Restaurants

The Guardian

Jeremy Clarkson told to shut his farm’s restaurant and cafe

Jeremy Clarkson has been ordered to shut down his restaurant and cafe less than three months after saying he had found a planning loophole that would allow them to open. The broadcaster is appealing against the enforcement notice served on his Oxfordshire farm, Diddly Squat, where he has been involved in a long-running planning dispute with the council.
seventeen.com

Prince Harry Has Changed His Plans and Will Stay in England Following the Queen's Death

Prince Harry was spotted leaving Balmoral following his grandmother the Queen's passing on September 8, but he reportedly won't be heading home to California anytime soon. Royal reporter and author Omid Scobie tweeted that "After spending the night at Balmoral, Prince Harry has left this morning to make his way back to Windsor. He will, of course, remain in the UK during this time." He also noted that King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will travel to London later today, where King Charles is expected to make a speech.
Upworthy

Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham

This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
IFLScience

Tradition Dictates King Charles Will Now Be Served A Bloodsucking Parasite Pie

Look, a lot of the traditions that go on in Britain are a bit weird. Every year at the opening of Parliament, a hostage is taken by the monarchy until the ceremony is complete. A search is then carried out for gunpowder under the Houses of Parliament, in case Guy Fawkes has pulled off some sort of comeback 400 years after his death.
Daily Mail

Princess of Wales is accused of 'dashing the hopes of a generation of photographers' by taking her own pictures of the royal children rather than letting someone else 'make their name'

The Princess of Wales is dashing the hopes of a generation of photographers by taking her own pictures of the royal children rather than letting someone else ‘make their name’ doing it, a royal photographer has said. Kate, 40, has published photos over the years to mark significant...
The List

New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Daily Mail

'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'

The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
The Guardian

Country diary: A nearby farm may never be worked again

I’m just back from the dairy farm up the hill. Unfailingly helpful, John has agreed to collect a 10ft roller we’ve bought from another neighbouring farm which is on the market, with equipment being sold separately. I’ll repay him with sausages, our customary form of exchange. Commercial feed rearing the latest porkers has cost double what it did last year. It’s a familiar story. Furthermore, the drought has meant lower forage yields but also limited grazing – many cattle farmers have been feeding precious rations for weeks. There’s a long, expensive winter ahead.
BBC

Family discovers tree frog in bag of Sainsbury's bananas

A tree frog from the Dominican Republic has turned up in a family's Sainsbury's shopping. Iain Holloway from Tamworth, Staffordshire, said his wife discovered the little amphibian sealed inside a bag of Fair Trade bananas. "We then all stood in the kitchen looking at each other wondering what to do,"...
BBC

Gatwick: Campaign to save historic plane runs out of time

Campaigners who wanted to save a disused airliner said they are "gutted" they could not raise the funds in time. The Handley Page Dart Herald was on a perimeter field at Gatwick Airport, after being displayed at the South Terminal for a decade. The land is wanted for expansion and...
buckinghamshirelive.com

High Wycombe student, 18, dies after drinking cocktail on holiday in Spain

A Buckinghamshire student due to study at one of the UK's top universities died after drinking a cocktail while on holiday, a coroner has declared. Shiv Mistry, 18, was celebrating the end of his A-Level exams in Spain when he tragically died after taking a sip of a piña colada.
Time Out Global

This small city has just been voted the top place to visit in the UK

We’ve always arguing about which city in the UK is the absolute bestest. Which one has the best food. Which one has the least miserable people. Who wears the nicest long coats. That sort of thing. But how about which city is the best for a holiday?. Well, readers...
