ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Andreas, CA

Comments / 0

Related
mymotherlode.com

A Blow Out And A Close Call

In high school football last night, three teams had games but one never even took the field as the game was forfeited. Last night the Summerville Bears rolled into Angels Camp, excited to play a game after two weeks off due to the Amador forfeit. Things were looking good as the JV team went ahead of the Bullfrogs 35 to nothing, and then the power went out. Speculations about the varsity game not being played and moved to Saturday morning were rampant, and darkness was setting in quickly. Just as the official crew walked off the field, a streetlight blinked on across the street, and the lights came on in the press box. With the fans yelling to get the game started, the field lights came back on, the scoreboard lit up, and the officials turned around.
SONORA, CA
High School Football PRO

Manteca, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Sierra High School - Manteca football team will have a game with Manteca High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
MANTECA, CA
High School Football PRO

Patterson, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Central Valley High School - Ceres football team will have a game with Patterson High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
CERES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Escalon, CA
Sports
City
Escalon, CA
Local
California Football
Escalon, CA
Football
City
San Andreas, CA
Local
California Sports
San Andreas, CA
Sports
Calaveras Enterprise

Lack of momentum dooms Bullfrogs against Buffaloes

JACKSON – When it came to their road matchup with the Amador Buffaloes, the Bret Harte High School girls’ water polo team was unable to capture any momentum throughout the afternoon. The only time the Bullfrogs were able to score back-to-back goals came late in the fourth quarter...
JACKSON, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Bullfrogs have no problem knocking off Argonaut for MLL win No. 9

JACKSON – Playing to the level of an opponent is typical in sports. It’s not uncommon to see an underdog rise to the challenge and give the bigger or better team a scare. It’s also not uncommon for a bigger or better team to take a lesser opponent for granted and find themselves in a battle.
JACKSON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#American Football
Calaveras Enterprise

World Pro Ski Tour coming to Bear Valley this winter

Bear Valley Resort in Alpine County has announced it will be hosting The World Pro Ski Tour (WPST) in February. “Rarely does the tour choose such a small ski resort as ours,” stated Bear Valley marketer Tricia Slavik, adding that it will be the first time Bear Valley has hosted a professional race “in a very long time.”
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Thunder Valley Casino to host several big performers in 2023

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Thunder Valley Casino will be opening its new venue on Presidents’ Day Weekend in 2023 with several superstars lined up to perform. According to a news release from Thunder Valley Casino, on the opening weekend, there will be three headliners to celebrate the opening of the Venue. The Eagles will headline […]
LINCOLN, CA
KCRA.com

Explore Outdoors: Oasis in middle of Lincoln highlights salmon run

LINCOLN, Calif. — If you take a walk throughAuburn Ravine Park in the city of Lincoln, you'll find the dog park is a central highlight of this 10-acre spot. However, keep walking among the trees and let your ears guide you to a somewhat hidden gem just a few steps away from the barking, panting and playing dogs.
LINCOLN, CA
visitlodi.com

Corvettes of Lodi Car Show

Corvettes of Lodi is "Taken it to the Streets." The entire 100 Block of South Sacramento Street will be CLOSED for Corvette Show Entrees.
LODI, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
cohaitungchi.com

13 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Sacramento, CA

You are reading: Places to hike in sacramento area | 13 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Sacramento, CA. Excellent hiking trails and places to explore surround Sacramento. Several notable landscapes help define the capital city, including the American River flowing on the north side of town. Here, the Jedediah Smith Memorial Trail navigates the entire American River Parkway, stretching for 32 miles northeast to Folsom Lake.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Explosion heard at Sacramento apartment complex followed by fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An apartment building caught fire after a small explosion on Saturday afternoon in Sacramento. A large boom was heard by neighbors of the apartment in the 2700 block of River Plaza Drive, which is near Garden Highway in Sacramento. Neighbors said the explosion shook their own apartment buildings before smoke was seen coming out of the windows.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Loomis Costco to move forward after years of dispute

LOOMIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Since 2018, the city of Rocklin and the town of Loomis have worked toward an agreement on a new Costco on the border of the two communities, on Thursday a deal was reached. The location of the 155,000 square-foot Costco will be at Sierra College Boulevard and Brace Road. With anticipated […]
LOOMIS, CA
Fox40

Vehicle fatally strikes pedestrian in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died following a collision in Stockton Thursday night, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m. near Pacific Avenue and Monterey Avenue. According to police, medical personnel that responded to the incident attempted life-saving...
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy