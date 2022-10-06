Read full article on original website
In search for illegal Wisconsin votes, activists uncover gaps — but no plot
Conservative activists are pushing officials to remove thousands of people from Wisconsin's voter rolls, pointing to holes in the state's voter database that have allowed some ineligible voters to cast a ballot.
Workers lost ground on wages in wake of Wisconsin’s anti-labor laws
Since it took aim at public sector unions in 2011, Wisconsin's Republican-run Legislature passed a...
Nitrate pours into Mississippi River and other U.S. waterways, report says
This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network.
Glossary of terms related to Wisconsin unions
Act 10: The 2011 law signed by Republican Gov. Scott Walker that limited collective bargaining for non-public safety public employees to inflationary wage increases. Previously employees could bargain over benefits, working conditions and higher wages. The law also required affected employee unions to hold annual recertification votes in which a majority of all members must agree to retain their union. It also required certain public employees to pay higher pension and health insurance premiums.
Wisconsin candidates sharply divided along partisan lines on abortion rights
Abortion rights are effectively on the ballot this election. In late June, the U.S. Supreme Court...
How Wisconsin’s abortion interest groups decide to endorse candidates
Wisconsin Watch checked the candidates on the ballot in the 2022 general election against endorsements...
Your Right to Know: Wisconsin AG candidates weigh in on transparency
Josh Kaul and Eric Toney are miles apart on many issues, but when it comes to open government, the candidates vying for Wisconsin attorney general in the Nov. 8 election agree: more money is needed to handle enforcement of the state's transparency laws. The Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council...
Trump allies have interviewed nearly 200 election officials, including some in Wisconsin, to probe for weaknesses
Two of Donald Trump's most prominent allies in his fight to overturn the 2020 election are leading a coordinated, multi-state effort to probe local election officials in battlegrounds such as Michigan, Arizona, and Texas ahead of the November election. The America Project, an organization founded by Michael Flynn, a...
Recovery programs seek to solve food waste – and insecurity – in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Watch's 'Beyond Hunger' series examines food insecurity in America's dairyland.
Audience Director opening at Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
The nonprofit Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism is seeking an Audience Director to create the strategy and lead audience development and digital marketing initiatives to build awareness, drive traffic, deepen engagement, reach underserved audiences and create a sustainable stream of revenue from our audience. The audience director will occupy a unique position within the organization, working closely with the newsroom to maximize distribution and reach, and with the business side to help drive engagement and membership.
Wisconsin districts seek solutions as school lunch quality comes under fire
When Sadie Perez entered Indian Trail High School and Academy on a November morning, school...
Bureaucracy is a barrier as Wisconsin cities try to curb deadly driving on urban highways
News414 is a service journalism collaboration between Wisconsin Watch and Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service that addresses the specific issues, interests, perspectives and information needs identified by residents of central city Milwaukee neighborhoods. Learn more at our website or text MKE to 73224 to connect with a reporter. Tristain Thomas remembers...
Wisconsin Watch joins national project to help fight misinformation, preserve democracy
Wisconsin Watch is joining a nationwide project led by University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers that aims to protect democracy by limiting the spread and impact of misinformation. With a newly announced $5 million award from the National Science Foundation's Convergence Accelerator program, researchers will continue development of Course Correct, a tool...
Mobile markets bring fresh food to Wisconsin customers
For Shirley Johnson, getting groceries is not easy. Johnson, a 64-year-old retiree who lives alone...
Jonah Chester named Wisconsin Watch/WPR investigative fellow
Wisconsin Watch and WPR are pleased to announce that Jonah Chester has been chosen as...
Wisconsin Weekly: U.S. spends heavily on health care but neglects social services’ role in boosting health
Health care gaps; Indian Child Welfare Act debated; toxic algae dangers; natural area climate adaptation; Oneida restore native prairie. Of note: One of the realities of our health system — the world's most expensive, accounting for almost one-fifth of the U.S. economy – is that access to hospitals and doctors alone will not improve the overall health of people who face the challenge of being poor. Housing, food, transportation, income and education — even something as simple as an air conditioner — can be more important to health than access to even the best physicians and hospitals, the Journal Sentinel's Guy Boulton found.
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind among French Island residents grappling with PFAS contamination
This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network.
Testing the waters: How groups monitor toxic algae in the absence of state testing
This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network.
Wisconsin Weekly: The scourge of Long COVID hits Wisconsin
Thousands sidelined by Long COVID; WI officials on Oath Keepers list; farmers turn to solar; Black suicide rate up; declining police ranks. Of note: As many as 4 million people across the United States are unable to work because of the lingering effects of COVID-19. Wisconsin Watch reporter Zhen Wang found some employers have figured out a way to keep these long-suffering workers on the payroll. But for others, the sometimes crippling effects of Long COVID — including fever, brain fog and fatigue — make it impossible for them to work.
Midwest summer nights are heating up — and that’s hurting crops and livestock
Climate...
