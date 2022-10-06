Read full article on original website
Related
Kamala Harris to Make Her First Late-Night Appearance as VP on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’
Vice President Kamala Harris is joining Seth Meyers for Monday’s episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”. It will mark her first late-night television appearance since stepping into office. She previously made her in-studio talk show debut as VP last year on “The View.”. She also has...
Kanye West Says His ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirt Drew Threat of Physical Violence (Video)
Kanye West says the black T-shirt he wore to a Paris fashion show Monday emblazoned with the words “White Lives Matter” across the back with a photo of the pope on its front drew a threat of physical violence. In a sit-down interview with Fox News host Tucker...
Fallon Imagines How the Rest of Biden’s Hot Mic Conversation Went: ‘Someone F–s With You, Tell Them to F–ing F– Off’ (Video)
President Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic saying “no one f—s with a Biden” this week, following a joint press conference with Florida governor Ron DeSantis. But “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon has an idea of what that full conversation sounded like — and it had a whole lot more F-bombs.
Don Lemon Fights Back Tears on Final CNN Primetime Show: ‘I Was Not Always Perfect’ (Video)
"I hope I made you proud," the CNN star added ahead of shift to lead anchor of the network's morning show next week
RELATED PEOPLE
Trevor Noah Jokes TV Shows’ Lighting Has Become Darker ‘So We Can’t Complain About the Cast Not Being Diverse’ (Video)
"You're like, 'I think that's another white person. I guess I'm going to let it slide,'" the late night host said in a segment discussing "House of the Dragon"
Seth Meyers Relentlessly Mocks Revelations That Trump ‘Loudly Complained’ About Rudy Giuliani’s Bathroom Smells (Video)
Seth Meyers couldn’t contain his glee — or his mockery — on Wednesday night, after it was revealed in Maggie Haberman’s forthcoming book that Trump once “loudly complained” about “the odor” that followed Rudy Giuliani out of the bathroom. In fact, the late night host dedicated most of his “A Closer Look” segment to it.
Meyers Confounded by President’s ‘No One F–s With a Biden’ Comment: ‘He Went From Uncle Joe to Scranton Joe’ So Fast (Video)
Seth Meyers was pretty stunned by Joe Biden on Thursday night, after the president was caught on a hot mic saying “no one f—s with a Biden.” The late night host likened the moment to Steve Carrell’s alter-ego from a certain other NBC show. “Woah! That...
The Best SNL Musical Performances Ever
Nearly 50 years of great comedy and incredible musicians.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'SNL' Cast Members Try Becoming The Try Guys In Parody Of Ned Fulmer Scandal
"Saturday Night Live" poked fun at the cheating controversy involving the YouTube comedy group's founding member.
‘SNL': Bowen Yang Earns MVP Status by Making Yet Another Current Events Cold Open Hilarious (Video)
Yang played the host of a game show that exposes the last people in America who haven’t snapped to bad recent news. In the cold open to the second episode of “SNL” Season 48, Bowen Yang proved the show still has some lode-bearing talent in the cast when he somehow made yet another “SNL runs through recent current events” cold open sketch hilarious and delightful, instead of tedious. You can see for yourself at the top of the page now.
Jon Stewart Uses the Bible to Shoot Down Republicans’ ‘Gotcha Question’ on Defining a Woman (Video)
For most of recorded history, women were just defined by whatever men had in their wallets that day, the comedian points out
Colbert Parodies Shaggy’s ‘It Wasn’t Me’ for Herschel Walker’s Numerous Scandals (Video)
The Georgia Republican U.S. Senate candidate gets caught in a lot of lies, is the joke here
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dwayne Johnson Rules Out a Run for President: ‘It’s Off the Table’ (Video)
The ”Black Adam“ star has reconsidered his aspirations for political office. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is no longer considering running for president. The actor/producer/entrepreneur revealed in a new interview that, despite alluding to exploring a run for president over the past few years, he’s now decided against the idea. And for good reason.
‘The Rings of Power’ Star Owain Arthur Breaks Down Durin’s ‘Vulnerable’ Episode 7
The actor also tells TheWrap about his unique audition experience and the joy of working with Peter Mullan
Is ‘SNL’ New Tonight?: What We Know About the Next Episode
Live from New York, it's Saturday Night!
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
53K+
Followers
31K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0