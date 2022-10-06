ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
WNCT

Duke Energy Progress files NC rate increase proposal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy Progress formally asked North Carolina utilities regulators on Thursday to let it raise electric customer rates starting next year, with revenues generated used in part to toughen the electric grid and make it more flexible for renewable power. The general rate increase request, if approved by the state Utilities […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WNCT

Man eludes DEA after 114 pounds of fentanyl found in car

DENVER (KDVR) – A June fentanyl recovery on a Colorado interstate may have been the largest highway bust in U.S. history. Drug Enforcement Administration and local prosecutors touted Interstate 70 operation a few weeks later. But officials did not mention what happened to the man behind the wheel. Fentanyl...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#In State Tuition#Arizona Board Of Regents#Arizona State University#Politics State#Linus College
WNCT

Spectrum awarded NC GREAT grant for Pamlico County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spectrum on Thursday announced it has been awarded a North Carolina Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) Program grant of more than $1.3 million to bring gigabit high-speed internet access to nearly 330 homes and small businesses in Pamlico County. Combined with the state grant of more than $1.3 million […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
WNCT

‘Nothing like it’: NC mansion on the market for $30M

LINVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Imagine living on a nearly $30 million estate. One is up for grabs in Linville. The Lazy Bear Lodge is currently the most expensive home on the market in the Carolinas. The 5.8-acre property sits on top of a rocky ridge in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
LINVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy