Yang played the host of a game show that exposes the last people in America who haven’t snapped to bad recent news. In the cold open to the second episode of “SNL” Season 48, Bowen Yang proved the show still has some lode-bearing talent in the cast when he somehow made yet another “SNL runs through recent current events” cold open sketch hilarious and delightful, instead of tedious. You can see for yourself at the top of the page now.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 HOURS AGO