Wisconsin DHS reports 6k+ new COVID cases, as the state surpasses 13.5k deaths
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,649,510 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,534 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total9/30/2022’s Total. Total positive cases1,649,5101,643,442 (+6,068) Received one dose of vaccine3,819,280 (65.5%)3,817,556 (65.5%)
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn’t over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms,...
Oshkosh man gets prison time for meth distribution scheme, got packages from Arizona
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh man involved in a multi-state scheme to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced to federal prison. The Department of Justice released information about a man from Oshkosh who was sentenced to federal prison. 39-year-old Cory Freyermuth was sentenced to eight and a half years in federal prison for his role in trafficking drugs and money laundering.
‘The Giving Cow Project’: Kemps donating over 300k shelf-stable milk to Wisconsin communities
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Local dairy brand Kemps is helping to fill a need for families and food pantries across Wisconsin by donating over 300,000 shelf-stable packs of milk. The ‘Giving Cow’ milks are single-serve, 8-ounce packs of ultra-high temperature pasteurized milk that have a shelf life of up...
Deer herd status ahead of gun season: Wisconsin DNR gives report
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – With recent temperatures in the 70s, it might not feel like hunting season. But, like many things, the weather can have a huge impact on the deer herd across Wisconsin. “The deer population is pretty stable to growing. That’s probably driven by the fact the winters...
Better Business Bureau warns of Hurricane Ian donation scams
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Donations are pouring in for those affected by Ian, but not everyone is looking to help. “Make sure that when you use your heart you use your head when donating,” said Susan Bach, Northeast Wisconsin Regional Director at the Better Business Bureau. As...
'We do not believe that this was a random incident': Police investigate shots fired on Green Bay's east side
'We do not believe that this was a random incident': Police investigate shots fired on Green Bay's east side
Warren Gerds/Review: The big O’s – Our Orchestras
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Hundreds of our friends and neighbors have returned to leading double lives after the pandemic. Northeastern Wisconsin has a dizzying array of orchestras. Classical music is anything but old stuff to musicians from child on up who play music of the ages and of...
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Extra Sides
GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) -The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs is a regular feature on Local 5 News at 10. It honors that uniquely Wisconsin tradition of having a nice long dinner and plenty of conversation and a cocktail or two. Michele McCormack visits with the people and customers who...
Fire at Wisconsin supper club closes Highway 51 for two hours
MCFARLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Patrons of a Wisconsin supper club had to stop what they were doing and quickly evacuate after a report of a fire. The McFarland Fire and Rescue gave thanks for the understanding of everyone in the building as crews tried to extinguish flames at the Maple Tree Supper Club Wednesday night.
Chilly air Friday – Freeze Warning into early Saturday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Chilly Autumn air out there on Friday. After a little morning sun, clouds will thicken up a bit more into the day. A cool north wind can be expected from 10 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts up to 20 miles per hour. That will bring a chill to our highs that are only expected to reach the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Another frosty morning ahead for Sunday
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Skies clear and winds calm as we head into Sunday, giving way to another frost chance Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon turns partly cloudy before a sprinkle/shower chance enters the forecast for the afternoon and evening. Things clear out as we...
Mild start to the week, then turning cooler and rainy
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Sunday: Sunshine to start the day will give way to more cloud cover by the afternoon. A weak system passing through the region will bring a very small chance for sprinkles this afternoon. Otherwise, it’ll be a little warmer today with highs in the 50s and 60s.
Frost/Freeze Warning into early tomorrow
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Calming winds and clearing skies create the conditions for a frosty night ahead. Temps will drop into the upper 20s/low 30s, so FROST/FREEZE WARNINGS are in the forecast for late tonight and into tomorrow early morning. Most of us will see thicker frost until around 10am Saturday.
