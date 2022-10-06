The Texas A&M men’s golf team and junior Daniel Rodrigues both set tournament records at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Finishing with the second lowest score in the history of the tournament, the maroon and white shot 11-under par at the over 7,900 yard, par-72 Blessings Golf Club. The team claimed victory by 20 strokes, which is the largest winning margin by seven shots in the tournament’s history. A&M coach Brain Kortan has helped the team secure two first place finishes so far this season with the win at the Oct. 3-5 tournament.

