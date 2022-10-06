Read full article on original website
Related
Return of the mask! Five NHS trusts have already brought back face covering rules for patients and visitors following Covid's resurgence
At least five NHS trusts in England have brought back mask requirements due to Covid's resurgence, MailOnline can reveal. Sites in Suffolk, Essex and Gloucestershire now require all visitors to wear face coverings when in their hospitals. Some are also asking patients to wear masks and reimposing social distancing guidelines, in scenes reminiscent of the earliest days of the pandemic.
Truss ‘considering plans to send childcare cash to parents’ in England
Liz Truss is said to be considering a shake-up of the childcare subsidy system whereby parents, rather than nurseries, would be handed Government cash to spend as they see fit.As it stands, all three and four-year olds in England are entitled to 15 hours’ free childcare a week during term time, while some families can claim up to double that amount. The funding for each place is currently sent straight to approved providers, such as nurseries or childminders.The money, which typically works out at about £2,000 a child per year, is paid directly to nurseries at present. However, the Prime...
U.K.・
Scottish unions press Sturgeon to improve cost of living measures
Emboldened by Edinburgh bin strikes, unions call for talks on pay rises, child benefits and rent controls
BBC
Social care: 'Jo's care will cost £1.5k a week - the system is broken'
It was only a year ago that Boris Johnson stood up in Parliament and said he was going to fix the long-term problems in social care. He announced a new tax - to raise about £12bn a year - would be spent on health and social care costs only. But the UK's new prime minister, Liz Truss, has already scrapped the plan. Families, carers and care providers have been left asking where the funding will now come from to fix a system, which they say is broken.
RELATED PEOPLE
Watch for a political earthquake in middle England, as Liz Truss breaks up the Tory bedrock | Gaby Hinsliff
In Surrey, the cost of living crisis could push voters away from the Conservatives, says Guardian columnist Gaby Hinsliff
NHS nurses not eating at work in order to feed their children, survey finds
Some nurses are so hard up that they are having to not eat at work in order to feed and clothe their children, research among hospital bosses has found. Lack of money is also prompting some NHS staff to call in sick in the days before they get paid because they can no longer afford the travel costs for their shift. Others are taking a second job outside the NHS in an effort to make ends meet.
Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school
Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
More families becoming homeless or threatened with homelessness
The number of families with children in England assessed as needing help to prevent them becoming homeless or to relieve their homelessness has risen by almost a quarter in a year, figures show.Some 56,340 households with children needed help to stop them becoming homeless in 2021-22, according to annual data from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).This is up 23.6% from the previous year.A total of 36,960 households with children needed help to relieve their homelessness – up 22.9% from 2020-21 and 9.7% from 2019-20.There have been significant rises in households facing homelessness due to fleeing domestic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
Yellen to announce first $1 billion Treasury loan for multilateral Clean Technology Fund
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced a $950 million loan to the Clean Technology Fund (CTF), a multilateral trust that helps developing countries accelerate their transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.
UK’s richest people avoid social housing rules in £1.2bn London flats project
The UK’s two richest people have been allowed to avoid planning rules that should have required them to build 98 affordable flats for key workers and low-income workers at their new £1.2bn luxury development in London. The Hinduja brothers, named by the Sunday Times as the wealthiest people...
BBC
Rental housing market 'completely unsustainable', MSPs told
Scotland's rental housing market is "completely unsustainable" in light of the cost of living crisis, MSPs have been told. The warning came before emergency legislation, which would freeze most rents until the end of March 2023, passed its first stage on Tuesday. A Holyrood committee heard some rents had soared...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Truss is symptom of Westminster dysfunction, not cause, SNP delegates to hear
Liz Truss is a “symptom of the dysfunction at Westminster – not the cause”, SNP depute leader Keith Brown will tell delegates at the party’s conference.Mr Brown will take aim at Westminster in his speech, which will open the first in-person SNP conference since before the pandemic in Aberdeen on Saturday.He will also speculate on whether Conservative MPs will “force out” the Prime Minister soon.“She has delivered more chaos and confusion than even the most pessimistic prediction,” he is expected to tell delegates.It is a sobering thought indeed that when the history of 2022 is written, it will record that...
BBC
Dudley Council pulls out of Black Country housing plan
A council has pulled out of a plan aimed at shaping where more than 76,000 homes would be built over 15 years. The Black Country Plan, which sets out future housing and employment need in the area, was drawn up by four local authorities in the West Midlands. But Dudley...
BBC
Port of Hull: Sniffer dog finds 'largest' illegal cigarette shipment
A sniffer dog at the Port of Hull has found 99 million illegal cigarettes in shipping containers, the biggest ever seizure of its kind at a UK port. The cigarettes, in eight containers, were found in June and were said to have been shipped through the United Arab Emirates, import papers suggested.
North London townhouses? Liz Truss’s critics can’t afford them
When Liz Truss caustically referred in her conference speech to people who “take taxis from north London townhouses to the BBC studios” to defend the status quo, she was not the first Tory leader to try to cancel the capital’s northern quarter. At last year’s Conservative party...
U.K.・
Voices: Our children are at risk – it’s time to get tough on county lines grooming
The government’s failure to tackle the cost of living crisis has heightened the dangers children face from grooming and exploitation by criminal gangs.Abusers seeking to lure children into running drugs thrive on the deprivation that so badly scars our society. So much of this vile criminal activity is linked to the supply of drugs along county lines, to suburban areas, as well as to market and coastal towns.Here in London, we have lost so many children to grooming and exploitation and gang violence in pursuit of profit. Throughout 2021, 30 teenagers are reported to have been killed in London...
Bank of England must ‘stay the course’ fighting inflation; US keeps adding jobs; UK house prices fall – as it happened
Deputy governor Dave Ramsden says “however difficult the consequences might be for the economy, the MPC must stay the course” on interest rates
NHS bosses’ plea to politicians: no more targets
Hospitals struggle to cope even without more performance measures, say health leaders
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon 'will never give up' on independence
Nicola Sturgeon has said she will "never, ever give up on Scottish democracy" if UK ministers continue to reject plans for an independence vote. The first minister wants to hold a referendum on 19 October 2023, but Prime Minister Liz Truss opposes this. The Supreme Court is to debate whether...
Comments / 0