Murphy: US relationship with Saudis ‘broken’
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) on Sunday called for a reassessment of the U.S. military alliance with Saudi Arabia after the country and its oil-exporting allies agreed to a production cut, describing the decades-long partnership as “broken.”. Speaking with co-anchor Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Murphy lambasted...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Senior living, led by assisted living, sees highest occupancy rates since before pandemic
Senior living, independent living and assisted living combined, is experiencing its highest occupancy increases since before the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number of occupied assisted living units rising to its highest level ever, according to the latest National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care data released Thursday. The NIC...
Russian analyst set to face trial on charges of lying to FBI
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — (AP) — Five years after the term “Steele dossier” entered the political lexicon, a think tank analyst who contributed to research about Donald Trump and Russia goes on trial Tuesday for lying to the FBI about his sources of information. Igor Danchenko is...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Assisted living demand reaches ‘highest level ever’: NIC
The number of occupied units in assisted living is at its highest level ever, according to the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care. The organization released quarterly data on Thursday. “What that’s telling you is there is definitely demand for assisted living. We’re past the low of occupied...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Operational, workforce challenges tax affordable senior housing providers: survey
Affordable senior housing providers say they are stretched thin due to a host of operational and workforce challenges, but partnerships with outside agencies are helping them meet residents’ needs, according to the recently released results of a survey of providers. LeadingAge’s latest quarterly survey shows that 40% of affordable...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Senior living hacker sentenced to 20 years for $27 million ransomware attack
A Canadian man linked to an international network of ransomware attacks affecting the senior living industry during the COVID-19 pandemic has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to forfeit $21.5 million. Sebastien Vachon-Desjardins was part of the NetWalker hacker ring that extorted at least $27.6 million from...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Workers returning to labor market, data show
The number of job openings in the United States decreased to 10.1 million on the last business day of August, according to data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Private-sector employment increased by 208,000 jobs — including 38,000 in health and education services — in September, and annual...
