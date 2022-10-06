Read full article on original website
BBC
Creeslough: Nine dead after Donegal explosion
Nine people are now confirmed to have died after a huge explosion at a petrol station in County Donegal. The explosion happened at an Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough on Friday afternoon. Gardaí (Irish police) said three fatalities were confirmed on Friday, the others on Saturday morning....
Tragedy as mum collapsed and died just hours after five-month-old son passed away
A mum tragically collapsed and died just hours after her five-month-old son suddenly passed away. Viktorija Mardosiene, 32, passed away on 9 August after her son, Kevin Dugutis, died in the early hours of that morning after suddenly becoming unwell. While the baby was rushed to Royal Stoke University Hospital...
Meghan Markle news: Harry’s wild side ‘died’ when he met Meg as couple told to choose ‘all or nothing’ over Royal future
PRINCE Harry used to be a wild child but things changed when he met Meghan Markle, a bombshell new book has claimed. Speaking of a "complex" young Harry and his brother William, royal author Valentine Low writes: "The younger prince was a dashing figure, flying an Apache helicopter, and was heavily committed in the area of children’s health, with charities like Well Child. But he also used to be quite a wild lad. When Harry was young, it was easy to forgive him, his transgressions. But at what point does a wild lad become a seedy old roué? At the time, it was nothing to worry about: just something to keep an eye on.
British RAF fighters just destroyed a US Navy ship — here's why
A decommissioned U.S. Navy frigate was blasted to smithereens by a variety of anti-ship weaponry during a rare, sophisticated live-fire exercise off the coast of Scotland.
Upworthy
Doctor stuck in traffic ditched his car and ran for 45 mins to reach in time for critical surgery
The traffic in the Indian city of Bangalore is legendary—meme-worthy even. On the worst days, it can cause excessive delays, affecting critical care services such as ambulances. On August 30, Dr. Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon with Manipal hospital, had two options: either be defeated by this traffic or make it in time to perform surgery on his patient. When traffic became completely gridlocked, the Indian doctor abandoned his car and ran 1.8 miles for 45 minutes to reach the hospital where the patient was waiting for him to perform a gallbladder operation.
Woman dies after heart attack on flight to Heathrow Airport
A woman has died after suffering a heart attack on board a flight to Heathrow Airport. A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said that they were called just after 6.30am on Wednesday to reports of an ill passenger. “We were called to reports of a passenger having suffered a cardiac arrest on board a flight due to arrive at Heathrow Airport Terminal,” a spokesperson said. “We sent two cycle paramedics and an incident response officer. Sadly, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.”The woman was on a United Airlines flight from Houston in the United States to...
A British Airways pilot told his passengers on a flight from Miami to London that the Queen had died
A British Airways pilot broke the news of the Queen's death to his passengers, E! News reported. Passengers and crew on the flight from Miami to London held a moment of silence to honor the Queen. The pilot said the airline was honored that Her Majesty flew with British Airways...
Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military
A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
Passengers on a plane that collided with another jet at Heathrow Airport were initially told there was only a 'technical issue'
Passengers on the Korean Air jet that collided with another aircraft at Britain's busiest airport said they didn't feel any impact from the incident.
Boeing plane that crashed in French lake lifted out by gigantic crane
Timelapse footage shows crews using a crane to lift a crashed Boeing plane from a lake at Montpellier airport.After overshooting the runway, the nose and at least one engine of the aircraft ended up submerged in the water in the early hours of Saturday morning (24 September).The three crew members that were on board the cargo plane at the time were not injured, but the airport was forced to close.Footage recorded by Alain Escudier shows the scene as the plane was removed from the lake.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More French rescue crew work to lift crashed Boeing plane from lake at Montpellier airportShinzo Abe funeral: Mourners queue to pay respects to Japan’s assassinated former pmInternational Space Station footage reveals view of Hurricane Ian from space
Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?
The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
'Drive-by pooping' incident sparks inner-city mystery as locals release CCTV images of man who defecated in a laneway before driving off: 'It's beyond my comprehension that someone would be so foul'
A desperate manhunt has been launched to track down a motorist caught with his pants down defecating in an inner-city laneway just metres away from homes. Residents in the Sydney suburb of Stanmore woke up to find an unpleasant and smelly surprise on their doorstep on Tuesday morning. CCTV captured...
I’m a flight attendant – passengers always make the same mistake when storing their suitcase on the plane
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed the big mistake passengers keep making when storing their bags on the plane. Most travellers try and travel with just hand luggage to save on time and money. Not only do low-cost airlines charge passengers to check in suitcases, but more airlines have been losing...
Terrifying pic reveals aftermath of ‘impossible’ lightning strike on easyJet plane’s WING forcing emergency landing
A TERRIFYING image has revealed the aftermath of an “impossible” lightning strike which forced an easyJet plane into an emergency landing. The image shows the damage inflicted by a thunderous bolt which struck the aircraft’s wing as it was passing over Italy on Sunday. It forced the...
The bodies of the princes murdered in the Tower of London may have already been found in the 1600s
A young King Edward V and his brother RichardCredit: Creator of image is John Everett Millais; CC-BY-SA-4.0 King Edward V and his younger brother, Richard of York were only 12 and 9 when they were both imprisoned in the Tower of London in 1483.
British passenger, 63, is found dead by his wife on board flight from UK to Cyprus
A British passenger has been found dead by his wife on board a flight from the UK to Cyprus. The tourist, 63, lost consciousness on the flight to the city of Paphos on the southwest coast of the Mediterranean island. He never regained his consciousness and his wife on the...
travelnoire.com
British Woman Dies On Beach In Portugal After Feeling Unwell After Swimming
An unnamed British woman died on a beach in Portugal after allegedly going for a swim and feeling unwell. The tourist died on September 21 after going into the sea in Albufeira, Portugal in an Algarve resort town. The National Maritime Authority (AMN) released a statement confirming the death of the 45-year-old tourist.
The World’s Largest Clear-Cut Diamond Is Mounted on the Queen’s Scepter. Now South Africa Wants It Back.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has raised questions regarding the ownership of the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond. The Great Star of Africa, otherwise known as Cullinan I, is currently mounted on the late sovereign’s royal scepter but originally hails from South Africa. The 530-carat diamond was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, two years after it was discovered in a private mine in Cullinan. Many South Africans view Britain’s acquisition of the jewel as illegitimate and are calling for the British royal family to return it to the country, as reported by CNN.“The Cullinan Diamond must...
Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle
The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics.The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge, and he...
Shocking video shows plane that overshot runway and nosedived into LAKE as three are rescued from aircraft
SHOCKING video has shown a plane overshooting a runway and nosediving into a lake, leading to three people being rescued from the aircraft. The cargo plane barrelled down the runway at Montpellier airport in southern France at 3am this morning. The airport has been closed until further notice and investigators...
