Richard L. Porterfield Jr. of Crawfordsville passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 6, 2022, at home. He was 83. Dick was a casemaker at RR Donnelley for more than 25 years. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1956-1960, stationed in Germany. He was a member of the American Legion, Moose and Eagles. He liked to watch sports, particularly football and baseball. He liked playing golf, drinking a beer, reading the newspaper and doing the crossword puzzle.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO