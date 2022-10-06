Read full article on original website
tpr.org
Huge crowds expected for weekend Barbacoa & Big Red Festival
Around 40,000 people are expected to attend the Barbacoa and Big Red Festival in south Bexar County during its two-day run this weekend, according to festival founder Robert Morris. Morris said he wanted to create an event to celebrate a local favorite. No one really knows how Big Red and...
Report says this Texas festival is one of the best fall festivals in the nation
If you want to visit one of the best fall festivals in the nation, a new report from TripAdvisor.com says you ought to make a trip down to San Antonio.
sanantoniomag.com
Davila’s BBQ Debuts at the AT&T Center
Seguin-based Davila’s BBQ debuted a new location at the AT&T Center during the Spurs first home preseason game this week. Adrian Davila, the restaurant’s third generation pitmaster who has appeared on the Food Network, first made the announcement on Instagram and TikTok. Fans can find their brisket grilled cheese, pulled pork sandwiches and other fare on the charter level of the AT&T Center. Along with Spurs games, Davila’s will be open during the February San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. “Super excited,” Davila said. “Go Spurs!”
seguintoday.com
Scarecrow, Skeleton contest winners unveiled in downtown Seguin
(Seguin) — The next time you are traveling around town, don’t forget to look out your window for a prize-winning scarecrow or skeleton. The winners of this year’s Seguin Main Street’s Scarecrow and Skelton decorating contest have been announced. The winners of the contest include:. Best...
KSAT 12
Muertos Fest announces entertainment lineup for free October festival at Hemisfair
SAN ANTONIO – Los Lobos, a Mexican-American rock band from Los Angeles, has been announced as the headliner for the free Día de Los Muertos festival in downtown San Antonio this October. Muertos Fest, San Antonio’s largest Día de Los Muertos festival, will celebrate its 10th anniversary at...
The Devil’s Backbone: Ghost Riders From Blanco to Wimberly, Texas
While the scenery is breathtaking, the Devil's Backbone, located between the towns of Wimberly and Blanco, Texas is also described as the most haunted stretch of highway in the state. The winding 51-mile route along Texas Farm Roads 12, 165, 2325, 32, and U.S. Highway 281 is made up of...
tpr.org
German-Texans celebrate their heritage with Hill Country fall festivals
German-Texans celebrate their heritage with several Hill Country celebrations each fall. The largest of those celebrations is Wurstfest in New Braunfels, which kicks off on Nov. 4 and runs through Nov. 13. Two hundred and fifty thousand visitors attended Wurstfest last year to sample beer, sausage, German music and more....
Eater
New Mexican Fried Sandwich Truck Opens in Pflugerville
A new food truck dedicated to Nuevo Progreso, Mexico-style sandwiches is opening in the Austin area. Lonche Bar will open at 2800 South Heatherwilde Boulevard in Pflugerville starting on Saturday, October 8. The star of the truck’s menu parked at a gas station is touting miniature lonches, which are small...
San Antonio Current
24 venues every San Antonio live music fan should know
Music is part of San Antonio's lifeblood. It's part of our culture. And, as a city, we owe a debt to the bars, clubs, theaters and dance halls who open their doors and offer their stages to make it happen. We all know about major concert venues like the AT&T...
MySanAntonio
5 fantastic fall road trips less than 2 hours from San Antonio
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Is there anything more American than a family road trip? Entire books, songs and films have been dedicated to the desire to gas up (or charge up) the family roadster and hit the open road. At the least, a change of scenery offers a reset from the daily grind. At its best, a road trip offers a chance to reflect and return with a new sense of wonder. (It’s also a great chance to catch up on those podcasts that have been piling up.)
Boerne classic car show will cause delays for Hill Country drivers
The free event is set for Saturday.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Botanical Garden is selling hundreds of plants in annual BOOtanica sale
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Botanical Garden is holding its annual BOOtanica Plant Sale over the course of two days this month. The BOOtanica Plant Sale is scheduled for Oct. 15-16 at the garden’s Greenhouse Yard. During the event, there will be more than 200 varieties of...
KSAT 12
Now is the time to plant your bluebonnet and Texas wildflower seeds
SAN ANTONIO – Seeing our Texas bluebonnets and native wildflowers sprout up each spring is a source of pride for all Texans. More importantly, the native wildflowers provide a healthy diverse ecosystem, especially for its pollinators. And for the most part, the months of September and October is the best time to start planting their seeds in South Texas.
mycanyonlake.com
Enjoy Comal, Canyon Parks in Canyon Lake Before They Close Oct. 31
Popular Canyon and Comal parks in Canyon Lake will close for the season Oct. 31. Both are managed by the Water Oriented Recreation District of Comal County (WORD), which urges residents and visitors to enjoy both while sunny and mild October days persist. For more information and to see a...
Adorable Texas Dog Now A Local Celebrity For Greeting Neighbors From Roof
Once Huckleberry discovered he could jump off a hill and onto his home's roof, it was game over for the Lindenmuth family. "He loves it up there," Allie Lindenmuth told People. Huck loves his spot on the roof of their Austin home so much, his owners Allie and Justin Lindenmuth made it a point to give him more time up there. "We only allow him outside when we are home, or he would be up there all day. With his old age, we have since built him a little ramp, so he does not hurt his hips getting up there," Allie said.
A San Antonio Bar Stands Behind Age Limit of 30 Years Old
In a move that was made earlier this year, Bently's on Broadway and The Bar Horizons & More in San Antonio raised the age to enter their bars to 30 years old. The Bar Horizon now advertises itself as a place where "the grown and mature come to relax, play, eat and dance." The change has been effective since May and looks like it is here to stay.
One of America’s Most Haunted Cities Is in Texas
With its bloody history, it's not a surprise that this Texas town has earned a place on the list for top 10 cities in the country with paranormal reputations. San Antonio, Texas is not only considered one of the most haunted places in the state, Travel and Leisure has named it one of the 10 most haunted cities in America.
Here's The Best Sandwich Shop In Texas
Check out where to get the best sandwich in the entire state.
KENS 5
Carrique opens in San Antonio, serving brisket mole, wagyu and shrimp cocktails | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — An iconic building at The Pearl that was once a saloon was under renovation for almost a decade. It was literally picked up and moved from one side of the lot to the other, so it could become the new restaurant it is now — Carriqui, located on 239 E Grayson Street. And we stopped by on Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series.
KSAT 12
San Antonio resort named one of the best in Southwest, makes top 50 list for best resorts in the world
SAN ANTONIO – La Cantera Resort & Spa has been recognized by Conde Nast Traveler as the No. 1 resort in the Southwest, making it the top pick in Texas as well. The 550-acre resort has two golf courses, 10 dining options, a 25,000 square-foot spa and panoramic views of the Texas Hill Country.
