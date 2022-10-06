Locomotive FC fall 4-1 to Switchbacks FC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC’s chances of clinching a spot in the USL Championship Playoffs may have taken a hit after suffering a 4-1 defeat against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Wednesday night at Southwest University Park.

Colorado Springs struck first with a goal from Michee Ngalina in the 22nd minute of the match. That was Ngalina’s 10th goal of the year and would put Colorado Springs up early 1-0.

About five minutes later, the Locomotive got even with a header goal from Lucho Solignac. That was Solignac’s 15th goal on the year. Match was tied 1-1 at halftime.

It was in the second half where the rain started pouring on the Locomotive’s comeback parade. Colorado Springs scored three goals in the second half while completely shutting out the Locomotive’s chances at scoring.

That led to Colorado Springs walking out of Southwest University Park with three points. This is the first time in franchise history and across the previous 11 meetings between the two sides that Colorado has won.

The Locos now sit outside the playoff picture with two regular season games remaining on their schedule.

The Locomotive won’t have too much time to learn from the loss as they are scheduled to play their final home match of the 2022 season this Saturday, Oct. 8 against Orange County SC. Kick off is slated for 7:30 p.m MT at Southwest University Park.

Match Notes (Courtesy: El Paso Locomotive FC)

Match: El Paso Locomotive v Colorado Springs Switchbacks

Date: October 5, 2022

Venue: Southwest University Park; El Paso, TX

Weather: 73F cloudy and rain showers



Scoring Summary 1 2 F

El Paso Locomotive 1 0 1

Colorado Springs 1 3 4



ELP – Lucho Solignac (Liam Rose), 28’



Lineup:

El Paso Locomotive FC (4-3-3): Evan Newton; Eder Borelli (Francois, 81’), Andrew Fox, Yuma, Matt Bahner (Abarca, 65’), Liam Rose (Kholod, 81’) Richie Ryan, Eric Calvillo (Egiluz, 80’) (, 90’), Aaron Gomez (Hinds, 65’), Ricardo Zacarias ( Garcia, 65’), Lucho Solignac



Subs not used: Phillip Beigl, Ander Egiluz.



Stats Summary: ELP | COS

Shots: 15 | 12

Shots on Goal: 4 | 7

Saves: 3 | 2

Corner Kicks: 4 | 6

Fouls: 15 | 21

Offside: 0 | 0



MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

ELP – Ryan (Caution), 23’

ELP – Bahner (Caution), 30’

ELP – Yuma (Caution), 37’

ELP – Fox (Caution), 58’

ELP – Lucho (Caution), 62’

ELP – Rose (Caution), 73’

ELP – Garcia (Caution), 83’



COS – King (Caution), 26’

COS – Lindley (Caution), 45’

COS – Anderson (Caution), 92’

