Energy Industry

NBC Los Angeles

How Will OPEC's Oil Production Cuts Affect Gas Prices and Inflation?

Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia have decided to slash the amount of oil they deliver to the global economy. And the law of supply and demand suggests that can only mean one thing: higher prices are on the way for crude, and for the diesel fuel, gasoline and heating oil that are produced from oil.
NBC Los Angeles

Germany's Relief Plan Could Trigger a UK-Style Bond Meltdown in Euro Nations

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz last week announced a package worth 200 billion euros ($198 billion) designed to help with soaring energy prices. The "defensive shield" includes a gas price brake and a cut in sales tax for fuel. The package "may soften the coming recession but also poses risks, in...
NBC Los Angeles

The Kremlin Behaved ‘Like a Drug Dealer' Over Gas Supplies, Polish PM Says

The Kremlin behaved "like a drug dealer," Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told CNBC's Charlotte Reed in an exclusive interview. European Union leaders are due to consider possible caps to gap prices at the Prague summit Friday. Also speaking in Prague, EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola said the bloc needed...
NBC Los Angeles

Polestar Confirms It Will Deliver 50,000 Electric Vehicles in 2022

Polestar confirmed that it still expects to deliver 50,000 vehicles in 2022. The company said its China factory has "caught up" after several weeks of Covid-related shutdowns earlier this year. Polestar plans to launch its newest model, an electric SUV called the Polestar 3, on Wednesday. Swedish electric vehicle maker...
NBC Los Angeles

Why This Investor Doesn't Back Companies That Use Carbon Offsets

Zachary Bogue, a co-founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC, does not invest in companies that depend on carbon offsets to make their business model work. That's not an indictment of the idea. Bogue wants a carbon credit market to exist, but right now, he does not see the kind of regulation and verification in the space that is needed.
The Independent

Greek FM in Egypt for talks after Turkey’s deals with Libya

Greece’s chief diplomat met Sunday with Egyptian officials in Cairo on issues including controversial maritime and gas deals that Turkey signed with one of Libya’s rival administrations, officials said.Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shukry, for discussions that addressed “all aspects” of cooperation between the two countries, including the coordination of their position on regional and international issues of common interest, said Ahmed Abu Zeid, the spokesman of Egypt’s Foreign Ministry. He did not provide further details.Egypt and Greece have strengthened ties in recent years, including cooperation in fields ranging from energy to combating terrorism....
The Guardian

Euro 2024 qualifiers: England given Italy rematch, Ireland face daunting group

The draw for the Euro 2024 qualifiers has thrown up a repeat of the 2020 final, with Italy facing England in Group C. There were gasps at the Festhalle in Frankfurt as the former Germany striker Karl-Heinz Riedle pulled England’s name out of the second pot of seeds. On paper, it is England’s toughest qualifying group in more than two decades, with Ukraine and North Macedonia also contesting the two available places at the finals in Germany. Malta complete the five-team group.
NBC Los Angeles

Brazil Lands No. 1 FIFA Ranking Ahead of World Cup Qatar 2022

Brazil lands No. 1 FIFA ranking ahead of 2022 Qatar World Cup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Brazil is officially the team to beat at the 2022 World Cup. The five-time tournament champions earned the No. 1 spot in FIFA’s final rankings ahead of this year’s event in Qatar. They are followed by Belgium, Argentina and defending champion France, respectively. Further down in the list, the U.S. men’s national team landed at No. 16.
NBC Los Angeles

Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Activists From Belarus, Russia, Ukraine

This year’s Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties, a strong rebuke to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on his 70th birthday. Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said...
