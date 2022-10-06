ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guadalupe County, TX

tpr.org

Huge crowds expected for weekend Barbacoa & Big Red Festival

Around 40,000 people are expected to attend the Barbacoa and Big Red Festival in south Bexar County during its two-day run this weekend, according to festival founder Robert Morris. Morris said he wanted to create an event to celebrate a local favorite. No one really knows how Big Red and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Davila’s BBQ Debuts at the AT&T Center

Seguin-based Davila’s BBQ debuted a new location at the AT&T Center during the Spurs first home preseason game this week. Adrian Davila, the restaurant’s third generation pitmaster who has appeared on the Food Network, first made the announcement on Instagram and TikTok. Fans can find their brisket grilled cheese, pulled pork sandwiches and other fare on the charter level of the AT&T Center. Along with Spurs games, Davila’s will be open during the February San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. “Super excited,” Davila said. “Go Spurs!”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Scarecrow, Skeleton contest winners unveiled in downtown Seguin

(Seguin) — The next time you are traveling around town, don’t forget to look out your window for a prize-winning scarecrow or skeleton. The winners of this year’s Seguin Main Street’s Scarecrow and Skelton decorating contest have been announced. The winners of the contest include:. Best...
SEGUIN, TX
Local
Texas Government
Seguin, TX
Government
City
Seguin, TX
County
Guadalupe County, TX
City
Dodge, TX
Guadalupe County, TX
Government
tpr.org

German-Texans celebrate their heritage with Hill Country fall festivals

German-Texans celebrate their heritage with several Hill Country celebrations each fall. The largest of those celebrations is Wurstfest in New Braunfels, which kicks off on Nov. 4 and runs through Nov. 13. Two hundred and fifty thousand visitors attended Wurstfest last year to sample beer, sausage, German music and more....
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Eater

New Mexican Fried Sandwich Truck Opens in Pflugerville

A new food truck dedicated to Nuevo Progreso, Mexico-style sandwiches is opening in the Austin area. Lonche Bar will open at 2800 South Heatherwilde Boulevard in Pflugerville starting on Saturday, October 8. The star of the truck’s menu parked at a gas station is touting miniature lonches, which are small...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
San Antonio Current

24 venues every San Antonio live music fan should know

Music is part of San Antonio's lifeblood. It's part of our culture. And, as a city, we owe a debt to the bars, clubs, theaters and dance halls who open their doors and offer their stages to make it happen. We all know about major concert venues like the AT&T...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

5 fantastic fall road trips less than 2 hours from San Antonio

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Is there anything more American than a family road trip? Entire books, songs and films have been dedicated to the desire to gas up (or charge up) the family roadster and hit the open road. At the least, a change of scenery offers a reset from the daily grind. At its best, a road trip offers a chance to reflect and return with a new sense of wonder. (It’s also a great chance to catch up on those podcasts that have been piling up.)
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Politics
KSAT 12

Now is the time to plant your bluebonnet and Texas wildflower seeds

SAN ANTONIO – Seeing our Texas bluebonnets and native wildflowers sprout up each spring is a source of pride for all Texans. More importantly, the native wildflowers provide a healthy diverse ecosystem, especially for its pollinators. And for the most part, the months of September and October is the best time to start planting their seeds in South Texas.
TEXAS STATE
mycanyonlake.com

Enjoy Comal, Canyon Parks in Canyon Lake Before They Close Oct. 31

Popular Canyon and Comal parks in Canyon Lake will close for the season Oct. 31. Both are managed by the Water Oriented Recreation District of Comal County (WORD), which urges residents and visitors to enjoy both while sunny and mild October days persist. For more information and to see a...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Adorable Texas Dog Now A Local Celebrity For Greeting Neighbors From Roof

Once Huckleberry discovered he could jump off a hill and onto his home's roof, it was game over for the Lindenmuth family. "He loves it up there," Allie Lindenmuth told People. Huck loves his spot on the roof of their Austin home so much, his owners Allie and Justin Lindenmuth made it a point to give him more time up there. "We only allow him outside when we are home, or he would be up there all day. With his old age, we have since built him a little ramp, so he does not hurt his hips getting up there," Allie said.
AUSTIN, TX
KBAT 99.9

A San Antonio Bar Stands Behind Age Limit of 30 Years Old

In a move that was made earlier this year, Bently's on Broadway and The Bar Horizons & More in San Antonio raised the age to enter their bars to 30 years old. The Bar Horizon now advertises itself as a place where "the grown and mature come to relax, play, eat and dance." The change has been effective since May and looks like it is here to stay.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
B93

One of America’s Most Haunted Cities Is in Texas

With its bloody history, it's not a surprise that this Texas town has earned a place on the list for top 10 cities in the country with paranormal reputations. San Antonio, Texas is not only considered one of the most haunted places in the state, Travel and Leisure has named it one of the 10 most haunted cities in America.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

