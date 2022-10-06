Long-term care, home care rehab directors, physical therapists see modest salary increases

Read full article on original website
Americans are getting $750 monthly direct payments as new program launches – do you qualify?
MONTHLY direct payments of $750 are going out to eligible Americans. In collaboration with Saint Paul, the International Institute of Minnesota (IIM) has launched a universal basic income program for refugees. Under the program, participants will get $750 in monthly direct payments for 12 months. For a century, IIM has...
Manager tells employees they can't leave work until he says so: 'Overtime is mandatory, not optional'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I've held dozens of jobs since my first after-school stint as a grocery store cashier. In my early twenties, I spent several years working at a large retail secondhand shop that sold everything from gently used clothes and shoes to old vinyl records and furniture.
Motley Fool
These 19 States Will Extend Emergency Food Benefit Payments Through October
Some states are still offering an extra $95 in emergency SNAP benefits. 19 states are still offering emergency allotments to SNAP recipients in October. SNAP benefits increase throughout America to match the increased cost of living on Oct. 1, 2022. If you don't qualify for SNAP benefits, reach out to...
aarp.org
Know the 10 Signs – An Alzheimer’s Checklist
As we age, it is tempting to attribute the gradual changes our bodies go through – including changes in memory – to normal aging. There are some changes we should be more attentive to, including memory lapses that begin to affect our quality of life. The Alzheimer’s Association...
What Is Sundowning And Is It A Sign Of Dementia?
If a loved one seems to be more confused or agitated toward the end of the day, it may be a sign of sundowning. According to the Cleveland Clinic, sundowning occurs as a symptom of dementia, and 20% of people who have Alzheimer's disease will experience sundowning. Some other behaviors of sundowning include insomnia, restlessness or pacing, violent outbursts, crying, or following someone around. Sundowning also can make people feel sad, anxious, or afraid. However, not all people who exhibit sundowning behavior have dementia (via Cleveland Clinic).
News-Medical.net
Orthopedic surgery patients can recover just as well without using opioid-based painkillers
Patients can recover from orthopedic surgery just as well without using opioid-based painkillers, says a McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). Study results showed that by prescribing a combination of three non-opioid painkillers to patients, researchers successfully reduced...
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
MedicalXpress
Suicide risk almost seven times higher after diagnosis of young onset dementia
A study of nearly 600,000 people in England shows that suicide risk in the first three months following a dementia diagnosis for patients aged under 65 is nearly 7 times higher than in patients without dementia. In the UK, around 850,000 people are currently living with dementia and it's the...
Wellcare Expands Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plan Offerings for 2023
Wellcare Medicare Advantage plans available in 209 new counties. Wellcare will offer a total of 102 Prescription Drug Plans nationwide. Design (VBID) model to improve health outcomes and lower costs for members with low-income subsidy on all Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNPs) Amazon added to preferred retail pharmacy network†
Ransomware attack delays patient care at hospitals across the U.S.
One of the largest hospital chains in the U.S. was hit with a suspected ransomware cyberattack this week, leading to delayed surgeries, hold ups in patient care and rescheduled doctor appointments across the country. CommonSpirit Health, ranked as the fourth-largest health system in the country by Becker’s Hospital Review, said...
Long COVID is still disabling millions of Americans
Of the nearly 24 million adults in the U.S. who currently have long COVID, more than 80% are having some trouble carrying out daily activities, according to CDC data released Wednesday. Why it matters: Nearly three years into a pandemic that has left millions newly disabled, medical researchers continue to...
Exact date families have to claim up to $3,600 per child – the simple tool to take action
PARENTS still have time to cash in on last year's increased child tax credit. If you did not apply for the child tax credit, worth up to $3,600 per child, you have until November 15 to do a simple make-up application online. Filers can go to GetCTC.org to file their...
MedicalXpress
New poll: 114 million Americans think the US health care system is failing them
Nearly half the country (44%), or about 114 million Americans, give poor (30%) or failing (14%) grades to the U.S. health care system, percentages that climb higher and grow even more negative when it comes to affordability and health equity, according to a new report from West Health and Gallup, the polling organization.
A psychiatric nurse says she and her colleagues are being pushed to a breaking point, and she quit her dream job due to violence
A pandemic-induced mental health crisis has heightened existing violence against nurses. One nurse wanted to treat patients, but physically could not.
MedicalXpress
Borderline personality disorder stigma undermines patient care and efforts to reduce suicide
People with a diagnosis of borderline personality disorder and their caregivers report experiencing discrimination and stigma when presenting to health services following self-harm or a suicide attempt, leading to inadequate treatment and care for suicide prevention, say authors of a new large-scale review. Researchers at Flinders University are calling for...
POLITICO
The answer to America’s nursing shortage
Predictions of doom about the future of nursing grew, as hospitals reported critical staffing shortages during the Covid surges of 2020 and 2021. But there are signs staffing shortfalls are dissipating as the federal and state governments send aid. And nursing remains a desirable profession to young people eager to replace hundreds of thousands of nurses expected to retire in the next several years.
beckerspayer.com
Medicare Advantage plans sending skilled-nursing patients home too soon, advocates say
Providers, nursing home representatives and advocates for patients say Medicare Advantage plans are sending enrollees home from skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers before they are healthy enough to leave, according to an Oct. 3 Kaiser Health News and Fortune report. Medicare Advantage plans are paid a monthly fee for each...
Harvard Health
Palliative care frightens some people: Here’s how it helps
During many stages of illness, palliative care can ease strains and provide additional support. Many people and their families associate the term palliative care with the end of life. Some may think that palliative care and hospice care are one and the same. So it’s worth explaining that palliative care is a medical specialty able to help people during many different stages of health, not just during a terminal illness. Importantly, the services offered could help you or someone you love enjoy a better quality of life, ease uncomfortable symptoms, and avoid unnecessary hospitalizations.
healthleadersmedia.com
New Legislation Would Expand Authority for APRNs Treating Medicare and Medicaid Patients
The bill doesn't provide full practice authority, but it does recognize the role APRNs have in the U.S. healthcare system. — Newly introduced bipartisan legislation to improve healthcare access for Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries would expand authority for advanced practice RNs (APRNs) to treat those patients. The legislation does...
Psychiatric Times
Mental Health for Mental Health Professionals
Tell us how you stay healthy and beat burnout for a chance to be featured in our Wellbeing Checkup video series. Do you have a go-to method—or 2—for maintaining your mental and physical health? Psychiatric TimesTM wants to hear from you!. Contact us now to be featured in...
