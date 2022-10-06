ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Watch

In search for illegal Wisconsin votes, activists uncover gaps — but no plot

Conservative activists are pushing officials to remove thousands of people from Wisconsin's voter rolls, pointing to holes in the state's voter database that have allowed some ineligible voters to cast a ballot.
Wisconsin Watch

Nitrate pours into Mississippi River and other U.S. waterways, report says

This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation.
Wisconsin Watch

Glossary of terms related to Wisconsin unions

Act 10: The 2011 law signed by Republican Gov. Scott Walker that limited collective bargaining for non-public safety public employees to inflationary wage increases. Previously employees could bargain over benefits, working conditions and higher wages. The law also required affected employee unions to hold annual recertification votes in which a majority of all members must agree to retain their union. It also required certain public employees to pay higher pension and health insurance premiums.
Wisconsin Watch

Audience Director opening at Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism

The nonprofit Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism is seeking an Audience Director to create the strategy and lead audience development and digital marketing initiatives to build awareness, drive traffic, deepen engagement, reach underserved audiences and create a sustainable stream of revenue from our audience. The audience director will occupy a unique position within the organization, working closely with the newsroom to maximize distribution and reach, and with the business side to help drive engagement and membership.
Wisconsin Watch

Bureaucracy is a barrier as Wisconsin cities try to curb deadly driving on urban highways

Tristain Thomas remembers...
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Watch joins national project to help fight misinformation, preserve democracy

Wisconsin Watch is joining a nationwide project led by University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers that aims to protect democracy by limiting the spread and impact of misinformation. With a newly announced $5 million award from the National Science Foundation's Convergence Accelerator program, researchers will continue development of Course Correct, a tool...
Wisconsin Watch

Mobile markets bring fresh food to Wisconsin customers

For Shirley Johnson, getting groceries is not easy. Johnson, a 64-year-old retiree who lives alone...
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Weekly: U.S. spends heavily on health care but neglects social services’ role in boosting health

Health care gaps; Indian Child Welfare Act debated; toxic algae dangers; natural area climate adaptation; Oneida restore native prairie. Of note: One of the realities of our health system — the world's most expensive, accounting for almost one-fifth of the U.S. economy – is that access to hospitals and doctors alone will not improve the overall health of people who face the challenge of being poor. Housing, food, transportation, income and education — even something as simple as an air conditioner — can be more important to health than access to even the best physicians and hospitals, the Journal Sentinel's Guy Boulton found.
Wisconsin Watch

U.S. Rep. Ron Kind among French Island residents grappling with PFAS contamination

This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation.
Wisconsin Watch

Testing the waters: How groups monitor toxic algae in the absence of state testing

This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation.
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Weekly: The scourge of Long COVID hits Wisconsin

Thousands sidelined by Long COVID; WI officials on Oath Keepers list; farmers turn to solar; Black suicide rate up; declining police ranks. Of note: As many as 4 million people across the United States are unable to work because of the lingering effects of COVID-19. Wisconsin Watch reporter Zhen Wang found some employers have figured out a way to keep these long-suffering workers on the payroll. But for others, the sometimes crippling effects of Long COVID — including fever, brain fog and fatigue — make it impossible for them to work.
Wisconsin Watch

The nonpartisan, nonprofit Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism is increasing the quality and quantity of investigative reporting in Wisconsin, while training current and future investigative journalists.

