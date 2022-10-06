Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah VillanuevaSutherland Springs, TX
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com
Fathers volunteer as extra set of eyes at Lopez Middle School
SAN ANTONIO — This school year there are some fresh faces at Lopez Middle School, the Lopez Panther Dads. Rob Willis, a father of three, is the leader of the pack. “I’ve been on the PTA board the last two years and I finished my terms and I wanted to do something a little differently,” Willis said. “I wanted to get involved with the school.”
KENS 5
'Hold everyone accountable': Bexar County DA rejects charges against Erik Cantu
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County District Attorney rejected charges against Erik Cantu, who is still in the hospital. Nearly a week since the incident at a McDonalds on Blanco Road which cost a rookie San Antonio police officer his job and nearly cost seventeen-year-old his life. "Get out...
San Antonio firefighter resigns amid allegations of inappropriate treatment of female migrants at City facility
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio firefighter has resigned amid allegations of inappropriate treatment of female migrants at a City facility. A tip came into KENS 5 that firefighter Eric Aunkst resigned after behaving inappropriately with female migrants at the City's migrant resource center on San Pedro. We reached out to the City of San Antonio, and they responded with a statement on the firefighter and their investigation into his conduct.
TDFPS' investigator explains the common theme in victims
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has three new investigative units covering financial exploitation. Investigators warn, the common victims of this crime are the elderly.
KENS 5
'Really concerned': Five suicides in seven months, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — Police Chief William McManus addressed the palpable sorrow at a Friday morning prayer gathering directly, sharing details about the loss of a five-year veteran officer Thursday night. Officer Jordan Hammond was just 30 years old. “I know that everyone here knows what happened last night,” McManus...
KSAT 12
All San Antonio public libraries will be closed on Monday
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Public Library will close all of its locations on Monday due to staff training. SAPL states that during this time, reference services will be unavailable, but book drops will stay open. The libraries will also have outdoor Wi-Fi available in their parking lots...
Local nonprofit New Braunfels Food Bank works to fight hunger and feed hope
Volunteer Denise Callaghan sorts groceries into bags to give to clients waiting in their vehicles during pantry hours. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact Newspapers) The New Braunfels Food Bank is a branch of the San Antonio Food Bank, which serves 29 counties throughout the Feeding America network. Originally founded in 2010 as The Kitchen Table, the NBFB has expanded to serve the growing community.
tpr.org
It's heating up at the Bexar County jail as staff struggles with malfunctioning AC units
Parts of the Bexar County Jail are suffering air conditioner failures, and, according to guards, temperatures at times exceed 92 degrees. That exceeds state minimum safety standards for jails, which must maintain the temperature at between 65-85 degrees. Emails obtained by TPR show temperatures reported by staff on Wednesday were...
Thomas J. Henry gives scathing statement after Trish DeBerry accusations
Henry said DeBerry 'knows how to get dirty and filthy.'
CBS Austin
Gov. Abbott to talk with local business leaders, host roundtable in New Braunfels
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott is set to visit the Hill Country on Thursday. Gov. Abbott will host a roundtable with local business leaders at Comal Iron & Metal on Farm-to-Market 306 in New Braunfels. You can watch Gov. Abbott's press conference below.
BCSO temporarily taking over Grey Forest patrol following resignation of police chief, deputy chief of police
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is helping the City of Grey Forest patrol following the resignation of both their police chief and deputy chief of police, according to Mayor Mandi Waldrop. Two sergeants with Grey Forest also resigned. Now, the city has requested law enforcement presence...
Austin Chronicle
Hays County Moves to Bridge the SH 45 Gap Amid Political Firestorm
Once again, a plan has emerged to build a new road to bridge the gap between Texas State Highway 45's southwestern and southeastern segments – left unbuilt for decades to prevent the road from becoming a connector between I-35 and Loop 1 (S. MoPac), completing a western loop that environmental advocates feel would be disastrous to the ecologically fragile area and the aquifer transition zone beneath it. Since the 1980s, the city of Austin and Travis County have used their clout to keep the SH 45 gap empty, but on Aug. 30 the Hays County Commissioners Court voted 4-1 for a $2.5 million design contract with CP&Y Inc. for a less-than-4-mile arterial – with the vote based at least in part on perceived misinformation about Travis County's support.
MySanAntonio
New report shows dire reality for S.A. renters whose cost-burdened housing carries a city's shame
SAN ANTONIO — Renters in every City Council district across San Antonio earn less than homeowners, and nearly half of them spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing, according to a report by a nonprofit focused on housing equity. The report published in late September by...
foxsanantonio.com
Case dismissed against retired San Antonio Police detective
San Antonio — Charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon have been dropped against a 32-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department. Retired detective John Schiller was charged after he allegedly tried to keep a suspect at the scene, whom his ex-wife and daughters said had stolen a cell phone with credit cards and IDs, until SAPD arrived.
Affidavit: Man tried to enter northwest Austin daycare with gun
An arrest warrant was issued for Aaron Whitfield, 26, for unlawful carrying of a weapon in prohibited places after police said he tried to go into Primrose School of Four Points with a handgun on Tuesday.
Police release video in southeast Austin SWAT situation, identify officers involved
The Austin Police Department released additional details Thursday surrounding fatal police shooting and SWAT situation in southeast Austin Sept. 23.
KSAT 12
Man arrested for threatening to shoot up workplace for Toyota subcontractors, records show
SAN ANTONIO – An employee for a Toyota subcontractor has been arrested after police said he threatened to shoot up his workplace earlier this week. Kevin Louis Kresta, 51, was booked on Wednesday and charged with terroristic threat causing public fear, a third-degree felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
LULAC doubles reward money for info on woman who lured migrants onto Martha's Vineyard flights
The Latinx advocacy organization also called on the Justice Department to open an investigation.
San Antonio failed to scrutinize DeLorean startup before offering incentives, experts say
Despite the ongoing legal dispute, San Antonio's Economic Development Department said in a statement that the legal wrangling does 'not impact our agreement with DeLorean.'
One man is dead and neighbors are demanding a better police response
SAN ANTONIO — When two blasts of rapid fire gunshots filled the air in east San Antonio around 1am, a nearby San Antonio Police Officer heard the shots and called for backup. It happened near East Houston and Polaris streets, about 200 yards from where another man was shot...
