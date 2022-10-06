Read full article on original website
Our latest WIKY Word Winner!
Lisa Adkins from Owensboro came by the radio station to collect her winnings from the WIKY Word! Lisa won $1,250 so we had to congratulate her and show her the control room in the WIKY Studio. Congratulations Lisa! Spend it foolishly! LOL. *Photo property of Midwest Communications.
14news.com
Daviess Co. judge executive candidates answer questions at Rooster Booster event
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County judge executive candidates faced off in front of the Owensboro Chamber of Commerce on Thursday morning. The two candidates for judge executive answered pre-submitted questions from the public. Republican candidate Charlie Castlen and Democratic candidate Bruce Kunze had two minutes each to answer questions about their views for voters.
Santa Claus Land of Lights Family Christmas Light Adventure Announces 2022 Season
Santa Claus, Indiana is clearly the best place to celebrate the Christmas season with your family. I love how everything is Santa themed year-round, but there is something extra special, and extra bright beginning in November. The Santa Claus Land of Lights is a 1.2 mile Drive-Through Family Christmas Light...
14news.com
Castle Bands Half Pot hits over $100k with 2 days to go
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle High School Band Boosters are hosting a half pot to raise money for various band expenses. With only two days to go, that half pot has now increased to $102,015. The grand prize drawing is set to happen Oct. 9 live on Castle Bands Facebook...
Devoted Foodies Miss These Owensboro, Kentucky Restaurants The Most
There are so many great restaurants in Owensboro, but recently we wanted to know which restaurants from the past you miss the most. There were two great choices battling for the number one spot. Here are the Top 15 results based on your suggestions. I miss Waffle House! - John...
New patriotic Fall Festival tradition here to stay
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club has started a new tradition in 2022 that you may have noticed while eating lunch, as it had thousands stopping in their tracks. It is a new tradition that is growing in popularity already; a daily performance of the National Anthem. Each day through the Fall […]
Newburgh restaurant must tear down patio, announces other setbacks
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Newburgh restaurant must tear down its patio and is also facing other setbacks. Officials with Nellie’s Restaurant announced on Facebook that the patio must be torn down. While Nellie’s Restaurant didn’t mention who was making them tear the patio down, they did bring up that mistakes were made. They hope […]
Family remembers missing girl
Owensboro, Ky. (WEHT) — Family and friends of a little girl gathered in Owensboro tonight to honor a life they say ended soon. But officials have not confirmed the death of 9-year-old Alianna Maya Gomez Alvarez family members came forward earlier this week saying the remains found in a storage facility is Alianna. Alianna’s great […]
One block of North Adams closed next to Holy Name School
HENDERSON, Ky., (WEHT) – Officials say the city of Henderson and its contractor Hazex Construction have temporarily closed one block of North Adams Street between First Street and Second Street to thru traffic. Officials say the closure is for safety reasons due to the demolition of the remaining structure at the former IBT church complex. Officials […]
EPD urges to call 911 if you see these missing girls
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the ongoing search for two missing children. The department’s Juvenile Unit says the two girls went missing on Thursday, October 6 near the city’s southside. 13-year-old Chade Robinson and 11-year-old Nyuana Williams were reported last seen in the 1600 block […]
Families of missing Ohio Co. women hope loved ones return home
Ohio County Sheriff’s Deputies are still looking for two women reported missing earlier this year.
14news.com
Warrick County School Corporation tests alert system
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County School Corporation tested out its emergency alert system on Friday. “Please stay on the line for an important message from your school.”. That’s the first line parents hear when receiving a call from the Warrick County School Corporation’s emergency alert notification system....
No threat to Webster County schools
WEBSTER CO. (WEHT) – Officials in Webster County are getting the word out that there is no threat to any of the district’s schools. The assistant superintendent says a parent dropped off a student this morning at Webster County Middle School. The parent was carrying a gun and had a permit to carry the weapon. […]
14news.com
Pipes in place for Pratt Paper Mill in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Pipes are in place for a $3 million project in Henderson. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the high-pressure natural gas line to provide service to the Pratt Paper Mill. Pipes for that gasoline have been laid along the project route. No word yet on when the...
Excitement builds as Fall Festival Half Pot grows
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival began to wind down, the Half Pot total surged well above the $1 million mark. With a total that high, we asked those purchasing tickets how high they think it would go, and what they would do if they were half pot winners. […]
14news.com
West Side Nut Club announces winning Fall Festival Half Pot ticket
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The winning number for the West Side Nut Club Half Pot has been drawn. On Saturday, Nut Club officials unveiled the lucky number is NC-5380161. The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot officially passed last year’s record high. The half pot’s total is...
Habitat for Humanity building a new home in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – Duke Energy Generation leaders and staff members are helping with the construction of a new Gibson County Habitat for Humanity Home in Princeton. Officials say the home is being built for a single mother of four children. Officials with Habitat for Humanity Gibson County say Duke Energy helped with front porch […]
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Vogler seeking re-election for Greater Jasper Consolidated School District 3 seat
Bernie Vogler is seeking re-election for a District 3 seat on the Greater Jasper Consolidated School Board. “I would like to see through the current and planned building projects,” said Vogler. “I want to ensure our tax rate remains steady, as it has for many years. My goal is to keep our facilities in excellent condition. With the cooperation of my fellow board members and school administrators, we are doing just that. We are trying to get as much use out of our facilities as possible.”
Camper legend returns to entertain Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As mysteriously as a camper appeared earlier this summer on the pump out in the middle of the Ohio River, the second coming of the Tristate Camper Caper has mysteriously occurred on Evansville’s west side during the Fall Festival. Or, as passerby James Baughn puts it, “The saloon lives on”! It’s […]
Home Team Friday: Gibson Southern vs. Princeton
FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT) Princeton – 0 Gibson Southern – 63
