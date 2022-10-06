ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skagit County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
107.3 KFFM

Oak Harbor Man Goes Viral When Attempts to Wrangle Puppies End Badly

A Washington man has become an overnight sensation after a video he posted to TikTok was viewed over seven million times. James Philipsen was puppy-sitting for his sister. Being tasked with watching over puppies sounds like a dream come true, but as James would soon find out, it's a little tricky. James, from Oak Harbor, has amassed a nice following on social media, with close to 30,000 followers on his TikTok page.
OAK HARBOR, WA
KING-5

Dogs and ghosts frequent this Snohomish dive bar

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Built in 1898, the Old Inn Tavern has grown to be a staple in the community. "Everybody knows each other," Heather Hanson said. "We've all gone to the same school. It's nice to know that no matter what in here I'm safe." A large beer garden...
SNOHOMISH, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Lifestyle
County
Skagit County, WA
City
Elma, WA
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
secretseattle.co

Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip

Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
SEATTLE, WA
visitedmonds.com

Ace Hardware Tickles Your Fancy

Everyone’s heard the jingle, “Ace is the place with the helpful hardware folks.”. In Edmonds, Ace offers a lot more than hardware. Hero ACE Hardware & Grocery is an all-inclusive shopping center of just about anything and everything your heart desires, from artisan cupcakes, deli sandwiches and breakfast burritos made to order, and a mini-supermarket stocked with seasonal goodies for on-the-go snacking, to a department store full of premium brands and services, gardening supplies, dog toys, souvenirs, a new Archie McPhee section of gag gifts, grills, and power tools.
EDMONDS, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Pie Crust#Blackberry Pie#Bakery#Food Drink
luxesource.com

Find Refuge In This Minimalist Northwest Home That Plays Up Neutrals

Though it’s just a bit more than an hour away from the urban core of Seattle, Camano Island feels like a world apart—an oasis of evergreen forests and windswept rocky beaches dotted with centuries-old fallen trees bleached white under the sun. The landscape still belongs to nature, to the nesting bald eagles and gray whales migrating through the Saratoga Passage.
CAMANO ISLAND, WA
ncwlife.com

Deceased man found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam

A man’s body was pulled from the Columbia River Saturday at Rock Island Dam. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said after receiving a report of the body in the water, detectives were dispatched to recover the deceased man. The body has been turned over to the Chelan County...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
myeverettnews.com

Brush Fire Keeps Firefighters Busy For Hours In South Everett

Here’s an update put out from Everett Fire after they spent hours Thursday dealing with a brush fire south of Everett Mall Way and between 3rd SE and 7th SE. Late this afternoon, there was a large presence of fire apparatus in the 10100 block of 3 Ave SE and neighboring streets while firefighters from Everett Fire Department and South County Fire worked to extinguish a brush fire that started in a pocket of woods south of a storage facility.
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

Backlash against bike lanes brewing in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Ken Mann isn't the type of guy you'd expect to be building a backlash against bike lanes. "I'm having an identity crisis," he said. "I'm a cyclist. I've advocated for bike lanes in the past, but only the ones that make sense." Mann lives along Eldridge...
BELLINGHAM, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy