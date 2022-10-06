Read full article on original website
Related
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Senior living, led by assisted living, sees highest occupancy rates since before pandemic
Senior living, independent living and assisted living combined, is experiencing its highest occupancy increases since before the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number of occupied assisted living units rising to its highest level ever, according to the latest National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care data released Thursday. The NIC...
What position should I sleep in, and is there a ‘right’ way to sleep?
Are we doing it right? What does the research say about sleeping position?
Comments / 0