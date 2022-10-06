ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Creeslough: Nine dead after Donegal explosion

Nine people are now confirmed to have died after a huge explosion at a petrol station in County Donegal. The explosion happened at an Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough on Friday afternoon. Gardaí (Irish police) said three fatalities were confirmed on Friday, the others on Saturday morning....
ACCIDENTS
The US Sun

Meghan Markle news: Harry’s wild side ‘died’ when he met Meg as couple told to choose ‘all or nothing’ over Royal future

PRINCE Harry used to be a wild child but things changed when he met Meghan Markle, a bombshell new book has claimed. Speaking of a "complex" young Harry and his brother William, royal author Valentine Low writes: "The younger prince was a dashing figure, flying an Apache helicopter, and was heavily committed in the area of children’s health, with charities like Well Child. But he also used to be quite a wild lad. When Harry was young, it was easy to forgive him, his transgressions. But at what point does a wild lad become a seedy old roué? At the time, it was nothing to worry about: just something to keep an eye on.
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Doctor stuck in traffic ditched his car and ran for 45 mins to reach in time for critical surgery

The traffic in the Indian city of Bangalore is legendary—meme-worthy even. On the worst days, it can cause excessive delays, affecting critical care services such as ambulances. On August 30, Dr. Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon with Manipal hospital, had two options: either be defeated by this traffic or make it in time to perform surgery on his patient. When traffic became completely gridlocked, the Indian doctor abandoned his car and ran 1.8 miles for 45 minutes to reach the hospital where the patient was waiting for him to perform a gallbladder operation.
HEALTH
The Independent

Woman dies after heart attack on flight to Heathrow Airport

A woman has died after suffering a heart attack on board a flight to Heathrow Airport. A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said that they were called just after 6.30am on Wednesday to reports of an ill passenger. “We were called to reports of a passenger having suffered a cardiac arrest on board a flight due to arrive at Heathrow Airport Terminal,” a spokesperson said. “We sent two cycle paramedics and an incident response officer. Sadly, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.”The woman was on a United Airlines flight from Houston in the United States to...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military

A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boeing plane that crashed in French lake lifted out by gigantic crane

Timelapse footage shows crews using a crane to lift a crashed Boeing plane from a lake at Montpellier airport.After overshooting the runway, the nose and at least one engine of the aircraft ended up submerged in the water in the early hours of Saturday morning (24 September).The three crew members that were on board the cargo plane at the time were not injured, but the airport was forced to close.Footage recorded by Alain Escudier shows the scene as the plane was removed from the lake.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More French rescue crew work to lift crashed Boeing plane from lake at Montpellier airportShinzo Abe funeral: Mourners queue to pay respects to Japan’s assassinated former pmInternational Space Station footage reveals view of Hurricane Ian from space
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?

The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'Drive-by pooping' incident sparks inner-city mystery as locals release CCTV images of man who defecated in a laneway before driving off: 'It's beyond my comprehension that someone would be so foul'

A desperate manhunt has been launched to track down a motorist caught with his pants down defecating in an inner-city laneway just metres away from homes. Residents in the Sydney suburb of Stanmore woke up to find an unpleasant and smelly surprise on their doorstep on Tuesday morning. CCTV captured...
PUBLIC SAFETY
travelnoire.com

British Woman Dies On Beach In Portugal After Feeling Unwell After Swimming

An unnamed British woman died on a beach in Portugal after allegedly going for a swim and feeling unwell. The tourist died on September 21 after going into the sea in Albufeira, Portugal in an Algarve resort town. The National Maritime Authority (AMN) released a statement confirming the death of the 45-year-old tourist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Robb Report

The World’s Largest Clear-Cut Diamond Is Mounted on the Queen’s Scepter. Now South Africa Wants It Back.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has raised questions regarding the ownership of the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond. The Great Star of Africa, otherwise known as Cullinan I, is currently mounted on the late sovereign’s royal scepter but originally hails from South Africa. The 530-carat diamond was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, two years after it was discovered in a private mine in Cullinan. Many South Africans view Britain’s acquisition of the jewel as illegitimate and are calling for the British royal family to return it to the country, as reported by CNN.“The Cullinan Diamond must...
AFRICA
The Independent

Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle

The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics.The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge, and he...
U.K.

