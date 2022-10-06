Read full article on original website
Related
Journal Review
MXIBS named Champion of Diversity
The Wabash College Malcolm X Institute of Black Studies was named a 2023 Champion of Diversity by Indiana Minority Business Magazine. The MXBIS is among 15 Indiana honorees chosen by a committee that reviewed more than 100 nominations for the awards, which included individuals and organizations that have shown a commitment to diversity in Indiana and have made an effort to impact the state’s minority communities.
Journal Review
Montgomery County Master Gardener Club
The Montgomery County Master Gardeners had their first meeting of the year on Jan. 4. Incoming president Sheri Bethard welcomed all members to the new year. In addition to Bethard, new officers for 2023 are: Nancy Bowes, vice president; Karen Thada, treasurer; Andria Grady, outreach; and Marie Stocks, secretary. Bowes...
Journal Review
FISH of Montgomery County continues to serve
With this new year there are many opportunities to improve the lives of citizens of Montgomery County. We are all well aware that our cost of living challenges all of us daily. For those whose income is limited that challenge can be a burden that cannot be met. Because we are a caring community, we need to seek opportunities to help those who struggle to keep themselves and their households together.
Journal Review
Journal Review
Register now for Dining with Diabetes
Do you have type 2 diabetes? Would you like to learn more about your disease and how to live well reducing your health risks? If so, Purdue Extension has a great program for you. Purdue Extension - Montgomery County is offering Dining with Diabetes again this year. A face-to-face offering...
Journal Review
March for Life set for Sunday
Montgomery County March for Life will take place at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Women’s Resource Center, 407 E. Market St. The event marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Twenty-five years ago the Orthodox Christians in the community began marking this date with a local March for Life which started at the Planned Parenthood and ended at the courthouse. Not long after, the local Planned Parenthood closed its doors and on June 24, 2022 the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, sending the pro-life battle back to the states.
Journal Review
Solid Tweet
Come and make a clay ornamental bird house at Athens Arts in Crawfordsville. Participants will learn a slab technique to make a bird house that each artist can take home when its complete. At the first session on Feb. 9 the class will build the bird house. On March 2,...
Journal Review
Mark Raymond Dolph
Mark Raymond Dolph of Crawfordsville passed away at home on Jan. 3, 2023. He was 65. Mark served in the U.S. Army. He worked several places, but was most proud of the time he spent working for the Adolph Coors Brewery in Golden, Colorado. He liked muscle cars, country music and movies.
Journal Review
Barbara Marie Walden
Barbara Marie Beecher Walden of Crawfordsville passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, 2023, with her family by her side. She was 92. Barbara was a member of Woodland Heights Christian Church. She was a homemaker, but also worked several years at the country club. She was a very kind, giving person that never knew a stranger.
Journal Review
Gregory Williams
Gregory Williams, 58, of Crawfordsville passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at his home in Crawfordsville. He was born Oct. 29, 1964, to the late Oscar and Lillie (Baugh) Williams. Gregory graduated from Southmont High School in 1984 and proudly served his country in the United States National Guard. He...
Journal Review
Hortense ‘Tensie’ Crouse
Hortense “Tensie” Crouse, 85, of rural West Point passed away at 10:05 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in St. Mary Healthcare Center, Lafayette ,where she had resided the past 2 1/2 years. She was born Aug. 10, 1937, at Lynchburg, Virginia, to the late Herbert and Ann Craig...
Journal Review
Gene A. Crockett
Gene A. Crockett, 100, of Waynetown passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lane House in Crawfordsville. He was born Sept. 10, 1922, at Henryetta, Oklahoma, to the late Glenn Crockett and Colene Switzer. Gene graduated from Purdue University in 1953 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He worked in...
Journal Review
John Gibbs
John Gibbs, 85, of Crawfordsville passed away Sunday, Jan. 14, 2023. Arrangements are pending at Hunt & Son Funeral Home.
Journal Review
Phyllis Jean Kirkpatrick Lohorn
Phyllis Jean Kirkpatrick Lohorn, 89, of Wingate passed away at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Creasy Springs, Lafayette. Arrangements are incomplete at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
Journal Review
Local Record: Jan. 18, 2023
• Domestic disturbance in the 600 block of South Washington Street — 2:01 p.m. • Cyle Joseph Dark, 29, Crawfordsville, was arrested on charges of domestic battery and strangulation — 2:39 p.m. • Public disturbance in the 1100 block of Tuttle Avenue — 6:29 p.m. • Domestic...
Journal Review
Widmer scores career high 21 as Athenians escape vs Trojans
COV 9 11 17 12 — 49 CHS 12 16 7 15 — 50 FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Alex Sutherlin 3-4 0-0 7, Peyton Brown 2-10 0-0 0, Emma Holycross 1-6 2-2 4, Sydni Crain 2-13 2-2 6, Magdalena Sandlin 0-1 0-0 0, Lilly Hacquet 1-7 0-0 3, Brooke Kirkpatrick 1-3 1-4 3, Kali Pettit 10-18 0-1 20; Totals 20-62 5-9 49.
Comments / 1