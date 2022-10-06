Read full article on original website
England and Wales company insolvencies hit highest since 2009
LONDON (Reuters) – The number of company insolvencies in England and Wales hit its highest level in the April-June period in nearly 13 years as surging energy prices took their toll on business, data showed on Friday. Insolvencies fell in 2020, when the government rushed to help businesses survive...
Dutch government advises against all travel to Iran -ANP
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Dutch government on Friday urged all Dutch nationals to leave Iran and advised against all travel to the country, Dutch news agency ANP quoted Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra as saying. (Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by Louise Heavens)
Japan regulator orders SMBC Nikko to halt block trading for 3 months
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s financial regulator on Friday ordered SMBC Nikko Securities to halt its block trade business for three months and to improve its compliance, as administrative penalties over a market manipulation case. The Financial Service Agency also ordered the brokerage’s parent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc...
Betting on flexibility, China’s Nio will only rent cars in new EU markets
BERLIN (Reuters) – Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio will only lease its cars when it launches in four European markets this year, its CEO told Reuters on Friday, betting that flexibility will be a key selling point as drivers switch to the new technology. Users will be able to...
US gas prices will likely rise after the OPEC+ snub to Biden — but not for drivers in these 3 states, experts say
As issues at US refineries get resolved and come back online, some states including California are likely to see prices drop even as OPEC+ cut output.
French government favours raising taxes on private jets -minister
PARIS (Reuters) – The French government is in favour of raising taxes for private jets next year by aligning the taxation of aviation fuels with that of fuels used by cars, environment minister Christophe Bechu said on Saturday. “The government supports this amendment,” Bechu told franceinfo radio after some...
Samsung Elec posts 1st qtly earnings drop in nearly 3 years on demand slump
SEOUL (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics Co Ltd flagged a worse-than-expected 32% drop in quarterly operating earnings on Friday, as demand for electronic devices and the memory chips that power them shrank due to an economic downturn. The world’s largest memory-chip and smartphone maker estimated its profit fell to 10.8 trillion won...
U.S. adds 31 Chinese entities to export control list
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Friday added 31 Chinese companies, including memory chip maker YMTC Yangtze Memory Technologies Co, to a list of entities that U.S. officials could not inspect to verify they can be trusted to responsibly handle sensitive technology exports. The U.S. also removed nine entities from...
Brazil’s Lula eyes flexible primary surplus target to replace spending cap
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Economic advisers to Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are looking at two main ideas to replace a constitutional spending cap, including a flexible primary surplus target, two senior aides told Reuters on Friday. Lula has resisted pressure to lay out what fiscal...
French refinery strikes continue on Sunday, union says
PARIS (Reuters) -Strikes staged by France’s hard-left CGT union at refineries of ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies continued on Sunday, union officials at both companies told Reuters. “It is continuing everywhere,” a CGT representative said, adding that there had been no contact from TotalEnergies since Saturday’s call by the union for...
Telenor sells stake in Norwegian broadband unit for $1 billion
OSLO (Reuters) -Norway’s Telenor on Friday said it had agreed to sell a 30% stake in its Norwegian fibre broadband unit for 10.8 billion crowns ($1.0 billion) to a consortium led by U.S. investment company KKR and pension firm Oslo Pensjonsforsikring. “This transaction highlights the value in our infrastructure,...
Mexican tax chief Raquel Buenrostro named as next economy minister
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday named the country’s tax authority chief Raquel Buenrostro as the next economy minister, a day after former minister Tatiana Clouthier resigned. “She’s done a great job (as tax authority chief),” Lopez Obrador said at a regular...
Rail in northern Germany at a standstill due to technical issue
BERLIN (Reuters) – German rail traffic in Northern Germany, including in the state of Lower Saxony and the city states of Bremen and Hamburg, was at a standstill on Saturday morning due to a technical problem, a spokesperson for operator Deutsche Bahn said. The spokesperson said the cause was...
Fed to deliver another big rate hike as job market fails to cool
(Reuters) – The Federal Reserve looks almost certain to deliver a fourth straight 75-basis point interest rate hike next month after a closely watched report Friday showed its aggressive rate hikes so far this year have done little to cool the U.S. labor market. Pricing of futures tied to...
Brazil real set for bumpy ride ahead of presidential vote runoff: Reuters poll
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Brazil’s real is set for a bumpy ride ahead of the country’s election runoff later this month, as political tensions simmer following a surprisingly good performance by President Jair Bolsonaro in the first round, a Reuters poll showed. The currency has rallied 4.2%...
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits Greece – EMSC
(Reuters) – A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck in the Gulf of Corinth in Greece early on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, according to the Greek fire service. EMSC revised down an initial reading of 5.7 magnitude. The quake was...
Death toll from Irish petrol station explosion rises to seven
DUBLIN (Reuters) – The number of people killed in an explosion at a petrol station in County Donegal on Friday has risen to seven, with search and recovery efforts continuing, Irish police said on Saturday. The explosion happened shortly after 3 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) at the service...
Qatar population surges 13.2% in year leading up to World Cup
DOHA (Reuters) – Qatar’s population has surged by 13.2% over the last year, official data showed, as the tiny Gulf Arab state recruits thousands of overseas workers ahead of hosting the soccer World Cup next month to cope with an unprecedented influx of fans. The wealthy gas producer’s...
Canada authorises Pfizer’s Omicron retooled booster
(Reuters) -Canada on Friday authorised updated COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer Inc and its partner BioNTech SE that target the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, according to the government’s website. The booster shot, which has been authorised for people 12 years and older, is the second to get clearance...
France urges its nationals to leave Iran
PARIS (Reuters) – France urged its nationals on Friday to leave Iran as soon as possible, saying they were exposed to the risk of arbitrary detentions. “Any French visitor, including dual nationals, is exposed to a high risk of arrest, arbitrary detention and unfair trial,” the French foreign ministry said on its website.
