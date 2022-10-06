ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawfordsville, IN

Journal Review

Letter: Boots supports Loy for county council

It is with pleasure that I write this letter to support the candidacy of Steve Loy for the Montgomery County Council. I have known Steve for many years and have had many discussions with him about ways to make this community a great place to live and work. I am...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo County Election Board calls emergency meeting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — This Sunday, the Vigo County Election Board will hold an emergency meeting to discuss ballot style. The meeting comes after John Kesler, the Democratic representative on the election board raised concerns over how a couple of races were displaying on the ballot. Among the races in question are the races […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
indypolitics.org

Voters Mixed on a Hogsett Third Term

A survey conducted by Indy Politics and ARW Strategies of likely voters in Marion County between September 25th and 26th shows voters with mixed feelings on a possible third term for Mayor Joe Hogsett and a majority focused on crime and local infrastructure. Just 35 percent of voters believe Mayor...
MARION COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Public meeting set to discuss Crawfordsville brownfield sites

There will be a public meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday at Fusion 54 to gather input and answer questions about properties in Crawfordsville that may be considered brownfield sites. Commercial property owners, developers and interested members of the public are all encouraged to attend. A brownfield site is a property...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette Jeff senior 'excited' to moderate trustee debate

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Last week, News 18 introduced you to the high school student who helped moderate the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's debate. Now, it is time to meet the student who will take center stage tomorrow. Lafayette Jeff senior Ethan Harrington will co-moderate the Fairfield and Wabash Township...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Area Planning Department made some key decisions on Wednesday

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Area Planning Department met on Wednesday to discuss several new developments that could be coming to Terre Haute and the surrounding county soon. This includes more housing and new businesses given favorable recommendations. The 12 points ordinance we've been covering had a...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

City of Crawfordsville receive EPA grant to redevelop brownfield sites

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — Communities in Crawfordsville could see redevelopment in the near future. The city received a $300,000 EPA grant fund to spruce up properties that are considered brownfield sites. Brownfield sites are properties where redevelopment is delayed due to the presence of hazardous contaminants or pollutants. The...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Purdue trustees approve new president’s contract, Daniels’ pay

The Purdue University Board of Trustees made several approvals during its meeting on Friday. Among them are the contract for incoming President Mung Chiang as well as the at-risk pay for current President Mitch Daniels. Chiang was announced as Purdue’s president-elect in June. The newly-approved contract runs for 6.5 years...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Journal Review

Bank plans food drive

First Financial Bank will join the global call to action for World Food Day 2022 by launching a local food drive at its financial center in Crawfordsville at 221 E. Main St. Nonperishable food items can be dropped off at all First Financial locations in the region during normal business hours from Oct. 11-21.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Richard L. Porterfield Jr.

Richard L. Porterfield Jr. of Crawfordsville passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 6, 2022, at home. He was 83. Dick was a casemaker at RR Donnelley for more than 25 years. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1956-1960, stationed in Germany. He was a member of the American Legion, Moose and Eagles. He liked to watch sports, particularly football and baseball. He liked playing golf, drinking a beer, reading the newspaper and doing the crossword puzzle.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Pickleball mania in Hamilton County!

MashCraft Brewing in Fishers adds pickleball courts. MashCraft Brewing, a locally owned brewery and taproom, is expanding its Fishers location to include an enclosed interactive patio and two pickleball courts. MashCraft opened its third location in Fishers in 2018 at 11069 Allisonville Road. The expanded patio area adds 3,500 square feet, complementing its 30 outdoor seats, more than 110 indoor dining seats, and a full menu.
FISHERS, IN
wrtv.com

Trick-or-Treat Times in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS— The air is cooler, the leaves are changing, and eerie decorations are making their way out. That means that the spookiest night of the year is just around the corner. That's right Halloween time is here. With Halloween, of course comes trick-or-treating. Check out the list below to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal Review

Local Record: Oct. 8, 2022

• Traffic signal malfunction at North Englewood Drive and Darlington Avenue — 7:50 a.m. • Property damage crash at 300 S. Washington St. — 9:42 a.m. • Hit and run at 1306 E. Main St. — 2:29 p.m. • Drugs/drug paraphernalia found in the 1000 block of...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Fayrouz Grill opens on Carmel’s Main Street

Main Street has another food option for those looking to enjoy everything from kebabs to gyros to falafel. Fayrouz Grill opened Sept. 15 at 20 W. Main St. and is owned and operated by two longtime friends, Ahmed Abukhamsa and Aissar Boo. “We are both originally from Palestine and are...
CARMEL, IN

