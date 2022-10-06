Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Trick-or-treat at free Second Saturday Fall Festival in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – There’s a free fall festival taking place in downtown San Antonio this Saturday. Second Saturday is a monthly tradition for San Antonio where people gather at Main Plaza and enjoy live music and a variety of vendors. This month’s Second Saturday celebration will also include...
Local nonprofit New Braunfels Food Bank works to fight hunger and feed hope
Volunteer Denise Callaghan sorts groceries into bags to give to clients waiting in their vehicles during pantry hours. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact Newspapers) The New Braunfels Food Bank is a branch of the San Antonio Food Bank, which serves 29 counties throughout the Feeding America network. Originally founded in 2010 as The Kitchen Table, the NBFB has expanded to serve the growing community.
seguintoday.com
Scarecrow, Skeleton contest winners unveiled in downtown Seguin
(Seguin) — The next time you are traveling around town, don’t forget to look out your window for a prize-winning scarecrow or skeleton. The winners of this year’s Seguin Main Street’s Scarecrow and Skelton decorating contest have been announced. The winners of the contest include:. Best...
tpr.org
Huge crowds expected for weekend Barbacoa & Big Red Festival
Around 40,000 people are expected to attend the Barbacoa and Big Red Festival in south Bexar County during its two-day run this weekend, according to festival founder Robert Morris. Morris said he wanted to create an event to celebrate a local favorite. No one really knows how Big Red and...
Report says this Texas festival is one of the best fall festivals in the nation
If you want to visit one of the best fall festivals in the nation, a new report from TripAdvisor.com says you ought to make a trip down to San Antonio.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Botanical Garden is selling hundreds of plants in annual BOOtanica sale
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Botanical Garden is holding its annual BOOtanica Plant Sale over the course of two days this month. The BOOtanica Plant Sale is scheduled for Oct. 15-16 at the garden’s Greenhouse Yard. During the event, there will be more than 200 varieties of...
seguintoday.com
Guadalupe County Fair, PRCA Rodeo continues into the weekend
(Seguin) — Family fun continues these next three days during the annual Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo. The fair runs through Sunday at the Guadalupe County Fairgrounds. Friday’s schedule kicks off with the annual fair parade. The parade begins at 10 a.m. and will travel south on Austin Street.
KSAT 12
Adopt a pet for free during San Antonio Pets Alive three-day adoption event
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Pets Alive! and BISSELL Pet Foundation are hosting a three-day adoption event that will allow people to adopt a pet for free. San Antonio Pets Alive! is a last-chance rescue organization that takes in animals at risk for euthanasia at San Antonio’s Animal Care Services.
The San Antonio Riverwalk’s Halloween Spectacular Is Worth Seeing
There is a magical place during the Halloween season that isn't just Disneyland in California. In fact, one spot that is beautiful during the month of October happens to be in Texas. The place isn't too far from El Paso and a lot of El Pasoans tend to visit when...
Adorable Texas Dog Now A Local Celebrity For Greeting Neighbors From Roof
Once Huckleberry discovered he could jump off a hill and onto his home's roof, it was game over for the Lindenmuth family. "He loves it up there," Allie Lindenmuth told People. Huck loves his spot on the roof of their Austin home so much, his owners Allie and Justin Lindenmuth made it a point to give him more time up there. "We only allow him outside when we are home, or he would be up there all day. With his old age, we have since built him a little ramp, so he does not hurt his hips getting up there," Allie said.
Page was found abandoned back in March and was scared of people | Forgotten Friends
KIRBY, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. This week, we went to Kirby Animal Services to meet Page, a...
mycanyonlake.com
Enjoy Comal, Canyon Parks in Canyon Lake Before They Close Oct. 31
Popular Canyon and Comal parks in Canyon Lake will close for the season Oct. 31. Both are managed by the Water Oriented Recreation District of Comal County (WORD), which urges residents and visitors to enjoy both while sunny and mild October days persist. For more information and to see a...
KSAT 12
Now is the time to plant your bluebonnet and Texas wildflower seeds
SAN ANTONIO – Seeing our Texas bluebonnets and native wildflowers sprout up each spring is a source of pride for all Texans. More importantly, the native wildflowers provide a healthy diverse ecosystem, especially for its pollinators. And for the most part, the months of September and October is the best time to start planting their seeds in South Texas.
KSAT 12
Muertos Fest announces entertainment lineup for free October festival at Hemisfair
SAN ANTONIO – Los Lobos, a Mexican-American rock band from Los Angeles, has been announced as the headliner for the free Día de Los Muertos festival in downtown San Antonio this October. Muertos Fest, San Antonio’s largest Día de Los Muertos festival, will celebrate its 10th anniversary at...
A San Antonio Bar Stands Behind Age Limit of 30 Years Old
In a move that was made earlier this year, Bently's on Broadway and The Bar Horizons & More in San Antonio raised the age to enter their bars to 30 years old. The Bar Horizon now advertises itself as a place where "the grown and mature come to relax, play, eat and dance." The change has been effective since May and looks like it is here to stay.
KSAT 12
Popular Barbacoa and Big Red Festival returns to San Antonio this weekend
SAN ANTONIO – The puro San Antonio Barbacoa and Big Red Festival is returning this weekend following a two-year hiatus. This is the 10th festival celebrating the classic South Texas pairing. Tickets for the event are on sale now, starting at $10 per person for a single-day general admission...
seguintoday.com
Are You Tough Enough To Wear Pink?
(Seguin) — Get ready to see pink during Saturday’s Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo. The “Are You Tough Enough to Wear Pink?” campaign returns as a main event during Saturday night’s rodeo schedule. Gail Damerau, a member of the Guadalupe County Fair Association board...
KSAT 12
Military, first responders, law enforcement and educators can cruise free with Margaritaville at Sea
SAN ANTONIO – Active and veteran military, first responders, law enforcement officers and educators can sail free with an exclusive offer from Margaritaville at Sea. The Heroes Sail Free program offers a 3-day, 2-night cruise to Grand Bahama Island on the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise ship. There are eight...
Some Central Texas kids get to stay home Friday
Students and staff in several Central Texas school districts get Friday off. The districts made Oct. 7 either a development day for staff or a district holiday for everyone.
Boerne classic car show will cause delays for Hill Country drivers
The free event is set for Saturday.
