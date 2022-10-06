Read full article on original website
Related
mymotherlode.com
A Blow Out And A Close Call
In high school football last night, three teams had games but one never even took the field as the game was forfeited. Last night the Summerville Bears rolled into Angels Camp, excited to play a game after two weeks off due to the Amador forfeit. Things were looking good as the JV team went ahead of the Bullfrogs 35 to nothing, and then the power went out. Speculations about the varsity game not being played and moved to Saturday morning were rampant, and darkness was setting in quickly. Just as the official crew walked off the field, a streetlight blinked on across the street, and the lights came on in the press box. With the fans yelling to get the game started, the field lights came back on, the scoreboard lit up, and the officials turned around.
Calaveras Enterprise
A goal line fumble with seconds to play closed the door on Calaveras' chance for victory
Braeden Orlandi has been responsible for many great runs during his Calaveras High School football career. On his very first carry four years ago in a playoff game against Western Sierra, Orlandi broke free for a 98-yard touchdown run. That run turned out to be the first of many memorable runs in Orlandi’s career.
Manteca, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Sierra High School - Manteca football team will have a game with Manteca High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Patterson, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Central Valley High School - Ceres football team will have a game with Patterson High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stockton, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Stockton. The De La Salle High School football team will have a game with St. Mary's High School - Stockton on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00.
KCRA.com
Racist graffiti found in locker room at Northern California high school after football game
FOLSOM, Calif. — A racist message was found in one of the locker rooms of a Folsom high school after a football game on Friday night, officials confirmed. Del Campo High School's football coach, Matt Costa, said his team walked into the Vista Del Lago High School's locker room after the game and found the message on a whiteboard.
Calaveras Enterprise
Lack of momentum dooms Bullfrogs against Buffaloes
JACKSON – When it came to their road matchup with the Amador Buffaloes, the Bret Harte High School girls’ water polo team was unable to capture any momentum throughout the afternoon. The only time the Bullfrogs were able to score back-to-back goals came late in the fourth quarter...
Calaveras Enterprise
Bullfrogs have no problem knocking off Argonaut for MLL win No. 9
JACKSON – Playing to the level of an opponent is typical in sports. It’s not uncommon to see an underdog rise to the challenge and give the bigger or better team a scare. It’s also not uncommon for a bigger or better team to take a lesser opponent for granted and find themselves in a battle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Calaveras Enterprise
World Pro Ski Tour coming to Bear Valley this winter
Bear Valley Resort in Alpine County has announced it will be hosting The World Pro Ski Tour (WPST) in February. “Rarely does the tour choose such a small ski resort as ours,” stated Bear Valley marketer Tricia Slavik, adding that it will be the first time Bear Valley has hosted a professional race “in a very long time.”
Thunder Valley Casino to host several big performers in 2023
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Thunder Valley Casino will be opening its new venue on Presidents’ Day Weekend in 2023 with several superstars lined up to perform. According to a news release from Thunder Valley Casino, on the opening weekend, there will be three headliners to celebrate the opening of the Venue. The Eagles will headline […]
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: Oasis in middle of Lincoln highlights salmon run
LINCOLN, Calif. — If you take a walk throughAuburn Ravine Park in the city of Lincoln, you'll find the dog park is a central highlight of this 10-acre spot. However, keep walking among the trees and let your ears guide you to a somewhat hidden gem just a few steps away from the barking, panting and playing dogs.
visitlodi.com
Corvettes of Lodi Car Show
Corvettes of Lodi is "Taken it to the Streets." The entire 100 Block of South Sacramento Street will be CLOSED for Corvette Show Entrees.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
Rio Vista Bass Derby and Festival celebrates more than fish and boats
RIO VISTA, Calif. — Moments before sunrise, as it has for seven decades before, fishermen set out on the water for the Rio Vista Bass Derby and Festival. But, even if you aren't into fishing, this three-day festival is about far more than trying to make the catch of the day.
cohaitungchi.com
13 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Sacramento, CA
You are reading: Places to hike in sacramento area | 13 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Sacramento, CA. Excellent hiking trails and places to explore surround Sacramento. Several notable landscapes help define the capital city, including the American River flowing on the north side of town. Here, the Jedediah Smith Memorial Trail navigates the entire American River Parkway, stretching for 32 miles northeast to Folsom Lake.
KCRA.com
Explosion heard at Sacramento apartment complex followed by fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An apartment building caught fire after a small explosion on Saturday afternoon in Sacramento. A large boom was heard by neighbors of the apartment in the 2700 block of River Plaza Drive, which is near Garden Highway in Sacramento. Neighbors said the explosion shook their own apartment buildings before smoke was seen coming out of the windows.
Loomis Costco to move forward after years of dispute
LOOMIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Since 2018, the city of Rocklin and the town of Loomis have worked toward an agreement on a new Costco on the border of the two communities, on Thursday a deal was reached. The location of the 155,000 square-foot Costco will be at Sierra College Boulevard and Brace Road. With anticipated […]
The hidden winemaking region in California’s Sierra foothills
Vineyards in Napa and Sonoma may be more famous, but the Sierra foothills area is regaining its identity as a premier winemaking destination.
Fox40
Vehicle fatally strikes pedestrian in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died following a collision in Stockton Thursday night, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m. near Pacific Avenue and Monterey Avenue. According to police, medical personnel that responded to the incident attempted life-saving...
Vandals damage, steal items from Lincoln golf course, country club managers say
LINCOLN, Calif. — Owners of Lincoln's Catta Verdera Country Club are considering implementing new security measures after vandals allegedly damaged the golf course and stole items Friday night, according to a letter from managers, obtained by ABC10. In the letter, members of the country club's management say unidentified individuals...
Comments / 0