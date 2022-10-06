At Painting with a Twist, the fun is endless. Kids and Adults are welcome to paint at Family Day/All Ages Classes. If you have a child painting and you are not, you may sit with your child if seating permits. We ask that you move to an available spot, away from the active painting tables if a paying customer needs a seat. We also ask that you allow your children to discover their own creativity and not help them to "correct" their painting. Applaud their effort and encourage their journey!

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO