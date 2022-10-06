ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guadalupe County, TX

Community Impact Austin

Local nonprofit New Braunfels Food Bank works to fight hunger and feed hope

Volunteer Denise Callaghan sorts groceries into bags to give to clients waiting in their vehicles during pantry hours. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact Newspapers) The New Braunfels Food Bank is a branch of the San Antonio Food Bank, which serves 29 counties throughout the Feeding America network. Originally founded in 2010 as The Kitchen Table, the NBFB has expanded to serve the growing community.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
seguintoday.com

Scarecrow, Skeleton contest winners unveiled in downtown Seguin

(Seguin) — The next time you are traveling around town, don’t forget to look out your window for a prize-winning scarecrow or skeleton. The winners of this year’s Seguin Main Street’s Scarecrow and Skelton decorating contest have been announced. The winners of the contest include:. Best...
SEGUIN, TX
tpr.org

Huge crowds expected for weekend Barbacoa & Big Red Festival

Around 40,000 people are expected to attend the Barbacoa and Big Red Festival in south Bexar County during its two-day run this weekend, according to festival founder Robert Morris. Morris said he wanted to create an event to celebrate a local favorite. No one really knows how Big Red and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Guadalupe County Fair, PRCA Rodeo continues into the weekend

(Seguin) — Family fun continues these next three days during the annual Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo. The fair runs through Sunday at the Guadalupe County Fairgrounds. Friday’s schedule kicks off with the annual fair parade. The parade begins at 10 a.m. and will travel south on Austin Street.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Adorable Texas Dog Now A Local Celebrity For Greeting Neighbors From Roof

Once Huckleberry discovered he could jump off a hill and onto his home's roof, it was game over for the Lindenmuth family. "He loves it up there," Allie Lindenmuth told People. Huck loves his spot on the roof of their Austin home so much, his owners Allie and Justin Lindenmuth made it a point to give him more time up there. "We only allow him outside when we are home, or he would be up there all day. With his old age, we have since built him a little ramp, so he does not hurt his hips getting up there," Allie said.
AUSTIN, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Enjoy Comal, Canyon Parks in Canyon Lake Before They Close Oct. 31

Popular Canyon and Comal parks in Canyon Lake will close for the season Oct. 31. Both are managed by the Water Oriented Recreation District of Comal County (WORD), which urges residents and visitors to enjoy both while sunny and mild October days persist. For more information and to see a...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Now is the time to plant your bluebonnet and Texas wildflower seeds

SAN ANTONIO – Seeing our Texas bluebonnets and native wildflowers sprout up each spring is a source of pride for all Texans. More importantly, the native wildflowers provide a healthy diverse ecosystem, especially for its pollinators. And for the most part, the months of September and October is the best time to start planting their seeds in South Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KIXS FM 108

A San Antonio Bar Stands Behind Age Limit of 30 Years Old

In a move that was made earlier this year, Bently's on Broadway and The Bar Horizons & More in San Antonio raised the age to enter their bars to 30 years old. The Bar Horizon now advertises itself as a place where "the grown and mature come to relax, play, eat and dance." The change has been effective since May and looks like it is here to stay.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Popular Barbacoa and Big Red Festival returns to San Antonio this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The puro San Antonio Barbacoa and Big Red Festival is returning this weekend following a two-year hiatus. This is the 10th festival celebrating the classic South Texas pairing. Tickets for the event are on sale now, starting at $10 per person for a single-day general admission...
seguintoday.com

Are You Tough Enough To Wear Pink?

(Seguin) — Get ready to see pink during Saturday’s Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo. The “Are You Tough Enough to Wear Pink?” campaign returns as a main event during Saturday night’s rodeo schedule. Gail Damerau, a member of the Guadalupe County Fair Association board...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX

