.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy