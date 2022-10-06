ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

KOAT 7

Shelter in place order lifted for Balloon Fiesta Park

Bernalillo County officials have lifted a shelter in place order at Balloon Fiesta Park following the cancellation of Friday's special shapes glow. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

County: Cone Zone – Week Of Oct. 10

Road Construction Update: Week of October 10, 2022. Link to online Newsletter: https://conta.cc/3VbYCLG. Find tips and information about how you can improve your commute!. The projects listed in this section are being managed by County Public Works staff through contractors. For more information, please e-mail lacpw@lacnm.us, call (505)662-8150, or visit the “Projects/Public Works” link at http://www.losalamosnm.us. Please slow down and use caution within the construction work zones. Please note the below information is based on a schedule provided by the contractors and may change due to weather or other delays.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM


KRQE News 13

Rodents to blame for Santa Fe County truck fire

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County firefighters say rodents are to blame for a truck fire. Crews from Pojoaque were called out to the fire Wednesday and quickly got it knocked down. It appears there were rodents in the engine compartment, possibly looking for a warm place to hold up for the winter. They […]
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Pumpkin Patch opens near Rio Rancho events Center

At Galloping Goat Pumpkin Patch, there’s a pumpkin with your name on it. The festive Halloween event runs through the month of October. It includes multiple chances to see (and pet) some farm animals, goats, cows, ducks, chickens and alpacas. But you have to be careful of the alpacas....
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Gallery: Balloon goes down in Rio Rancho

(Garrison Wells/Observer) Listen to Lance Frances, crew member describe things as the balloon went down. A balloon running low on fuel crash-landed in Rio Rancho in a neighborhood at about Westside Blvd. and Golf Course Road Friday morning. Here’s a slide show of the crash area after first responders arrived....
RIO RANCHO, NM
KOAT 7

Emergency crews respond to balloon incident on Friday morning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sky 7 was overhead as emergency crews responded to an incident involving a balloon near Paseo del Norte and the Rio Grande in the bosque. The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says they responded to help a 70-year-old woman with pain that was inside of the balloon's basket after it lowered to avoid hitting a barrier.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
rrobserver.com

One injured when balloon goes down in neighborhood

Balloon suffers rough landing near houses. (Garrison Wells/Observer) One woman suffered minor injuries when a balloon had a rough landing Friday morning. The balloon, said a crew member who was chasing it, ran low on fuel and the pilot started looking for a place to land. He was in an...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Vendors hit hard by Balloon Fiesta cancellations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Cancellations at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has caused an impact for vendors. According to Balloon Fiesta officials, five out of 10 sessions have been cancelled due to weather. Melody Krob, manager of Reflections in Metal in Colorado, said her family-owned business of 20 years...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM




KRQE News 13

Tesla opening store on Santa Ana Pueblo

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tesla is opening its second store in New Mexico, this time in the Pueblo of Santa Ana. New Mexico law prohibits the direct sale of cars from manufacturers. Tesla, however, has found they can open stores on tribal land. Along with car sales, the store will serve as a service and delivery […]
SANTA ANA PUEBLO, NM
losalamosreporter.com

County: COVID-19 Newsletter For Oct. 7 Available Online

This week in the Los Alamos County COVID-19 Community Newsletter, learn why a “Pi” variant hasn’t been named, how the CDC is changing their data reporting in the next couple weeks, why getting the flu shot is so important this year, and so much more! Click to read. https://conta.cc/3CDxeyO.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
railfan.com

Santa Fe Semaphores Slated for Replacement in New Mexico

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — If you want to see one of the last stretches of working semaphore signals in the United States, now is the time. More than two dozen former Santa Fe semaphore blades are expected to be replaced in northern New Mexico in the coming weeks on BNSF Railway’s Glorieta Subdivision and the State of New Mexico’s Albuquerque Subdivision.
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Widespread rain Saturday throughout New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The beat goes on for us with our continued cool, damp, and cloudy pattern. In addition, we’ll see widespread rain showers throughout the day. The steadier rain is south in Socorro County currently but is moving northwards towards the ABQ metro this morning. This could impact Balloon Fiesta in the next couple of hours. Otherwise, wind speeds are fairly light. Heavier rain will develop over central New Mexico through the afternoon as well. It’ll be the soggier of the two weekend days. High temps will rise only into the middle 60s again for Albuquerque, upper 50s for Santa Fe, and upper 60s for Roswell.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Santa Ana Pueblo opens doors to electric vehicle business

Four Tesla cars lined for charging. (Google Creative Commons) Sen. Martin Heinrich and Santa Ana Pueblo leaders Friday (Oct. 7) will make an important business announcement. The Pueblo, according to a press release from Heinrich’s office, will announce a new electric vehicle partnership. The partnership will be headed by...
SANTA ANA PUEBLO, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Yard Sale List: Oct. 7 – 9

1377 41st Street, Los Alamos. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Estate sale: furniture, decor, electronics, books, clothes, toys, immortal kitchen gear, mystery construction equipment. Something for everyone. Everything must go and a number of things will be up for grabs for free. Cash, PayPal or Venmo only.
LOS ALAMOS, NM

