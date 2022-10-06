Senior living could become part of CMS’ proposed national healthcare provider directory

Read full article on original website
aamc.org
CMS Seeks Feedback on Establishing a National Directory of Health Care Providers
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released a request for information (RFI) on Oct. 5 for establishing the first National Directory of Health Care Providers and Services (NDH) “that could serve as a ‘centralized data hub’ for healthcare provider, facility, and entity directory information nationwide.”
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
CMS seeks comment on first healthcare provider directory
CMS is seeking public input on a relatively new concept for the agency: a directory containing information on healthcare providers and services, dubbed the "National Directory of Healthcare Providers and Services." A request for information was sent out this week. The agency's view is that healthcare directories can potentially serve...
NIH Director's Blog
Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — $841 checks drop in weeks as 33 states boost SSI benefits – see exact date
MILLIONS of Supplementary Security Income (SSI) recipients are expecting to receive a second September check later in just weeks. SSI payments are usually sent on the first of the month, except for when the day falls on a weekend or holiday. The first payment of this month was sent on...
SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments Won’t Be Sent in October 2022
Social Security recipients who also qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits don't get SSI payments every month -- and October 2022 is one of the months they aren't sent out. Because of...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
UnitedHealthcare unveils 2023 Medicare Advantage plans
UnitedHealthcare has introduced its 2023 Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and has promised improved benefits in 2023 for 95% of all individual MA members. The nation's largest insurer says the plans will provide improved core and ancillary benefits, as well as lower prescription drug prices. More than 8.2 million...
Millions of PPP Loans Were Flagged as Potentially Fraudulent. Many Were Never Investigated.
If the protesters who clashed with police and smashed their way through the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, truly wanted to "stop the steal," perhaps their ire should have been directed a few blocks south. While the chaos was unfolding at the Capitol, bureaucrats at the Small Business Administration...
Social security increase: House bill would change COLA, potentially giving seniors more money
A bill recently introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives would change the way Social Security benefits are calculated and potentially give seniors a Social Security benefits increase. Here’s what you need to know. U.S. Rep. John Larson, D-Conn., recently introduced the bill “Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust.”...
moneytalksnews.com
A Little-Known Downside of Medicare Advantage Plans
If you have a Medicare Advantage plan and require a brief stay at a nursing home or rehabilitation facility, you could be in for an unpleasant surprise, according to a Kaiser Health News report. The news outlet talked to health care providers, nursing home representatives and others who say Medicare...
Healthline
Dental, Vision, and Hearing Coverage with Medicare Advantage: Know the Facts
Wellness checkups and health screening are all part of preventing serious health problems. With aging comes a higher chance of developing chronic conditions, which may require additional medical support. In the United States, people often get health insurance through their employers. But what happens when you retire? If you’re over...
UnitedHealth closes roughly $8B deal for Change Healthcare
UnitedHealth Group said Monday that it completed its acquisition of Change Healthcare, closing the roughly $8 billion deal a couple weeks after a judge rejected a challenge from federal regulators. UnitedHealth is merging the technology company with its Optum segment. The health care giant said that combination will simplify clinical,...
Nursing home surprise: Advantage plans may shorten stays to less time than Medicare covers￼
Patricia Maynard was in a nursing home recovering from a hip replacement in December when her Medicare Advantage plan notified her it was ending coverage. Her doctors disagreed with the decision. “If I stayed, I would have to pay,” Maynard said. “Or I could go home and not worry about a bill.” But going home was also impractical: “I couldn’t walk because of the pain,” she said. She appealed the pla n's decision.
beckerspayer.com
Rates of Medicare Advantage turnover may be higher than previously thought: Study
Around 16 percent of Medicare Advantage enrollees switch insurance after one year of enrollment, a new study in the American Journal of Managed Care found. Using CMS data, researchers from Harvard University and the University of Michigan tracked new Medicare Advantage enrollees from 2012 to 2017. Nearly half of Medicare Advantage enrollees switched insurers by their fifth year of enrollment, the study, published Oct. 4, found.
Medicare Advantage star ratings fall
Medicare administrators released Medicare Advantage plan star ratings Thursday, revealing the average rating for the private plans has fallen compared to last year. Why it matters: The Medicare enrollment period kicks off Oct. 15 and roughly half of the 59 million eligible Medicare beneficiaries are expected to enroll in private Medicare plans.
MedicalXpress
New poll: 114 million Americans think the US health care system is failing them
Nearly half the country (44%), or about 114 million Americans, give poor (30%) or failing (14%) grades to the U.S. health care system, percentages that climb higher and grow even more negative when it comes to affordability and health equity, according to a new report from West Health and Gallup, the polling organization.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Senior living, led by assisted living, sees highest occupancy rates since before pandemic
Senior living, independent living and assisted living combined, is experiencing its highest occupancy increases since before the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number of occupied assisted living units rising to its highest level ever, according to the latest National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care data released Thursday. The NIC...
healthleadersmedia.com
Tracking Medicare Advantage's Upward Trajectory With Aetna's Terri Swanson
Aetna's vice president and head of Medicare Part D shares insights into Medicare Advantage's growth ahead of the annual enrollment period (AEP). — Medicare Advantage plans will welcome an influx of new beneficiaries when the AEP opens this month, adding to the momentum towards the private sector offering. No...
salestechstar.com
Kantata Integrates with Sage Intacct to Deliver Seamless Experience for Professional Services Teams
Kantata’s resource and project management solution combined with Sage Intacct’s financial management solution gives organizations the platform they need to grow their businesses and meet clients’ expectations. Kantata, the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, announced that it has partnered with Sage, a leader...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Operational, workforce challenges tax affordable senior housing providers: survey
Affordable senior housing providers say they are stretched thin due to a host of operational and workforce challenges, but partnerships with outside agencies are helping them meet residents’ needs, according to the recently released results of a survey of providers. LeadingAge’s latest quarterly survey shows that 40% of affordable...
MedicalXpress
Study finds the risks of sharing health care data are low
In recent years, scientists have made great strides in their ability to develop artificial intelligence algorithms that can analyze patient data and come up with new ways to diagnose disease or predict which treatments work best for different patients. The success of those algorithms depends on access to patient health...
