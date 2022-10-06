Read full article on original website
marysvilleglobe.com
At 88, TV chef ‘Galloping Gourmet’ still sizzles with the ladies
MARYSVILLE — He didn’t leap over a chair. He just strolled into the dining hall. Even without an ascot tie and glass of wine, the Galloping Gourmet can make an entrance. At 88, former TV celebrity chef Graham Kerr is still a showman. Sporting his same 1960s classic...
Oak Harbor Man Goes Viral When Attempts to Wrangle Puppies End Badly
A Washington man has become an overnight sensation after a video he posted to TikTok was viewed over seven million times. James Philipsen was puppy-sitting for his sister. Being tasked with watching over puppies sounds like a dream come true, but as James would soon find out, it's a little tricky. James, from Oak Harbor, has amassed a nice following on social media, with close to 30,000 followers on his TikTok page.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Washington
Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious cinnamon rolls in every state.
KING-5
Dogs and ghosts frequent this Snohomish dive bar
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Built in 1898, the Old Inn Tavern has grown to be a staple in the community. "Everybody knows each other," Heather Hanson said. "We've all gone to the same school. It's nice to know that no matter what in here I'm safe." A large beer garden...
KUOW
Where is the 'best' place to live in Western Washington?: Today So Far
Kirkland is the best. Wait, Sammamish is the best. Maybe it's Bellevue?. Almost Live! is back! (sort of) Langley on Whidbey Island is building a solution to its lack of worker housing. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 7, 2022. Kirkland ranks high on...
secretseattle.co
Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip
Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
visitedmonds.com
Ace Hardware Tickles Your Fancy
Everyone’s heard the jingle, “Ace is the place with the helpful hardware folks.”. In Edmonds, Ace offers a lot more than hardware. Hero ACE Hardware & Grocery is an all-inclusive shopping center of just about anything and everything your heart desires, from artisan cupcakes, deli sandwiches and breakfast burritos made to order, and a mini-supermarket stocked with seasonal goodies for on-the-go snacking, to a department store full of premium brands and services, gardening supplies, dog toys, souvenirs, a new Archie McPhee section of gag gifts, grills, and power tools.
7 victims of Whidbey Island floatplane identified
SEQUIM, Wash. — Human remains that washed ashore in Clallam County on Sept. 16 have been identified as one of the 10 victims of the floatplane crash that went down near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. On Friday, the Clallam County Coroner’s Office said it had received confirmation from...
Need affordable groceries? These stores have the best staple prices in Bellingham
We checked the prices at area stores for milk, eggs, chicken and more to show you where you can find the lowest prices.
luxesource.com
Find Refuge In This Minimalist Northwest Home That Plays Up Neutrals
Though it’s just a bit more than an hour away from the urban core of Seattle, Camano Island feels like a world apart—an oasis of evergreen forests and windswept rocky beaches dotted with centuries-old fallen trees bleached white under the sun. The landscape still belongs to nature, to the nesting bald eagles and gray whales migrating through the Saratoga Passage.
ncwlife.com
Deceased man found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam
A man’s body was pulled from the Columbia River Saturday at Rock Island Dam. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said after receiving a report of the body in the water, detectives were dispatched to recover the deceased man. The body has been turned over to the Chelan County...
fox29.com
Remains of 7 of 10 killed in Whidbey Island floatplane crash now identified
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - The remains of seven of the 10 people who died in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have now been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that two additional victims had been identified. Patirica Hicks...
myeverettnews.com
Brush Fire Keeps Firefighters Busy For Hours In South Everett
Here’s an update put out from Everett Fire after they spent hours Thursday dealing with a brush fire south of Everett Mall Way and between 3rd SE and 7th SE. Late this afternoon, there was a large presence of fire apparatus in the 10100 block of 3 Ave SE and neighboring streets while firefighters from Everett Fire Department and South County Fire worked to extinguish a brush fire that started in a pocket of woods south of a storage facility.
Motorcyclist ejected, run over in I-5 Bellingham crash
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A motorcyclist was killed on Interstate 5 in Bellingham Thursday night and troopers are still searching for one of the drivers involved in the crash. The crash happened just south of Lakeway Drive, near the York district, shortly after 9 p.m. The motorcyclist was ejected from...
Backlash against bike lanes brewing in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Ken Mann isn't the type of guy you'd expect to be building a backlash against bike lanes. "I'm having an identity crisis," he said. "I'm a cyclist. I've advocated for bike lanes in the past, but only the ones that make sense." Mann lives along Eldridge...
Lynden, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Lynden. The Nooksack Valley High School football team will have a game with Lynden Christian High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00. The Archbishop Murphy High School football team will have a game with Lynden High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00.
whatcom-news.com
57-foot vessel hit rocks and was sinking when rescued by Coast Guard Station Bellingham crew
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — US Coast Guard 13th District Pacific Northwest issued a news release on Wednesday, October 5th, reporting that a Coast Guard Station Bellingham crew rescued 3 people and a dog from a sinking vessel in Echo Bay on Sucia Island on October 4th. Watchstanders at Coast Guard...
No. 4 Lynden Christian rocks No. 3 Nooksack Valley, sends more shockwaves throughout Class 1A ranks
If upsetting Royal on the road two weeks ago wasn't enough of a message from Lynden Christian to the rest of the state, then upending county rival and third-ranked Nooksack Valley should be. After a 30-7 victory, the Lyncs are for real. Again. Nooksack Valley got on the board first in the second ...
45-Year-Old Joel Hansen Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bellingham (Bellingham, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Bellingham on Thursday night. The officials stated that the crash happened south of Lakeway Drive near the York District at around 9 p.m. The officials reported that 45-year-old Joel Hansen was traveling on a motorcycle when a...
Human Caused Raging Wildfire In Western Washington, Officials Say
The Bolt Creek fire has forced hundreds of people to evacuate and caused air quality to plummet near the Seattle area.
