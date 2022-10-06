ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Murphy: US relationship with Saudis ‘broken’

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) on Sunday called for a reassessment of the U.S. military alliance with Saudi Arabia after the country and its oil-exporting allies agreed to a production cut, describing the decades-long partnership as “broken.”. Speaking with co-anchor Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Murphy lambasted...
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Senior living, led by assisted living, sees highest occupancy rates since before pandemic

Senior living, independent living and assisted living combined, is experiencing its highest occupancy increases since before the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number of occupied assisted living units rising to its highest level ever, according to the latest National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care data released Thursday. The NIC...
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Assisted living demand reaches ‘highest level ever’: NIC

The number of occupied units in assisted living is at its highest level ever, according to the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care. The organization released quarterly data on Thursday. “What that’s telling you is there is definitely demand for assisted living. We’re past the low of occupied...
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Operational, workforce challenges tax affordable senior housing providers: survey

Affordable senior housing providers say they are stretched thin due to a host of operational and workforce challenges, but partnerships with outside agencies are helping them meet residents’ needs, according to the recently released results of a survey of providers. LeadingAge’s latest quarterly survey shows that 40% of affordable...
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Senior living hacker sentenced to 20 years for $27 million ransomware attack

A Canadian man linked to an international network of ransomware attacks affecting the senior living industry during the COVID-19 pandemic has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to forfeit $21.5 million. Sebastien Vachon-Desjardins was part of the NetWalker hacker ring that extorted at least $27.6 million from...
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Workers returning to labor market, data show

The number of job openings in the United States decreased to 10.1 million on the last business day of August, according to data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Private-sector employment increased by 208,000 jobs — including 38,000 in health and education services — in September, and annual...
