Ron Insana: It's Time to Use an ‘All of the Above' Energy Policy to Break Up the OPEC+ Cartel
Saudi Arabia's decision to ally with Russia and push through the largest supply cut by OPEC+ since 2020 means it's time for the U.S. to take every available step it can to boost U.S. energy production, writes CNBC contributor Ron Insana. This week, OPEC+ opted to cut oil production by...
How Will OPEC's Oil Production Cuts Affect Gas Prices and Inflation?
Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia have decided to slash the amount of oil they deliver to the global economy. And the law of supply and demand suggests that can only mean one thing: higher prices are on the way for crude, and for the diesel fuel, gasoline and heating oil that are produced from oil.
Germany's Relief Plan Could Trigger a UK-Style Bond Meltdown in Euro Nations
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz last week announced a package worth 200 billion euros ($198 billion) designed to help with soaring energy prices. The "defensive shield" includes a gas price brake and a cut in sales tax for fuel. The package "may soften the coming recession but also poses risks, in...
Geopolitical Tensions With the U.S. Could ‘Supercharge' China's Innovation, JPMorgan Says
Tensions between Beijing and Washington have pushed China to be more self sufficient, said Alexander Treves of JPMorgan Asset Management. China has stepped up investment into its chip industry in a bid to be self-reliant in crucial technology needed for electric vehicles, smartphones and more. Separately, in the electric vehicle...
US gas prices will likely rise after the OPEC+ snub to Biden — but not for drivers in these 3 states, experts say
As issues at US refineries get resolved and come back online, some states including California are likely to see prices drop even as OPEC+ cut output.
The Kremlin Behaved ‘Like a Drug Dealer' Over Gas Supplies, Polish PM Says
The Kremlin behaved "like a drug dealer," Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told CNBC's Charlotte Reed in an exclusive interview. European Union leaders are due to consider possible caps to gap prices at the Prague summit Friday. Also speaking in Prague, EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola said the bloc needed...
Polestar Confirms It Will Deliver 50,000 Electric Vehicles in 2022
Polestar confirmed that it still expects to deliver 50,000 vehicles in 2022. The company said its China factory has "caught up" after several weeks of Covid-related shutdowns earlier this year. Polestar plans to launch its newest model, an electric SUV called the Polestar 3, on Wednesday. Swedish electric vehicle maker...
European Countries Face an Air-Conditioning Catch-22 After Its Red Hot, Record-Breaking Summer
Europe is facing a tough winter, as inflation and energy prices continue to rise. The continent also faces tough decisions following its scorching hot summer. Heat waves in Europe broke records, sparked widespread wildfires and even damaged a busy runway at a London airport. Unlike the U.S., European countries don't...
Why This Investor Doesn't Back Companies That Use Carbon Offsets
Zachary Bogue, a co-founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC, does not invest in companies that depend on carbon offsets to make their business model work. That's not an indictment of the idea. Bogue wants a carbon credit market to exist, but right now, he does not see the kind of regulation and verification in the space that is needed.
Visa Partners With FTX in a Bet That Shoppers Still Want to Spend Cryptocurrencies in a Bear Market
Visa is teaming up with global crypto exchange FTX to offer debit cards in 40 countries with a focus on Latin America, Asia and Europe. It's the payment giant's latest foray into the space with more than 70 crypto partnerships. Rival Mastercard has been on a similar deal spree. "Even...
Bitcoin Falls After the Jobs Report, But Crypto Prices Are Showing Relative Stability
The crypto market fell with stocks after the highly anticipated jobs report showed the labor market is still tight and could keep the Federal Reserve on course to raise rates aggressively. The price of bitcoin fell 3.3% to $19,380.74, according to Coin Metrics. Ether fell 2.7% to $1,322.40. On Friday...
Families seek truth as Airbus, Air France face crash trial
The families of the 228 people killed in 2009 when their storm-tossed Air France flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris slammed into the Atlantic finally have a chance at justice
Postal Workers in the UK, Striking Over Pay and Working Conditions, Agree Crunch Talks With Royal Mail Bosses
In a letter on Friday to postal branches across the country, seen by CNBC, the CWU (Communication Workers' Union) said it had agreed to meet with Royal Mail on Monday to "try and find a way forward in our national disputes." Without a resolution, Britain faces 19 more days of...
Greek FM in Egypt for talks after Turkey’s deals with Libya
Greece’s chief diplomat met Sunday with Egyptian officials in Cairo on issues including controversial maritime and gas deals that Turkey signed with one of Libya’s rival administrations, officials said.Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shukry, for discussions that addressed “all aspects” of cooperation between the two countries, including the coordination of their position on regional and international issues of common interest, said Ahmed Abu Zeid, the spokesman of Egypt’s Foreign Ministry. He did not provide further details.Egypt and Greece have strengthened ties in recent years, including cooperation in fields ranging from energy to combating terrorism....
Euro 2024 qualifiers: England given Italy rematch, Ireland face daunting group
The draw for the Euro 2024 qualifiers has thrown up a repeat of the 2020 final, with Italy facing England in Group C. There were gasps at the Festhalle in Frankfurt as the former Germany striker Karl-Heinz Riedle pulled England’s name out of the second pot of seeds. On paper, it is England’s toughest qualifying group in more than two decades, with Ukraine and North Macedonia also contesting the two available places at the finals in Germany. Malta complete the five-team group.
Brazil Lands No. 1 FIFA Ranking Ahead of World Cup Qatar 2022
Brazil lands No. 1 FIFA ranking ahead of 2022 Qatar World Cup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Brazil is officially the team to beat at the 2022 World Cup. The five-time tournament champions earned the No. 1 spot in FIFA’s final rankings ahead of this year’s event in Qatar. They are followed by Belgium, Argentina and defending champion France, respectively. Further down in the list, the U.S. men’s national team landed at No. 16.
Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Activists From Belarus, Russia, Ukraine
This year’s Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties, a strong rebuke to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on his 70th birthday. Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said...
