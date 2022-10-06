ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

KTLA

$93 million Orange County Museum of Art officially opens this weekend

The brand new state-of-the-art Orange County Museum of Art held a ribbon-cutting on Friday ahead of its official grand opening this weekend. Years in the making, the striking $93 million structure boasts 53,000 square feet and is nestled on the same campus as the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. A 24-hour public […]
COSTA MESA, CA
CBS LA

Haboob blankets Riverside, San Diego counties with dust, sand

A dust storm known as a haboob blanketed the San Diego and Riverside county deserts Thursday afternoon, cutting visibility to as much as under a quarter mile.The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon due to a gust front blowing in from Imperial County. Several images sent in to the National Weather Service showed a dramatic bank of thick dust blowing into communities like El Centro in Imperial County, and the Coachella Valley.The haboob was apparently caused by a strong thunderstorm in Arizona that pushed winds west into Riverside and San Diego counties. Such events don't last long, but can create walls of dust and sand as high as 10,000 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for portions of Riverside County in the wake of Thursday's haboob due to vast amounts of dust still airborne and lingering in the Coachella Valley and Banning areas. Forecasters say Friday's weather could include possible thunderstorms in inland mountain areas that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy periods of rain.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Irvine ranked as 13th best city to live in the United States

If you're a resident of Irvine, consider yourself lucky.The city of Irvine is one of the top cities to live in the country, according to a list published by financial website Money. Of course, Irvine is also one of the more expensive places to live in Southern California, with the average home price costing more than $1.3 million.With its proximity to all the Orange County beaches and venues, Irvine has always served as a popular location for residents and businesses. Irvine is the No. 13 best city to live in in the United States, according to the list. It is the highest-ranked city on the list in California. San Diego is the next Southern California city on the list, coming in at No. 22.The only other two California cities on the list are Fremont (No. 18) and San Jose (No. 25).Irvine of course is home to one of the top public universities in the country in UC Irvine. It is also home to more than 19,000 businesses, according to Money. 
IRVINE, CA
travellemming.com

25 Best Restaurants in Long Beach (in 2022)

I hope you’re hungry because we’re about to explore the top Long Beach restaurants. Whether you’re in the mood for delicious fresh seafood, prime steaks, freshly baked pastries, or decadent desserts, Long Beach has it all. As a foodie and former Long Beach resident, I’ve spent a...
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Drivers Circle Ring of Fire in Anaheim Street Takeover

One person was struck by a car and spectators watched drivers power-slide around a ring of fire Thursday in Anaheim on a night of multiple street takeovers in Orange County. Video showed a spectator fall to the ground before he was struck by a car late Thursday night at the intersection of South Sunkist Street and Cerritos Avenue. It was not immediately clear whether he was injured.
ANAHEIM, CA
irvineweekly.com

Climate Activists Speak Out About Climate Inaction In Irvine

In August 2021, leaders within the city of Irvine voted in favor of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030. Officially titled the Irvine ACHIEVES (Address Climate Change in Irvine’s Environment, Values, and Energy Sources) resolution, the program was created by Irvine’s Green Ribbon Environmental Committee and set out the intention of reaching a carbon neutral future five years ahead of California’s zero-carbon goal of 2035.
IRVINE, CA
Let's Eat LA

Five Awesome Pizza Places in Orange County Right Now

There is no doubt that pizza is one of the most popular and beloved foods in the world. But, have you tried some of the best pizzas in Orange County?. If you're looking for a great place to grab some pizza in Orange County, you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of five of the best places to grab pizza in Orange County that we think everyone should check out.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
rtands.com

San Clemente, Calif., cliff is now an emergency; rail service suspended

A slight ground shift in San Clemente, Calif., has forced major movement regarding the railroad right-of-way. The state of California has issued a state of emergency as crews mobilize to reinforce the cliffside that supports passenger and freight rail service. RT&S first reported about the San Clemente trouble last week. The California Transportation Commission approved about $12 million on Oct. 3 for emergency repair work that will include inserting anchors into bedrock to help stabilize ground movement.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
NBC San Diego

Community Howls After San Diego Dog Park Mural is Painted Over

At a South Park dog park, the group Dog Owners of Grape Street is upset the City of San Diego shut down their artistic community project that covered graffiti tagged all over the park bathroom, tables, and trash cans. In an effort to beautify the Grape Street Dog Park, several people and park patrons volunteered to help complete what became a mural of some of the local dogs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
easyreadernews.com

Conditions cooperate for Dive N’ Surf Mobster Lobster

Over 200 divers participated in the 42nd Annual Dive N’ Surf Lobster Mobster contest, held on Saturday, the opening day of lobster season. Dive N’ Surf dive manager Alex Stys said the water was warm, conditions glassy, and lobster plentiful. Dakota Blakely, 25, of Long Beach, won the...
LONG BEACH, CA
Carscoops

One Californian City Combats Street Takeovers And Racing With 823 Tickets In A Month

The city of Garden Grove, California is going on the offensive to tackle street racing and street takeover events. For a month starting in late August, the police department says that it’s issued a whopping 823 citations including 273 over excessive or loud exhausts. It also impounded 28 vehicles and arrested nine drivers suspected of operating a vehicle while under the influence. It’s a bold strategy that stands out from other cities in the state.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
CBS LA

Infamous Granada Hills hoarder house up for sale

The Granada Hills home that made national headlines due to its astronomical amount of junk filling the yard for years has reportedly been put up for sale. Since CBS first reported about the home back in 2021, the owners have been sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding, the city has spent $12k on cleaning, the home has appeared on "Hoarders," and re-filled with trash on many separate occasions. Now, after years of plaguing neighbors for much longer than just a year, the home, located on Bircher Street, has been listed on Redfin, for an asking price of $875,000. "We're all kinda relieved...
LOS ANGELES, CA

