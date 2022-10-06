Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
2 people shot at west Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after two people were shot Friday night at a west Indianapolis restaurant. It happened just after 9 p.m. at Soriano’s Mexican Restaurant, 3749 West Washington Street near Holt Road. A Metro Police spokesperson said officers answering a call reporting a person shot...
WTHI
wrtv.com
Greenwood Police release statement after gun magazine breaks on mall floor
GREENWOOD — Greenwood Police are responding to social media chatter about individuals with guns inside the Greenwood Park Mall Saturday. Greenwood Police Assistant Chief Matthew Fillenwarth tells WRTV that at no point were any weapons displayed and no one was injured. He says three people were concealed carrying inside...
wrtv.com
Coroner says co-sleeping contributed to Kokomo infant's death
KOKOMO — The Howard County Coroner says co-sleeping in an unsafe sleep environment contributed to a Kokomo baby's death in August. On August 25, Kokomo Police Department officers were called to the 600 block of South Market Street on the report of an unconscious baby. They arrived and found...
Fox 59
2 banks robbed within an hour on north side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are investigating reported robberies at two Chase banks Saturday afternoon. According to a police report, someone attempted to or successfully robbed the Chase bank at 702 E. 86th Street just after 12:30 p.m. Less than one hour later, at 1:25 p.m., IMPD got word...
Pursuit suspect dies after head-on collision in Morgan County
A man being chased by police died and injured another driver after he crashed head-on into their vehicle late Wednesday in Madison Township, officials say.
WISH-TV
All lanes of WB I-70 remain closed between SR 9 and Mt. Comfort Rd. in Hancock County
CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — One section of westbound I-70 in Hancock County remains closed due to an accident involving an overturned semitruck, but a second section of the interstate near Greenfield has reopened after a three-car crash. Overturned semi closes interstate near Mt. Comfort Road. All lanes of westbound...
Southside Times
Southside construction update
* I-69 Indianapolis: Construction of the future I-69 interchange and lanes has closed Epler Avenue west of State Road 37. Drainage pipe installation will reduce Wicker Road to one lane near S.R. 37. Expect delays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. where a temporary signal alternates one-way traffic. For more information, visit i69finishline.com.
Fraud, theft charges following WRTV Investigation into hot rod business
Johnson County prosecutors filed criminal charges this week following a WRTV Investigation into a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop.
wevv.com
Police: Nearly 2 pounds of fentanyl pills found in Indiana drug investigation
A large amount of fentanyl pills was seized after a traffic stop led to a pursuit and crash in southwestern Indiana, according to police. The Terre Haute Police Department shared news of the large drug seizure on Friday, and said that it stemmed from an ongoing investigation into the sale of fentanyl being conducted by the Vigo County Drug Task Force.
Journal Review
Input gathered for park renovation project
The renovation of Frances Wooden Northside Park is moving a step closer to reality. On Wednesday, plans for the updated park were shared and input gathered during a public meeting at Bethel AME Church. The meeeting drew an audience of 25 city, church and community members. The park is located...
Effingham Radio
ISP Fatal Traffic Crash In Vermillion County
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 10:. US Highway 150, just east of Olmstead Road, near Oakwood, Vermillion County. October 5, 2022 at approximately 4:05 p.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1 – 2022 Red Dodge Charger. Unit 2 – 2020 Gray GMC Sierra Truck.
Fox 59
Camby man dies in crash while fleeing from deputies
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A 32-year-old man from Camby died after losing control of his Pontiac and striking a truck while attempting to flee from police. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, the chase began Wednesday night around 11 p.m. when a deputy attempted to pull over a 2008 Pontiac G6 on Hadley Road near Turner Road for a traffic violation.
WLFI.com
City of Crawfordsville receive EPA grant to redevelop brownfield sites
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — Communities in Crawfordsville could see redevelopment in the near future. The city received a $300,000 EPA grant fund to spruce up properties that are considered brownfield sites. Brownfield sites are properties where redevelopment is delayed due to the presence of hazardous contaminants or pollutants. The...
Journal Review
Public meeting set to discuss Crawfordsville brownfield sites
There will be a public meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday at Fusion 54 to gather input and answer questions about properties in Crawfordsville that may be considered brownfield sites. Commercial property owners, developers and interested members of the public are all encouraged to attend. A brownfield site is a property...
10/7/22 Ji Min Sha Arraignment
On Friday afternoon, Ji Min Sha was led to a courtroom in the Tippecanoe County Jail where initial charges of murder were presented to him. Sha is accused of attacking and killing his roommate Varun Chheda with a knife on early Wednesday morning.
Shawano Leader
Six Steps Following an Indianapolis Side-impact Collision
The first step necessary for dealing with the aftermath of a side-impact collision is seeking a medical examination or treatment by a qualified physician. Of course, you should go to the emergency room if you have any obvious injuries, but immediately seeing your primary care doctor is an acceptable alternative. Even if you feel fine, side impacts often cause hidden, delayed, or internal injuries that can’t be detected immediately without getting a medical exam by an expert.
cbs4indy.com
‘I was blackmailed’: Suspect in Purdue student’s murder appears in court, admitted to killing
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The man accused of stabbing and killing his roommate at Purdue University made his first appearance in court Friday where he claimed he was “blackmailed” and was granted a continuance in his case. 22-year-old Ji Min Sha was taken into custody Oct. 5 and...
