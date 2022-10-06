ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

spectrumlocalnews.com

Fathers volunteer as extra set of eyes at Lopez Middle School

SAN ANTONIO — This school year there are some fresh faces at Lopez Middle School, the Lopez Panther Dads. Rob Willis, a father of three, is the leader of the pack. “I’ve been on the PTA board the last two years and I finished my terms and I wanted to do something a little differently,” Willis said. “I wanted to get involved with the school.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio firefighter resigns amid allegations of inappropriate treatment of female migrants at City facility

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio firefighter has resigned amid allegations of inappropriate treatment of female migrants at a City facility. A tip came into KENS 5 that firefighter Eric Aunkst resigned after behaving inappropriately with female migrants at the City's migrant resource center on San Pedro. We reached out to the City of San Antonio, and they responded with a statement on the firefighter and their investigation into his conduct.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

'Really concerned': Five suicides in seven months, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — Police Chief William McManus addressed the palpable sorrow at a Friday morning prayer gathering directly, sharing details about the loss of a five-year veteran officer Thursday night. Officer Jordan Hammond was just 30 years old. “I know that everyone here knows what happened last night,” McManus...
HELOTES, TX
KSAT 12

All San Antonio public libraries will be closed on Monday

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Public Library will close all of its locations on Monday due to staff training. SAPL states that during this time, reference services will be unavailable, but book drops will stay open. The libraries will also have outdoor Wi-Fi available in their parking lots...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Local nonprofit New Braunfels Food Bank works to fight hunger and feed hope

Volunteer Denise Callaghan sorts groceries into bags to give to clients waiting in their vehicles during pantry hours. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact Newspapers) The New Braunfels Food Bank is a branch of the San Antonio Food Bank, which serves 29 counties throughout the Feeding America network. Originally founded in 2010 as The Kitchen Table, the NBFB has expanded to serve the growing community.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Austin Chronicle

Hays County Moves to Bridge the SH 45 Gap Amid Political Firestorm

Once again, a plan has emerged to build a new road to bridge the gap between Texas State Highway 45's southwestern and southeastern segments – left unbuilt for decades to prevent the road from becoming a connector between I-35 and Loop 1 (S. MoPac), completing a western loop that environmental advocates feel would be disastrous to the ecologically fragile area and the aquifer transition zone beneath it. Since the 1980s, the city of Austin and Travis County have used their clout to keep the SH 45 gap empty, but on Aug. 30 the Hays County Commissioners Court voted 4-1 for a $2.5 million design contract with CP&Y Inc. for a less-than-4-mile arterial – with the vote based at least in part on perceived misinformation about Travis County's support.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Case dismissed against retired San Antonio Police detective

San Antonio — Charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon have been dropped against a 32-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department. Retired detective John Schiller was charged after he allegedly tried to keep a suspect at the scene, whom his ex-wife and daughters said had stolen a cell phone with credit cards and IDs, until SAPD arrived.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

