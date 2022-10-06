Read full article on original website
3 seconds, 2 yards, 1 dream
An hour outside of the SEC headquarters, Texas A&M traveled to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to take on the daunting task of facing 60 minutes of gridiron football against the top-ranked team in the nation, Alabama, a challenge no stranger to A&M. But this time was different. All week, the signs pointed...
A&M falls short against Alabama 24-20
Editor’s note: These are the immediate stats for A&M’s game against Alabama. A full recap will follow after the post-game press conference and will be linked here when available. Texas A&M football traveled to Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Oct. 8 to face Alabama for its third conference game of...
A&M falls to Mississippi State in 3 at home
Texas A&M volleyball returned back home to Reed Arena for a pair of matches against Mississippi State, beginning Friday, Oct. 7, at 6 p.m. Game 1 ended in a loss for A&M after a tight matchup and powerful play from both teams. The Aggies headed into this match in hopes...
Aggie soccer remains without a loss in its history against the Tigers
Texas A&M soccer tied the LSU Tigers at two to mark its first non-loss of its conference games. “So, we remain undefeated in October, it's a positive step for us,” coach G Guerrieri said. The Aggies took the lead in the seventh minute with a goal on a tight...
Aggie men’s golf comes out on top at Blessings Invitational
The Texas A&M men’s golf team and junior Daniel Rodrigues both set tournament records at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Finishing with the second lowest score in the history of the tournament, the maroon and white shot 11-under par at the over 7,900 yard, par-72 Blessings Golf Club. The team claimed victory by 20 strokes, which is the largest winning margin by seven shots in the tournament’s history. A&M coach Brain Kortan has helped the team secure two first place finishes so far this season with the win at the Oct. 3-5 tournament.
Women’s rugby to face Texas State at home
The Texas A&M women’s rugby team will host Texas State University at home on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Penberthy Field. The team is 3-0 coming off of a 31-12 victory against Texas Tech at home last weekend. The team started the season off with a 41-5 win against the University of Texas, which was exciting for the coach and players, including a sizable number of new recruits on the program roster.
A&M pioneers quantum microscopy technology
Texas A&M scientists are using cutting-edge physics to create real life medical breakthroughs. Professor of physics and biomedical engineering, Vladislav Yakovlev, Ph.D., and professor of physics and biological and agricultural engineering, Girish Agarwal, Ph.D., FRS, at A&M, along with Tian Li, Ph.D., assistant professor of physics at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, recently developed a new type of microscope that takes advantage of quantum physics in order to dramatically increase the resolution of images the microscope takes.
Yoga at Lake Walk
On Saturday, Oct. 1, a community of yoga enthusiasts of all experiences gathered around Lake Walk to enjoy an hour-long outdoor session of stretches to warm up the body and mind. Every Saturday, Lake Walk holds its weekly community yoga. According to its website, the emerging hub is designed to...
MSC Town Hall’s Coffeehouse Concert series brings ‘great times, great vibes’
On Wednesday, Oct. 5 the lush lawn in front of the Innovative Learning Classroom Building was filled with students lounging under the warm sun. Students were treated to nostalgic soft acoustics from the 2000s as they studied or relaxed in the smell of roasted coffee beans that saturated the air around them. Members of The Memorial Student Center, or MSC, Town Hall committee created a cozy space for performing, studying and relaxing out of an unspoken love of cafe culture, acoustic music, and of course, the low buzz of coffee.
