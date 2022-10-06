Bernie Vogler is seeking re-election for a District 3 seat on the Greater Jasper Consolidated School Board. “I would like to see through the current and planned building projects,” said Vogler. “I want to ensure our tax rate remains steady, as it has for many years. My goal is to keep our facilities in excellent condition. With the cooperation of my fellow board members and school administrators, we are doing just that. We are trying to get as much use out of our facilities as possible.”

JASPER, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO