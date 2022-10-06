Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
Estinated $4B laundered via DEXs, coin swaps and bridges: report
Criminals are now turning to decentralized applications to launder money and obfuscate their criminal activities, a new report by blockchain analytics firm Elliptic has revealed. These criminals laundered over $4 billion through decentralized exchanges (DEXs), coin swaps, and cross-chain bridges, the report, titled “The state of cross-chain crime,” found. The...
coingeek.com
CoinGeek Weekly Livestream: Osmin Callis talks BSV culture and venture capitalism
Kurt Wuckert Jr. talked to Osmin Callis on the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream this week. The two discussed Bitcoin SV, nChain, BSV culture, and venture capitalism in the ecosystem. Osmin Callis’ Bitcoin story. Osmin Callis has been involved with some of the biggest brands and companies in the ‘big block’...
coingeek.com
Uzbekistan issues monthly charges for digital asset providers, warns stiff penalties for defaulting
Digital asset service providers in Uzbekistan have been ordered to pay monthly fees to prop up the country’s budget. According to official documents from the National Agency of Perspective Projects (NAPP), the Ministry of Finance, and the State Tax Committee of the country, the enforcement of the new regime of charges will begin immediately.
coingeek.com
Russia blocks OKX exchange over allegedly ‘publishing info related to financial pyramids’
Russia has banned the website of OKX, one of the largest digital asset exchanges in the world, accusing it of publishing “unreliable information related to financial pyramids.”. The country’s state media monitoring service, Roskomnadzor, banned the website this month without offering any explanation. However, it later revealed to one...
RELATED PEOPLE
coingeek.com
Germany’s DZ Bank to offer custodial services for the digital euro, other virtual assets
DZ Bank, the second largest commercial bank in Germany in terms of assets, has announced that it is working on providing custody services for digital assets. The financial institution stated that the plan stemmed from “massive” client demand as adoption rates reached frenetic levels. The bank disclosed through...
coingeek.com
Japan PM bares digital transformation strategy that includes NFTs and metaverse
Japan’s radical transformation of its digital economy has received a jolt following the comments of the country’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. In a speech, the head of the Japanese government disclosed the new strategy as one that will rely primarily on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse. The...
coingeek.com
Celsius co-founder Daniel Leon resigns amid revelations of $56M cash-out
Daniel Leon, the co-founder of bankrupt digital asset lender Celsius Network, stepped down from his role as the chief strategy officer at the firm, just a week after chief executive officer Alex Mashinsky resigned. Leon founded Celsius in 2017 alongside Mashinsky and Nuke Goldstein and has been a top executive...
coingeek.com
The BSV Blockchain Association to attend the Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai
Zug Switzerland, 06 October 2022: BSV Blockchain Association is excited to announce that it will be exhibiting in the fifth annual Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai. The summit is one of the largest of its kind in the world, with over 100,000 visitors and exhibitors set to be in attendance from more than 170 countries. A further 100 speakers and 800 global investors are also set to attend the event which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 10 – 13 October 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
coingeek.com
Janet Yellen-led group: Digital assets could threaten financial stability if not regulated
A federal group charged with monitoring risks that threaten the United States financial system has called on U.S. lawmakers to speed up the formulation of regulations for the digital assets industry. The group, led by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, warned that the industry could pose a systemic risk to America’s financial stability if not regulated.
coingeek.com
CoinGeek Backstage with NUI’s Subhasis Thakur: Lack of scalability has greatly limited blockchain adoption
The Global IoT Summit in Dublin brought together tech experts in emerging technologies, including blockchain, IoT, IPv6, and 5G, from startup founders to thought leaders. National University of Ireland (NUI)’s Subhasis Thakur represented academia at the event, and as he told CoinGeek Backstage, the inability to scale has been the biggest hurdle towards blockchain adoption—a challenge that BSV’s infinite scaling seamlessly solves.
coingeek.com
CFTC justified in issuing summons to Ooki DAO through help chat box, judge rules
In a case that has debunked the myth of decentralization and reminded “crypto bros” that hiding behind code won’t save them, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s unconventional move to issue summons to Ooki DAO members through a help chat box has been upheld by a California court.
coingeek.com
Craig Wright’s philosophy course starting again in October 2022
Bitcoin inventor Dr. Craig Wright is busy educating the world—not only about Bitcoin though. In the past months, Dr. Wright has been lecturing on philosophy in depth. There already are 11 philosophy classes by Dr. Wright recorded so far, which are published on the Theory of Bitcoin YouTube channel:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar
Buy these top growth stocks before they soar during the next bull market.
coingeek.com
New offering allows K-pop fans to engage with idols via distributed ledger technology
Dunamu Inc, the holding company of Korean exchange Upbit and Hybe Co., Ltd, the managing agency of K-pop superstar BTS, is launching a digital collectibles platform for fans of South Korean popular music. Both firms are turning towards distributed ledger technology (DLT) to build the platform and are releasing it...
coingeek.com
India’s financial unit freezes $1.2M funds from Chinese entities over suspected digital asset fraud
India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED), the country’s agency investigating economic crimes, announced that it had frozen the funds belonging to a bevy of Chinese companies. The foreign entities allegedly promoted a fraudulent investment scheme involving digital assets. The statement from the ED noted that the activity involved “HPZ,” an app-based token, and promised investors huge returns on deposits.
coingeek.com
Ousted Roche Freedman partner now wants Christen Ager-Hanssen deposed in lawsuit vs former firm
Jason Cyrulnik, the ousted Roche Freedman partner currently accusing the firm of seizing his share of a $60 million client fee paid in digital currency, is fighting to have Christen Ager-Hanssen deposed in his lawsuit against them. Cyrulnik is suing Roche Freedman and its partners for colluding in a scheme...
LAW・
coingeek.com
Argentina’s state-owned energy firm enters block reward mining by using waste gas
A state-owned energy firm has thrown its hands in the ring to join the league of block reward miners operating in Argentina. YPF Luz, the renewable arm of YPF, has announced that it will be striking a partnership with an unnamed international mining company looking to set up shop in the South American company.
coingeek.com
Terra’s co-founder wants to withdraw from testifying in financial audit following Terra-LUNA collapse
South Korea’s National Assembly issued a summons to Daniel Shin, co-founder of Terraform Labs Pte. Ltd, urging him to appear before the body to testify in a financial audit. However, Shin has expressed reluctance towards appearing before the legislative house, citing a conflict of interest with local regulators. Shin...
Comments / 0