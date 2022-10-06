ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
104.1 WIKY

England and Wales company insolvencies hit highest since 2009

LONDON (Reuters) – The number of company insolvencies in England and Wales hit its highest level in the April-June period in nearly 13 years as surging energy prices took their toll on business, data showed on Friday. Insolvencies fell in 2020, when the government rushed to help businesses survive...
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

Dutch government advises against all travel to Iran -ANP

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Dutch government on Friday urged all Dutch nationals to leave Iran and advised against all travel to the country, Dutch news agency ANP quoted Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra as saying. (Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by Louise Heavens)
TRAVEL
104.1 WIKY

Japan regulator orders SMBC Nikko to halt block trading for 3 months

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s financial regulator on Friday ordered SMBC Nikko Securities to halt its block trade business for three months and to improve its compliance, as administrative penalties over a market manipulation case. The Financial Service Agency also ordered the brokerage’s parent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc...
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

French government favours raising taxes on private jets -minister

PARIS (Reuters) – The French government is in favour of raising taxes for private jets next year by aligning the taxation of aviation fuels with that of fuels used by cars, environment minister Christophe Bechu said on Saturday. “The government supports this amendment,” Bechu told franceinfo radio after some...
INCOME TAX
104.1 WIKY

Samsung Elec posts 1st qtly earnings drop in nearly 3 years on demand slump

SEOUL (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics Co Ltd flagged a worse-than-expected 32% drop in quarterly operating earnings on Friday, as demand for electronic devices and the memory chips that power them shrank due to an economic downturn. The world’s largest memory-chip and smartphone maker estimated its profit fell to 10.8 trillion won...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

U.S. adds 31 Chinese entities to export control list

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Friday added 31 Chinese companies, including memory chip maker YMTC Yangtze Memory Technologies Co, to a list of entities that U.S. officials could not inspect to verify they can be trusted to responsibly handle sensitive technology exports. The U.S. also removed nine entities from...
FOREIGN POLICY
104.1 WIKY

Brazil’s Lula eyes flexible primary surplus target to replace spending cap

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Economic advisers to Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are looking at two main ideas to replace a constitutional spending cap, including a flexible primary surplus target, two senior aides told Reuters on Friday. Lula has resisted pressure to lay out what fiscal...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

French refinery strikes continue on Sunday, union says

PARIS (Reuters) -Strikes staged by France’s hard-left CGT union at refineries of ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies continued on Sunday, union officials at both companies told Reuters. “It is continuing everywhere,” a CGT representative said, adding that there had been no contact from TotalEnergies since Saturday’s call by the union for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
104.1 WIKY

Telenor sells stake in Norwegian broadband unit for $1 billion

OSLO (Reuters) -Norway’s Telenor on Friday said it had agreed to sell a 30% stake in its Norwegian fibre broadband unit for 10.8 billion crowns ($1.0 billion) to a consortium led by U.S. investment company KKR and pension firm Oslo Pensjonsforsikring. “This transaction highlights the value in our infrastructure,...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Mexican tax chief Raquel Buenrostro named as next economy minister

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday named the country’s tax authority chief Raquel Buenrostro as the next economy minister, a day after former minister Tatiana Clouthier resigned. “She’s done a great job (as tax authority chief),” Lopez Obrador said at a regular...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Rail in northern Germany at a standstill due to technical issue

BERLIN (Reuters) – German rail traffic in Northern Germany, including in the state of Lower Saxony and the city states of Bremen and Hamburg, was at a standstill on Saturday morning due to a technical problem, a spokesperson for operator Deutsche Bahn said. The spokesperson said the cause was...
TRAFFIC
104.1 WIKY

Fed to deliver another big rate hike as job market fails to cool

(Reuters) – The Federal Reserve looks almost certain to deliver a fourth straight 75-basis point interest rate hike next month after a closely watched report Friday showed its aggressive rate hikes so far this year have done little to cool the U.S. labor market. Pricing of futures tied to...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits Greece – EMSC

(Reuters) – A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck in the Gulf of Corinth in Greece early on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, according to the Greek fire service. EMSC revised down an initial reading of 5.7 magnitude. The quake was...
ENVIRONMENT
104.1 WIKY

Death toll from Irish petrol station explosion rises to seven

DUBLIN (Reuters) – The number of people killed in an explosion at a petrol station in County Donegal on Friday has risen to seven, with search and recovery efforts continuing, Irish police said on Saturday. The explosion happened shortly after 3 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) at the service...
PUBLIC SAFETY
104.1 WIKY

Qatar population surges 13.2% in year leading up to World Cup

DOHA (Reuters) – Qatar’s population has surged by 13.2% over the last year, official data showed, as the tiny Gulf Arab state recruits thousands of overseas workers ahead of hosting the soccer World Cup next month to cope with an unprecedented influx of fans. The wealthy gas producer’s...
SOCCER
104.1 WIKY

Canada authorises Pfizer’s Omicron retooled booster

(Reuters) -Canada on Friday authorised updated COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer Inc and its partner BioNTech SE that target the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, according to the government’s website. The booster shot, which has been authorised for people 12 years and older, is the second to get clearance...
HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

France urges its nationals to leave Iran

PARIS (Reuters) – France urged its nationals on Friday to leave Iran as soon as possible, saying they were exposed to the risk of arbitrary detentions. “Any French visitor, including dual nationals, is exposed to a high risk of arrest, arbitrary detention and unfair trial,” the French foreign ministry said on its website.
