ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.1 WIKY

Our latest WIKY Word Winner!

Lisa Adkins from Owensboro came by the radio station to collect her winnings from the WIKY Word! Lisa won $1,250 so we had to congratulate her and show her the control room in the WIKY Studio. Congratulations Lisa! Spend it foolishly! LOL. *Photo property of Midwest Communications.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Daviess Co. judge executive candidates answer questions at Rooster Booster event

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County judge executive candidates faced off in front of the Owensboro Chamber of Commerce on Thursday morning. The two candidates for judge executive answered pre-submitted questions from the public. Republican candidate Charlie Castlen and Democratic candidate Bruce Kunze had two minutes each to answer questions about their views for voters.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Castle Bands Half Pot hits over $100k with 2 days to go

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle High School Band Boosters are hosting a half pot to raise money for various band expenses. With only two days to go, that half pot has now increased to $102,015. The grand prize drawing is set to happen Oct. 9 live on Castle Bands Facebook...
NEWBURGH, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Warrick County, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Warrick County, IN
Government
City
Washington, IN
Boonville, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
City
Boonville, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New patriotic Fall Festival tradition here to stay

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club has started a new tradition in 2022 that you may have noticed while eating lunch, as it had thousands stopping in their tracks. It is a new tradition that is growing in popularity already; a daily performance of the National Anthem. Each day through the Fall […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Newburgh restaurant must tear down patio, announces other setbacks

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Newburgh restaurant must tear down its patio and is also facing other setbacks. Officials with Nellie’s Restaurant announced on Facebook that the patio must be torn down. While Nellie’s Restaurant didn’t mention who was making them tear the patio down, they did bring up that mistakes were made. They hope […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Family remembers missing girl

Owensboro, Ky. (WEHT) — Family and friends of a little girl gathered in Owensboro tonight to honor a life they say ended soon. But officials have not confirmed the death of 9-year-old Alianna Maya Gomez Alvarez family members came forward earlier this week saying the remains found in a storage facility is Alianna. Alianna’s great […]
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne The New Revolution#Veteran#Politics State#Air Force#Congress
WEHT/WTVW

One block of North Adams closed next to Holy Name School

HENDERSON, Ky., (WEHT) – Officials say the city of Henderson and its contractor Hazex Construction have temporarily closed one block of North Adams Street between First Street and Second Street to thru traffic. Officials say the closure is for safety reasons due to the demolition of the remaining structure at the former IBT church complex. Officials […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD urges to call 911 if you see these missing girls

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the ongoing search for two missing children. The department’s Juvenile Unit says the two girls went missing on Thursday, October 6 near the city’s southside. 13-year-old Chade Robinson and 11-year-old Nyuana Williams were reported last seen in the 1600 block […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Warrick County School Corporation tests alert system

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County School Corporation tested out its emergency alert system on Friday. “Please stay on the line for an important message from your school.”. That’s the first line parents hear when receiving a call from the Warrick County School Corporation’s emergency alert notification system....
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
WEHT/WTVW

No threat to Webster County schools

WEBSTER CO. (WEHT) – Officials in Webster County are getting the word out that there is no threat to any of the district’s schools. The assistant superintendent says a parent dropped off a student this morning at Webster County Middle School. The parent was carrying a gun and had a permit to carry the weapon. […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Pipes in place for Pratt Paper Mill in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Pipes are in place for a $3 million project in Henderson. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the high-pressure natural gas line to provide service to the Pratt Paper Mill. Pipes for that gasoline have been laid along the project route. No word yet on when the...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Excitement builds as Fall Festival Half Pot grows

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival began to wind down, the Half Pot total surged well above the $1 million mark. With a total that high, we asked those purchasing tickets how high they think it would go, and what they would do if they were half pot winners. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

West Side Nut Club announces winning Fall Festival Half Pot ticket

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The winning number for the West Side Nut Club Half Pot has been drawn. On Saturday, Nut Club officials unveiled the lucky number is NC-5380161. The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot officially passed last year’s record high. The half pot’s total is...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Habitat for Humanity building a new home in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – Duke Energy Generation leaders and staff members are helping with the construction of a new Gibson County Habitat for Humanity Home in Princeton. Officials say the home is being built for a single mother of four children. Officials with Habitat for Humanity Gibson County say Duke Energy helped with front porch […]
PRINCETON, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Vogler seeking re-election for Greater Jasper Consolidated School District 3 seat

Bernie Vogler is seeking re-election for a District 3 seat on the Greater Jasper Consolidated School Board. “I would like to see through the current and planned building projects,” said Vogler. “I want to ensure our tax rate remains steady, as it has for many years. My goal is to keep our facilities in excellent condition. With the cooperation of my fellow board members and school administrators, we are doing just that. We are trying to get as much use out of our facilities as possible.”
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Camper legend returns to entertain Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As mysteriously as a camper appeared earlier this summer on the pump out in the middle of the Ohio River, the second coming of the Tristate Camper Caper has mysteriously occurred on Evansville’s west side during the Fall Festival. Or, as passerby James Baughn puts it, “The saloon lives on”! It’s […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy