everythinglubbock.com
Newsom to call special legislative session over gas prices
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday he will call a special session of the state Legislature in December to pass a new tax on oil company profits to punish them for what he called “rank price gouging.”. Gas prices soared across the nation this...
everythinglubbock.com
‘Texas Triple Threat’ say God will help them turn border red
Republican candidates attend prayer breakfast in McAllen. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Three Hispanic Republicans say they have faith that they will turn the South Texas border region from blue to red in the November election and are counting on God and conservative values to deliver them victories. The...
everythinglubbock.com
October is Elderly Financial Exploitation Awareness Month
AMARILLO, Texas — October is Elderly Financial Exploitation Awareness Month. The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) is reminding residence to look out for and help older adults in our communities. Adult Protective Services, a Texas DFPS program, investigated 13,554 cases of exploitation across the state in...
everythinglubbock.com
UMC Health System listed among 2022 Best Companies to Work For
LUBBOCK, Texas — UMC Health System was named one of the 2022 Best Companies to Work For by the Texas Association of Business. According to a press release from UMC Health System, 100 companies are identified, recognized and honored as the best places of employment in Texas. “I am...
everythinglubbock.com
Five alleged smugglers added to border’s ‘most wanted’ list
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Five more individuals have been added to the list of the Border Patrol’s “most wanted.”. All five are suspected of being associated with transnational criminal organizations and will have their photos featured in posters, flyers, and billboards on both sides of the border as part of the “Se Busca Información” (Seeking Information) initiative.
everythinglubbock.com
AAA Texas: Gas prices climb as OPEC+ announces oil production cut
LUBBOCK, Texas — The weekly statewide gas price average in Texas rose for the first time in over 3 months this week, according to press release from AAA Texas. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $3.250 on Saturday. Prices were trending upward.
everythinglubbock.com
Fort Hood to be renamed after TTU graduate, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
LUBBOCK, Texas — Fort Hood Army Post is officially set to be renamed after General Richard E. Cavazos, a graduate of Texas Tech University and the first Hispanic four-star general in Texas. After the name. by the Naming Commission in June, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced approval of...
everythinglubbock.com
Six pleaded guilty, may face life in prison for cocaine trafficking in Rio Grande Valley
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several men have pleaded guilty for their roles in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced this week. Mexican citizens Jose Bernardo Gonzalez-Gomez, 55, and Jose Santiago Luna-Duran, 45; Arlando Garcia-Garcia, 40, and Martin Vela-Alanis, 58, both legal permanent residents of Edinburg; and Oscar Obed Manzanares, 21, and Martin Adrusbel Vela, 35, both of Edinburg, pleaded guilty Wednesday for their respective roles in a conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas.
everythinglubbock.com
Empower Camps of Texas has a Spooktacular Camp
LUBBOCK, Texas— Empower Camps of Texas is a newer non-profit that is focused on bringing joy to individuals that haven’t had opportunities to attend camps. They have an upcoming Spooktacular Halloween Camp coming up. Get more information at empowercamps.org or by calling Doug at 806-939-5514.
everythinglubbock.com
Massive sandstorm whips Imperial Valley and Northern Baja California
CALEXICO, Calif. (Border Report) — Esteban Ojeda was visiting his cousin and other relatives when their cellphones suddenly went off with a warning: A giant sandstorm was approaching and it would arrive in an hour. Ojeda didn’t believe it. “The sky was super clear and you go nothing...
