ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Anthony Fauci
TheWrap

Seth Meyers Relentlessly Mocks Revelations That Trump ‘Loudly Complained’ About Rudy Giuliani’s Bathroom Smells (Video)

Seth Meyers couldn’t contain his glee — or his mockery — on Wednesday night, after it was revealed in Maggie Haberman’s forthcoming book that Trump once “loudly complained” about “the odor” that followed Rudy Giuliani out of the bathroom. In fact, the late night host dedicated most of his “A Closer Look” segment to it.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Late Show#Booster#Covid#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment
TheWrap

‘SNL': Bowen Yang Earns MVP Status by Making Yet Another Current Events Cold Open Hilarious (Video)

Yang played the host of a game show that exposes the last people in America who haven’t snapped to bad recent news. In the cold open to the second episode of “SNL” Season 48, Bowen Yang proved the show still has some lode-bearing talent in the cast when he somehow made yet another “SNL runs through recent current events” cold open sketch hilarious and delightful, instead of tedious. You can see for yourself at the top of the page now.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
53K+
Followers
31K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy