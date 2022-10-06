Read full article on original website
The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?justpene50Santa Fe, NM
Opinion: The Forty under Forty Class Shows a Bright FutureDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Santa Fe Man has Been Charged with an Aggravated DWI Following an I-25 CrashDaniella CressmanSanta Fe County, NM
The Santa Fe Police Have Arrested the Man Who Is Suspected in the Birthday Party ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The New Mexican Is Seeking Nominations for 10 Who Made a Difference AwardsDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
KOAT 7
Shelter in place order lifted for Balloon Fiesta Park
Bernalillo County officials have lifted a shelter in place order at Balloon Fiesta Park following the cancellation of Friday's special shapes glow. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Customers see hiccup in Park and Ride service during Balloon Fiesta’s first weekend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After getting complaints that people waited two hours for buses at the Coronado Center Park and Ride last weekend and arrived late for Balloon Fiesta, KRQE decided to check out the system Friday morning. “I think it’s moving really fast. I’m very happy with it,” said Melissa, a visitor waiting in line. […]
Albuquerque talent agency, Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico turn kids into models for a day
Some kids going through cancer treatment got to forget about their troubles for a day.
losalamosreporter.com
County: Cone Zone – Week Of Oct. 10
Road Construction Update: Week of October 10, 2022. Link to online Newsletter: https://conta.cc/3VbYCLG. Find tips and information about how you can improve your commute!. The projects listed in this section are being managed by County Public Works staff through contractors. For more information, please e-mail lacpw@lacnm.us, call (505)662-8150, or visit the “Projects/Public Works” link at http://www.losalamosnm.us. Please slow down and use caution within the construction work zones. Please note the below information is based on a schedule provided by the contractors and may change due to weather or other delays.
Rodents to blame for Santa Fe County truck fire
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County firefighters say rodents are to blame for a truck fire. Crews from Pojoaque were called out to the fire Wednesday and quickly got it knocked down. It appears there were rodents in the engine compartment, possibly looking for a warm place to hold up for the winter. They […]
rrobserver.com
Pumpkin Patch opens near Rio Rancho events Center
At Galloping Goat Pumpkin Patch, there’s a pumpkin with your name on it. The festive Halloween event runs through the month of October. It includes multiple chances to see (and pet) some farm animals, goats, cows, ducks, chickens and alpacas. But you have to be careful of the alpacas....
rrobserver.com
Gallery: Balloon goes down in Rio Rancho
(Garrison Wells/Observer) Listen to Lance Frances, crew member describe things as the balloon went down. A balloon running low on fuel crash-landed in Rio Rancho in a neighborhood at about Westside Blvd. and Golf Course Road Friday morning. Here’s a slide show of the crash area after first responders arrived....
KOAT 7
Emergency crews respond to balloon incident on Friday morning
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sky 7 was overhead as emergency crews responded to an incident involving a balloon near Paseo del Norte and the Rio Grande in the bosque. The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says they responded to help a 70-year-old woman with pain that was inside of the balloon's basket after it lowered to avoid hitting a barrier.
rrobserver.com
One injured when balloon goes down in neighborhood
Balloon suffers rough landing near houses. (Garrison Wells/Observer) One woman suffered minor injuries when a balloon had a rough landing Friday morning. The balloon, said a crew member who was chasing it, ran low on fuel and the pilot started looking for a place to land. He was in an...
losalamosreporter.com
Wednesday Afternoon On Santa Fe’s Aspen Vista Trail
This photo taken on Santa Fe’s Aspen Vista Trail makes you want to leave work and go lie down in the forest! Photo by Terrance Haanen/Instragram@TerranceHaanenImages.
KOAT 7
Vendors hit hard by Balloon Fiesta cancellations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Cancellations at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has caused an impact for vendors. According to Balloon Fiesta officials, five out of 10 sessions have been cancelled due to weather. Melody Krob, manager of Reflections in Metal in Colorado, said her family-owned business of 20 years...
TRAFFIC: Montgomery Exit reopens after afternoon closure
Due to police activity, the Montano/Montgomery North Exit 228 is closed.
Tesla opening store on Santa Ana Pueblo
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tesla is opening its second store in New Mexico, this time in the Pueblo of Santa Ana. New Mexico law prohibits the direct sale of cars from manufacturers. Tesla, however, has found they can open stores on tribal land. Along with car sales, the store will serve as a service and delivery […]
losalamosreporter.com
Thoughts From The Farm: Celebrating National 4-H Week With 4-H Exhibitor Wyatt Braithwaite
Wyatt Braithwaite is presented with his awards at the New Mexico Fair for Senior Showmanship, 3rd in Class 1 for Blackface Lambs, 6th in Class 2 for Blackface Lambs and 1st in Class 3 Blackface Lambs. Courtesy photo. Wyatt Braithwaite receives the Fifth Overall Award for his Market Lamb at...
losalamosreporter.com
County: COVID-19 Newsletter For Oct. 7 Available Online
This week in the Los Alamos County COVID-19 Community Newsletter, learn why a “Pi” variant hasn’t been named, how the CDC is changing their data reporting in the next couple weeks, why getting the flu shot is so important this year, and so much more! Click to read. https://conta.cc/3CDxeyO.
railfan.com
Santa Fe Semaphores Slated for Replacement in New Mexico
LAS VEGAS, N.M. — If you want to see one of the last stretches of working semaphore signals in the United States, now is the time. More than two dozen former Santa Fe semaphore blades are expected to be replaced in northern New Mexico in the coming weeks on BNSF Railway’s Glorieta Subdivision and the State of New Mexico’s Albuquerque Subdivision.
KRQE News 13
Widespread rain Saturday throughout New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The beat goes on for us with our continued cool, damp, and cloudy pattern. In addition, we’ll see widespread rain showers throughout the day. The steadier rain is south in Socorro County currently but is moving northwards towards the ABQ metro this morning. This could impact Balloon Fiesta in the next couple of hours. Otherwise, wind speeds are fairly light. Heavier rain will develop over central New Mexico through the afternoon as well. It’ll be the soggier of the two weekend days. High temps will rise only into the middle 60s again for Albuquerque, upper 50s for Santa Fe, and upper 60s for Roswell.
rrobserver.com
Santa Ana Pueblo opens doors to electric vehicle business
Four Tesla cars lined for charging. (Google Creative Commons) Sen. Martin Heinrich and Santa Ana Pueblo leaders Friday (Oct. 7) will make an important business announcement. The Pueblo, according to a press release from Heinrich’s office, will announce a new electric vehicle partnership. The partnership will be headed by...
rrobserver.com
Albuquerque, Bernalillo County hold fentanyl summit to address crisis
For those who want to learn more about the state’s fentanyl crisis, here’s your chance. The City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County Oct. 13 will address New Mexico’s fentanyl crisis. It will be held at the Albuquerque Convention Center or can be streamed live at: www.keepNMalive.com. The...
losalamosreporter.com
Yard Sale List: Oct. 7 – 9
1377 41st Street, Los Alamos. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Estate sale: furniture, decor, electronics, books, clothes, toys, immortal kitchen gear, mystery construction equipment. Something for everyone. Everything must go and a number of things will be up for grabs for free. Cash, PayPal or Venmo only.
