Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Cooper to extend task force addressing racial inequity in NC criminal justice system
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Friday that he plans to extend the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice.
Ted Budd, Cheri Beasley debate for North Carolina’s open US Senate seat: What you need to know
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – You will have your one chance on Friday night to see North Carolina’s leading candidates for the U.S. Senate debate the issues face to face. The only scheduled debate between Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd will be staged by Spectrum News 1 at 8 p.m. Even if you don’t […]
Coast Guard searching for missing sailor heading to Florida
The United States Coast Guard Northeast is searching for a missing man who set sail from Massachusetts late last month.
Six of 9 NC counties in orange on COVID-19 map from ENC
The number of North Carolina counties in the CDC’s orange zone with the highest level of COVID-19 is down to single digits.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duke Energy Progress files NC rate increase proposal
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy Progress formally asked North Carolina utilities regulators on Thursday to let it raise electric customer rates starting next year, with revenues generated used in part to toughen the electric grid and make it more flexible for renewable power. The general rate increase request, if approved by the state Utilities […]
What are the coolest things made in North Carolina? 2 from the Triad top the list
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Two of the coolest things made in North Carolina are in fact products from Greensboro that both took off in 2015. One of them may not surprise you: The HondaJet, that popular personal jet, finished second in competition among Medium-to-Large Businesses. But the city has the winner among Small Businesses: the […]
WNCT
Man eludes DEA after 114 pounds of fentanyl found in car
DENVER (KDVR) – A June fentanyl recovery on a Colorado interstate may have been the largest highway bust in U.S. history. Drug Enforcement Administration and local prosecutors touted Interstate 70 operation a few weeks later. But officials did not mention what happened to the man behind the wheel. Fentanyl...
Why are gas prices in NC, US increasing again?
Commuters that drive by the Quik Trip near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport noticed an alarming change Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spectrum awarded NC GREAT grant for Pamlico County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spectrum on Thursday announced it has been awarded a North Carolina Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) Program grant of more than $1.3 million to bring gigabit high-speed internet access to nearly 330 homes and small businesses in Pamlico County. Combined with the state grant of more than $1.3 million […]
Texas Pete hot sauce facing lawsuit because it’s made in North Carolina, not Texas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Did you know Texas Pete hot sauce is made in North Carolina? Well, a Los Angeles man says he didn’t, and now he has filed a class action lawsuit against Winston-Salem-based T.W. Garner Food Co. for alleged false advertising. Where this all started According to the complaint, Philip White was at […]
‘I will kill you’: Former victim recalls being held by California kidnapping suspect
California's Merced County Sheriff's Office shared information Wednesday on the criminal past of the suspect in the kidnapping and deaths of four missing family members.
WNCT
‘Nothing like it’: NC mansion on the market for $30M
LINVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Imagine living on a nearly $30 million estate. One is up for grabs in Linville. The Lazy Bear Lodge is currently the most expensive home on the market in the Carolinas. The 5.8-acre property sits on top of a rocky ridge in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Comments / 0