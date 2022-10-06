ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’

Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

N﻿ursing home at centre of legal action set to close

A nursing home in the south of Scotland at the centre of legal action is set to close. T﻿he operators of the Dalawoodie House facility near Dumfries have agreed to the cancellation of their registration. I﻿t means the home - which currently has 23 residents - will shut on...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Hillsborough families' anger at not being told of pathology review

Relatives of Hillsborough victims have said it is "disgraceful" they were not told a review into pathology failings at the original inquest was under way. Margaret Aspinall, whose son James died in the 1989 disaster, said it was "appalling" she heard via the media. A review into what went wrong...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elms#Hc One#Uk#The Red House#Cqc#Bbc
BBC

Discovery of long-lost family leaves Norfolk man 'overwhelmed'

An 81-year-old man who recently met his long-lost sister for the first time has urged people searching for relatives to "keep going". Last month, John Ellis travelled from North Walsham, Norfolk, to Las Vegas to meet his sister, Shirley Jones. Mr Ellis, who grew up in children's home, discovered he...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BBC

Creeslough: Nine dead after Donegal explosion

Nine people are now confirmed to have died after a huge explosion at a petrol station in County Donegal. The explosion happened at an Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough on Friday afternoon. Gardaí (Irish police) said three fatalities were confirmed on Friday, the others on Saturday morning....
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Warning issued over ‘new trick’ that lets burglars into homes

A locksmith has issued a warning over a “new trick” which he claims is being used by burglars to break into homes.The technique takes seconds and involves placing a magnet or another flag object which can be stuck across the bolt of a door while it is unlocked, preventing it from working later so burglars can enter the home.Lynton Christian, a locksmith from Wirral, said the technique has been used on multiple properties in the area and warned residents to stay vigilant.He told the Liverpool Echo that the trick relies on people not looking into why their door is not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Arrest after popular musician Bill Witham dies

A man has been arrested after a musician died in hospital two weeks after being assaulted. Essex Police said officers were called over concerns about the welfare of man on Lower Lane, Hullbridge, at about 05:30 BST on 12 September. Bill Witham, 68, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Maya Chappell death: Man in court charged with murdering toddler

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a two-year-old girl in County Durham. Maya Chappell died in hospital on 30 September, two days after being found in a critical condition at a property in Shotton Colliery. Michael Daymond, 26, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates' Court charged with murder. Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?

The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle

The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics.The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge, and he...
U.K.
BBC

RSPCA rescues 96 'terrified' shih-tzus from Torquay home

A total of 96 shih-tzu dogs have been rescued from a breeding home. The RSPCA described the dogs as "flea-infested" and "matted with faeces" as a result of over-breeding when found in Torquay, Devon. It said the dogs were "absolutely terrified of people" since being rescued, but hoped it could...
ANIMALS
BBC

Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack

A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy