Read full article on original website
Related
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Operational, workforce challenges tax affordable senior housing providers: survey
Affordable senior housing providers say they are stretched thin due to a host of operational and workforce challenges, but partnerships with outside agencies are helping them meet residents’ needs, according to the recently released results of a survey of providers. LeadingAge’s latest quarterly survey shows that 40% of affordable...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Companies with female CEOs are more eco-friendly, researchers say
Companies led by women tend to make more environmentally friendly decisions, according to researchers at the School of Management at Northwestern Polytechnical University in Xi’an, China. Companies with female leaders tend to have “greater concern for stakeholders and social reflection,” which lead them to make policy decisions that favor...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Assisted living demand reaches ‘highest level ever’: NIC
The number of occupied units in assisted living is at its highest level ever, according to the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care. The organization released quarterly data on Thursday. “What that’s telling you is there is definitely demand for assisted living. We’re past the low of occupied...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Workers returning to labor market, data show
The number of job openings in the United States decreased to 10.1 million on the last business day of August, according to data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Private-sector employment increased by 208,000 jobs — including 38,000 in health and education services — in September, and annual...
Comments / 0