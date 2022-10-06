ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
coingeek.com

Estinated $4B laundered via DEXs, coin swaps and bridges: report

Criminals are now turning to decentralized applications to launder money and obfuscate their criminal activities, a new report by blockchain analytics firm Elliptic has revealed. These criminals laundered over $4 billion through decentralized exchanges (DEXs), coin swaps, and cross-chain bridges, the report, titled “The state of cross-chain crime,” found. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
coingeek.com

Japan PM bares digital transformation strategy that includes NFTs and metaverse

Japan’s radical transformation of its digital economy has received a jolt following the comments of the country’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. In a speech, the head of the Japanese government disclosed the new strategy as one that will rely primarily on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse. The...
JAPAN
coingeek.com

Celsius co-founder Daniel Leon resigns amid revelations of $56M cash-out

Daniel Leon, the co-founder of bankrupt digital asset lender Celsius Network, stepped down from his role as the chief strategy officer at the firm, just a week after chief executive officer Alex Mashinsky resigned. Leon founded Celsius in 2017 alongside Mashinsky and Nuke Goldstein and has been a top executive...
BUSINESS
coingeek.com

The BSV Blockchain Association to attend the Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai

Zug Switzerland, 06 October 2022: BSV Blockchain Association is excited to announce that it will be exhibiting in the fifth annual Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai. The summit is one of the largest of its kind in the world, with over 100,000 visitors and exhibitors set to be in attendance from more than 170 countries. A further 100 speakers and 800 global investors are also set to attend the event which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 10 – 13 October 2022.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Bitcoin Foundation#Bitcoin Network#Digital Signatures#Electronic Signatures#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3#Segwit
coingeek.com

CoinGeek Backstage with NUI’s Subhasis Thakur: Lack of scalability has greatly limited blockchain adoption

The Global IoT Summit in Dublin brought together tech experts in emerging technologies, including blockchain, IoT, IPv6, and 5G, from startup founders to thought leaders. National University of Ireland (NUI)’s Subhasis Thakur represented academia at the event, and as he told CoinGeek Backstage, the inability to scale has been the biggest hurdle towards blockchain adoption—a challenge that BSV’s infinite scaling seamlessly solves.
COMPUTERS
coingeek.com

Craig Wright’s philosophy course starting again in October 2022

Bitcoin inventor Dr. Craig Wright is busy educating the world—not only about Bitcoin though. In the past months, Dr. Wright has been lecturing on philosophy in depth. There already are 11 philosophy classes by Dr. Wright recorded so far, which are published on the Theory of Bitcoin YouTube channel:
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
coingeek.com

India’s financial unit freezes $1.2M funds from Chinese entities over suspected digital asset fraud

India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED), the country’s agency investigating economic crimes, announced that it had frozen the funds belonging to a bevy of Chinese companies. The foreign entities allegedly promoted a fraudulent investment scheme involving digital assets. The statement from the ED noted that the activity involved “HPZ,” an app-based token, and promised investors huge returns on deposits.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy