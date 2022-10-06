Oct. 5, 2022 Soccer Recaps: Bickling Sets Program Mark for Goals in Warren Girls’ Victory; Ridgway Boys Win in OT

Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 8 Soccer: Clearfield Girls Blank Bald Eagle; Galeton Boys Edge Port Allegany
WINGATE, Pa. – Elle Smith recorded a hat trick as Clearfield blanked Bald Eagle Area, 3-0. Smith scored twice in the first half, once on an unassisted goal and the other on a penalty kick. She tacked on another unassisted goal in the second half. Cayleigh Walker had two...
d9and10sports.com
PSAC Football Roundup: No. 18 IUP Rallies for Wild Win Over Cal; CASH Grad Sheets Snags TD in SRU Win; Clarion Routs Seton Hill
CALIFORNIA, Pa. – The 18th-ranked IUP football team scored the final two touchdowns of the contest and fended off a potential go-ahead drive from California (Pa.) in a 22-21 victory on Saturday in the 13th Annual Coal Bowl at Adamson Stadium. IUP (5-0, 3-0) remains unbeaten on the season,...
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 7 D10 Football: Warren’s Morelli Picks up 100th Win as Head Coach; McDowell Hands Meadville First Loss; Knox at it Again for OC
ERIE, Pa. – Warren head coach Mark Morelli picked up his 100th career victory as the Dragons used a dominant defensive effort to beat Mercyhurst Prep, 12-0. • Farrell Powers Past Sharpsville • D9 Recaps. The win was the 28th at Warren for Morelli, who also served...
d9and10sports.com
Week 7 D9 FB Recaps: Late TD Lifts St. Marys Past DuBois; KC Edges Punxsy; Schenfield Throws 7 TDs for O-E
ST. MARYS, Pa. – Matthew Davis’ 19-yard touchdown run with 2:15 to play lifted St. Marys to a 34-27 win over DuBois at Dutch Country Stadium. Brockway Edges Keystone • Farrell Shows Why It’s No. 1 • District 10 Friday Recaps. Watch the Generational Wealth...
d9and10sports.com
PAC Football Roundup: Grove City Overpowers Bethany; W&J Rallies Past Westminster
BETHANY, W. Va. – Grove City built a 27-0 lead after the first quarter and 41-0 at halftime en route to a 55-7 win over Bethany, improving to 5-1 in the process. Logan Pfeuffer threw for 209 and three touchdowns for the Wolverines, while West Middlesex graduate Clayton Parrish had 50 yards on the ground.
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 8, 2022 D10 Football: Mercer Keeps Rolling With Win over Kennedy Catholic; Erie High Falls
MERCER, Pa. Daemyin Mattocks rushed for 111 yards and four touchdowns as Mercer improved to 5-2 with a 43-7 Region 1 win over Kennedy Catholic. Ben Godfrey returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown for the Mustangs and Mattocks scored from 35 yards out on the Mustangs’ first offensive snap.
d9and10sports.com
Sharpsville’s Fry Wins Sept. 26-29 Volleyball Performance of the Week in a Landslide
WARREN, Pa. – Sharpsville’s Chasie Fry won the Sept. 26-29 Volleyball Performance of the Week voting in a landslide. Fry received 67% of the votes (40,617) well ahead of second-place finisher Carrie Drummond of Otto-Eldred, who received 8% of the tallies (4,816). There were a total of 60,657...
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Keystone at Brockway Football
BROCKWAY, Pa. – Watch live as Keystone takes on Brockway in a D9 League Football Region 2 battle from Varischetti Field in Brockway. Chris Rossetti and Larry Wiser have the call of the game between the 4-2 Panthers and 3-3 Rovers. The game can be watched above or below...
Erie, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
d9and10sports.com
Behind Dominant Defense, Running Game, Farrell Takes Control of Region 3 With Win Over Sharpsville
WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. – Farrell is showing it can beat teams in multiple ways, and that is only going to make them more dangerous down the stretch and into the playoffs. District 9 Recaps • Brockway Edges Keystone • District 10 Friday Recaps. Last week, Kabron Smith...
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Keystone/Brockway; Saegertown/Eisenhower; GWM Extra Point Show Friday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting two football games as well as the Generational Wealth Management Extra Point Show on Friday, Oct. 7. Games being broadcast include Seneca at Eisenhower and Keystone at Brockway. Keystone at Brockway game will be simulcast on C-93, 92.7 FM...
d9and10sports.com
Grieneisen Sack Saves the Day for Brockway in 21-20 Win Over Keystone
BROCKWAY, Pa. – Aiden Grieneisen made the play of the year for the Brockway football team with 1:20 to play to preserve a 21-20 Rovers victory over visiting Keystone. After Keystone drove 91 yards in just four plays and 50 seconds to get within a point on a 22-yard Drew Keth to Aidan Sell touchdown pass, Grieneisen beat Keystone left tackle Haden Foster at the line of scrimmage and sacked Keth on the 2-point conversion play.
explore venango
State Police Calls: DUIs; Vehicle Strikes Bear in Sugarcreek Borough
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based Pennsylvania State Police say they initiated the traffic stop of a 2008 Ford Escape near Allegheny Blvd. and Two Mile Run Road in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of the 18-year-old male operator on suspicion of driving under the influence.
WFMJ.com
Burning truck blocks interstate ramp in Mercer County
First responders rushed to the scene of a tractor-trailer fire that shut down an interstate highway ramp in Mercer County. The truck fire, reported shortly after 6 a.m. Friday in Shenango Township has closed the ramp at the 4A exit from Interstate 80 westbound to I-376 southbound. 21 News is...
Annual Haunted Forest event to take place in Elk County
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce is daring you to come check out their 2nd annual Haunted Forest this Halloween. On Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, the outdoor event will take place at Benzinger Park located at 133 Fleming Road in St. Marys from 7 to 10 […]
Tractor trailer fire closes ramp in Mercer County
Crews were called to the I-80 Westbound 4 A exit ramp shortly before 6:15 a.m.
Edinboro alumni returning to campus for first homecoming since name change
Generations of Edinboro alumni are returning to campus for the PennWest 2022 Homecoming, the first homecoming since changing names. As those alumni come back, they’re also bringing a nice boost to the local economy. Tartan pride, campus wide. All the traditional events will return. This years theme is “Celebrate Edinboro.” “We expect people to bring […]
explore venango
State Police Release Details on One-Vehicle Crash in Greene Township
GREENE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Mercer have released the details of a crash in which a vehicle traveled across two separate roadways in Green Township before ending up in a ditch. According to Mercer-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:47 p.m. on September 7, near...
yourdailylocal.com
PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Route 62 Bridge Project in Pleasant Township
WARREN, Pa. – PennDOT invites the public to an online plans display for a project to replace the bridge that carries Route 62 over Lenhart Run in Pleasant Township. The bridge is 1.26 miles south of the Route 6 and 62 interchange near Grunderville Road. The existing single-span concrete...
explore venango
Venango County Imprisons Its Residents at More Than Twice the Rate of the Rest of the State
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – According to a recent study by the Prison Policy Initiative and the Public Interest Law Center, Venango County imprisons more people per 100,000 residents than any other county in the Commonwealth. With a rate of 452 prisoners per 100,000 residents, Venango County’s imprisonment rate...
Comments / 0