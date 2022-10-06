Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Letter: Boots supports Loy for county council
It is with pleasure that I write this letter to support the candidacy of Steve Loy for the Montgomery County Council. I have known Steve for many years and have had many discussions with him about ways to make this community a great place to live and work. I am...
readthereporter.com
Three Carmel school board candidates pledge to give their stipends back to teachers
Carmel Clay School Board candidates Jenny Brake, Dr. Adam Sharp, and Greg Brown announced Thursday that if elected, each of them will donate their school board member stipend to Carmel Clay teachers for use in enhancing the academic experience for their students. There is no denying that teachers spend money...
Vigo County Election Board calls emergency meeting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — This Sunday, the Vigo County Election Board will hold an emergency meeting to discuss ballot style. The meeting comes after John Kesler, the Democratic representative on the election board raised concerns over how a couple of races were displaying on the ballot. Among the races in question are the races […]
indypolitics.org
Voters Mixed on a Hogsett Third Term
A survey conducted by Indy Politics and ARW Strategies of likely voters in Marion County between September 25th and 26th shows voters with mixed feelings on a possible third term for Mayor Joe Hogsett and a majority focused on crime and local infrastructure. Just 35 percent of voters believe Mayor...
Journal Review
Public meeting set to discuss Crawfordsville brownfield sites
There will be a public meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday at Fusion 54 to gather input and answer questions about properties in Crawfordsville that may be considered brownfield sites. Commercial property owners, developers and interested members of the public are all encouraged to attend. A brownfield site is a property...
WLFI.com
Lafayette Jeff senior 'excited' to moderate trustee debate
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Last week, News 18 introduced you to the high school student who helped moderate the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's debate. Now, it is time to meet the student who will take center stage tomorrow. Lafayette Jeff senior Ethan Harrington will co-moderate the Fairfield and Wabash Township...
Journal Review
Best Pediatrician
Oct 07, 2022.
WTHI
Vigo County Area Planning Department made some key decisions on Wednesday
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Area Planning Department met on Wednesday to discuss several new developments that could be coming to Terre Haute and the surrounding county soon. This includes more housing and new businesses given favorable recommendations. The 12 points ordinance we've been covering had a...
Westfield school having e-learning day after students, staff become sick
Due to the illnesses, the school is having an e-learning day on Friday, Oct. 7. The building will be closed so deep cleaning can take place.
WLFI.com
City of Crawfordsville receive EPA grant to redevelop brownfield sites
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — Communities in Crawfordsville could see redevelopment in the near future. The city received a $300,000 EPA grant fund to spruce up properties that are considered brownfield sites. Brownfield sites are properties where redevelopment is delayed due to the presence of hazardous contaminants or pollutants. The...
Inside Indiana Business
Purdue trustees approve new president’s contract, Daniels’ pay
The Purdue University Board of Trustees made several approvals during its meeting on Friday. Among them are the contract for incoming President Mung Chiang as well as the at-risk pay for current President Mitch Daniels. Chiang was announced as Purdue’s president-elect in June. The newly-approved contract runs for 6.5 years...
Journal Review
Bank plans food drive
First Financial Bank will join the global call to action for World Food Day 2022 by launching a local food drive at its financial center in Crawfordsville at 221 E. Main St. Nonperishable food items can be dropped off at all First Financial locations in the region during normal business hours from Oct. 11-21.
Journal Review
Richard L. Porterfield Jr.
Richard L. Porterfield Jr. of Crawfordsville passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 6, 2022, at home. He was 83. Dick was a casemaker at RR Donnelley for more than 25 years. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1956-1960, stationed in Germany. He was a member of the American Legion, Moose and Eagles. He liked to watch sports, particularly football and baseball. He liked playing golf, drinking a beer, reading the newspaper and doing the crossword puzzle.
Journal Review
Thanks for Voting Us Best Gun Shop!
Oct 07, 2022.
readthereporter.com
Pickleball mania in Hamilton County!
MashCraft Brewing in Fishers adds pickleball courts. MashCraft Brewing, a locally owned brewery and taproom, is expanding its Fishers location to include an enclosed interactive patio and two pickleball courts. MashCraft opened its third location in Fishers in 2018 at 11069 Allisonville Road. The expanded patio area adds 3,500 square feet, complementing its 30 outdoor seats, more than 110 indoor dining seats, and a full menu.
wrtv.com
Trick-or-Treat Times in Central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS— The air is cooler, the leaves are changing, and eerie decorations are making their way out. That means that the spookiest night of the year is just around the corner. That's right Halloween time is here. With Halloween, of course comes trick-or-treating. Check out the list below to...
Journal Review
Journal Review
Local Record: Oct. 8, 2022
• Traffic signal malfunction at North Englewood Drive and Darlington Avenue — 7:50 a.m. • Property damage crash at 300 S. Washington St. — 9:42 a.m. • Hit and run at 1306 E. Main St. — 2:29 p.m. • Drugs/drug paraphernalia found in the 1000 block of...
wbaa.org
Ask the Mayor: West Lafayette’s John Dennis discusses struggle with Alzheimer’s: “I’m experiencing a little more challenges”
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: West Lafayette’s John Dennis discusses his ongoing struggle with Alzheimer’s, and some growing challenges with his memory. Plus, we discuss the upcoming departure of Purdue President Mitch Daniels and the legacy he leaves behind in the city.
Current Publishing
Fayrouz Grill opens on Carmel’s Main Street
Main Street has another food option for those looking to enjoy everything from kebabs to gyros to falafel. Fayrouz Grill opened Sept. 15 at 20 W. Main St. and is owned and operated by two longtime friends, Ahmed Abukhamsa and Aissar Boo. “We are both originally from Palestine and are...
