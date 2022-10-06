In high school football last night, three teams had games but one never even took the field as the game was forfeited. Last night the Summerville Bears rolled into Angels Camp, excited to play a game after two weeks off due to the Amador forfeit. Things were looking good as the JV team went ahead of the Bullfrogs 35 to nothing, and then the power went out. Speculations about the varsity game not being played and moved to Saturday morning were rampant, and darkness was setting in quickly. Just as the official crew walked off the field, a streetlight blinked on across the street, and the lights came on in the press box. With the fans yelling to get the game started, the field lights came back on, the scoreboard lit up, and the officials turned around.

SONORA, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO