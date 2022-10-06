Read full article on original website
A Reckoning With Mother Nature In South OC As Coastal Train Travel Is Suspended
The train tracks south of San Clemente State Beach are sandwiched between crashing waves and a crumbling slope.
5 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
$93 million Orange County Museum of Art officially opens this weekend
The brand new state-of-the-art Orange County Museum of Art held a ribbon-cutting on Friday ahead of its official grand opening this weekend. Years in the making, the striking $93 million structure boasts 53,000 square feet and is nestled on the same campus as the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. A 24-hour public […]
Haboob blankets Riverside, San Diego counties with dust, sand
A dust storm known as a haboob blanketed the San Diego and Riverside county deserts Thursday afternoon, cutting visibility to as much as under a quarter mile.The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon due to a gust front blowing in from Imperial County. Several images sent in to the National Weather Service showed a dramatic bank of thick dust blowing into communities like El Centro in Imperial County, and the Coachella Valley.The haboob was apparently caused by a strong thunderstorm in Arizona that pushed winds west into Riverside and San Diego counties. Such events don't last long, but can create walls of dust and sand as high as 10,000 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for portions of Riverside County in the wake of Thursday's haboob due to vast amounts of dust still airborne and lingering in the Coachella Valley and Banning areas. Forecasters say Friday's weather could include possible thunderstorms in inland mountain areas that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy periods of rain.
Irvine ranked as 13th best city to live in the United States
If you're a resident of Irvine, consider yourself lucky.The city of Irvine is one of the top cities to live in the country, according to a list published by financial website Money. Of course, Irvine is also one of the more expensive places to live in Southern California, with the average home price costing more than $1.3 million.With its proximity to all the Orange County beaches and venues, Irvine has always served as a popular location for residents and businesses. Irvine is the No. 13 best city to live in in the United States, according to the list. It is the highest-ranked city on the list in California. San Diego is the next Southern California city on the list, coming in at No. 22.The only other two California cities on the list are Fremont (No. 18) and San Jose (No. 25).Irvine of course is home to one of the top public universities in the country in UC Irvine. It is also home to more than 19,000 businesses, according to Money.
NBC San Diego
One Bounty Hunter in the Wind, Two Others in San Diego Jails: State Officials
Three "bail fugitive recovery agents," better known as bounty hunters, are accused of a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to an incident in San Diego County earlier this year, according to state officials. National City police, working in conjunction with U.S. Marshals, members of the San Diego...
travellemming.com
25 Best Restaurants in Long Beach (in 2022)
I hope you’re hungry because we’re about to explore the top Long Beach restaurants. Whether you’re in the mood for delicious fresh seafood, prime steaks, freshly baked pastries, or decadent desserts, Long Beach has it all. As a foodie and former Long Beach resident, I’ve spent a...
NBC Los Angeles
Drivers Circle Ring of Fire in Anaheim Street Takeover
One person was struck by a car and spectators watched drivers power-slide around a ring of fire Thursday in Anaheim on a night of multiple street takeovers in Orange County. Video showed a spectator fall to the ground before he was struck by a car late Thursday night at the intersection of South Sunkist Street and Cerritos Avenue. It was not immediately clear whether he was injured.
irvineweekly.com
Climate Activists Speak Out About Climate Inaction In Irvine
In August 2021, leaders within the city of Irvine voted in favor of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030. Officially titled the Irvine ACHIEVES (Address Climate Change in Irvine’s Environment, Values, and Energy Sources) resolution, the program was created by Irvine’s Green Ribbon Environmental Committee and set out the intention of reaching a carbon neutral future five years ahead of California’s zero-carbon goal of 2035.
Five Awesome Pizza Places in Orange County Right Now
There is no doubt that pizza is one of the most popular and beloved foods in the world. But, have you tried some of the best pizzas in Orange County?. If you're looking for a great place to grab some pizza in Orange County, you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of five of the best places to grab pizza in Orange County that we think everyone should check out.
rtands.com
San Clemente, Calif., cliff is now an emergency; rail service suspended
A slight ground shift in San Clemente, Calif., has forced major movement regarding the railroad right-of-way. The state of California has issued a state of emergency as crews mobilize to reinforce the cliffside that supports passenger and freight rail service. RT&S first reported about the San Clemente trouble last week. The California Transportation Commission approved about $12 million on Oct. 3 for emergency repair work that will include inserting anchors into bedrock to help stabilize ground movement.
NBC San Diego
Community Howls After San Diego Dog Park Mural is Painted Over
At a South Park dog park, the group Dog Owners of Grape Street is upset the City of San Diego shut down their artistic community project that covered graffiti tagged all over the park bathroom, tables, and trash cans. In an effort to beautify the Grape Street Dog Park, several people and park patrons volunteered to help complete what became a mural of some of the local dogs.
easyreadernews.com
Conditions cooperate for Dive N’ Surf Mobster Lobster
Over 200 divers participated in the 42nd Annual Dive N’ Surf Lobster Mobster contest, held on Saturday, the opening day of lobster season. Dive N’ Surf dive manager Alex Stys said the water was warm, conditions glassy, and lobster plentiful. Dakota Blakely, 25, of Long Beach, won the...
Caught on video: Bioluminescent blue waves return to California's coastline
Bioluminescent blue waves are back on the California coast.
Average gas prices in Los Angeles, Orange counties see largest decreases since early August
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles and Orange counties recorded their largest decreases since Aug. 6 Friday, two days after rising to record highs.
Carscoops
One Californian City Combats Street Takeovers And Racing With 823 Tickets In A Month
The city of Garden Grove, California is going on the offensive to tackle street racing and street takeover events. For a month starting in late August, the police department says that it’s issued a whopping 823 citations including 273 over excessive or loud exhausts. It also impounded 28 vehicles and arrested nine drivers suspected of operating a vehicle while under the influence. It’s a bold strategy that stands out from other cities in the state.
Infamous Granada Hills hoarder house up for sale
The Granada Hills home that made national headlines due to its astronomical amount of junk filling the yard for years has reportedly been put up for sale. Since CBS first reported about the home back in 2021, the owners have been sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding, the city has spent $12k on cleaning, the home has appeared on "Hoarders," and re-filled with trash on many separate occasions. Now, after years of plaguing neighbors for much longer than just a year, the home, located on Bircher Street, has been listed on Redfin, for an asking price of $875,000. "We're all kinda relieved...
NBC San Diego
Flaming Hot Dog Cart Draws Concern Over Illegal Street Vending in Gaslamp District
Street vending in the Gaslamp Quarter is a topic of debate once again. “Every weekend, starting on Thursday all the way through Sunday, you'll see no less than 50 illegal vendors in the Gaslamp Quarter,” Executive Director of Gaslamp Quarter Association Michael Trimble said. Street vending has been limited...
NBC San Diego
Biden's Marijuana Pardon and San Diego City Council Vote Could Shift Face of Local Cannabis Industry
President Joe Biden's decision to pardon simple marijuana possession charges could be the momentum needed for a larger movement in San Diego. A local cannabis activist says city council is one vote away from a plan that could transform the face of the cannabis industry, benefitting those unfairly targeted by the war on drugs.
spectrumnews1.com
Huntington Beach and Laguna Woods residents to decide on cannabis tax initiatives
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — A couple of County cities weigh whether to adopt an ordinance to tax cannabis businesses if - or when - they come into their towns. Laguna Woods will ask voters in November to set the framework for taxing cannabis businesses if the city allows it in the future.
