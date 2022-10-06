Read full article on original website
Jeremy Clarkson told to shut his farm’s restaurant and cafe
Jeremy Clarkson has been ordered to shut down his restaurant and cafe less than three months after saying he had found a planning loophole that would allow them to open. The broadcaster is appealing against the enforcement notice served on his Oxfordshire farm, Diddly Squat, where he has been involved in a long-running planning dispute with the council.
Prince Harry Has Changed His Plans and Will Stay in England Following the Queen's Death
Prince Harry was spotted leaving Balmoral following his grandmother the Queen's passing on September 8, but he reportedly won't be heading home to California anytime soon. Royal reporter and author Omid Scobie tweeted that "After spending the night at Balmoral, Prince Harry has left this morning to make his way back to Windsor. He will, of course, remain in the UK during this time." He also noted that King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will travel to London later today, where King Charles is expected to make a speech.
Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham
This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
Woman who filmed girl hugging Meghan Markle forced to deny she was planted by PR staff
The woman who filmed a girl hugging Meghan Markle on a walkabout outside Windsor Castle has denied she was planted in a PR stunt. Isabelle Charters, 25, met the Duchess of Sussex on 13 September as she greeted mourners and viewed floral tributes in the wake of the Queen's death with her husband, Prince Harry.
Tradition Dictates King Charles Will Now Be Served A Bloodsucking Parasite Pie
Look, a lot of the traditions that go on in Britain are a bit weird. Every year at the opening of Parliament, a hostage is taken by the monarchy until the ceremony is complete. A search is then carried out for gunpowder under the Houses of Parliament, in case Guy Fawkes has pulled off some sort of comeback 400 years after his death.
These are the oldest crown jewels in Britain but it is not a part of the jewels kept in the Tower of London
Credit: Honours of Scotland replicas by kim traynor; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Honours of Scotland or the Scottish Crown Jewels are the oldest set of crown jewels in the British Isles. The jewels have been used in the coronation of Scottish monarchs beginning with Mary, Queen of Scots in 1543.
Meghan and Harry ‘called staffer and screamed at her every 10 mins while she was at dinner’ after duchess was ‘let down’
MEGHAN and Harry allegedly called up a staffer and screamed at her every 10-minutes - just because the Duchess "felt let down". The aide was at dinner when Meghan, 41, is said to have got on the phone and unloaded a vitriolic attack. And the alleged abuse did not stop...
King Charles ‘to live in least favourite royal residence’ despite having lavish castles and stately homes to choose from
WITH his plans to slim down the monarchy, it's likely we'll see a shake-up of who gets to live at the lavish royal properties under King Charles III. However, the monarch himself is set to bed down in his 'least favourite' royal residence despite having 20 lavish castles and stately homes at his disposal, according to reports.
Kate goes blonde! Princess of Wales debuts lighter hair as she steps out in Windsor for walkabout with Prince William and the Sussexes
Kate Middleton debuted a new lighter hairstyle today as she stepped out in Windsor alongside Prince William for a surprise joint engagement with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Prince and Princess of Wales, 40, took to Windsor to inspect the sea of floral tributes laid outside the gates...
Unseen picture of the Queen during last days at Balmoral where she insisted on doing her ‘job’ till the end
TO the very end, Her Majesty the Queen was bright, happy and — as throughout her entire life — dutiful. Informed sources have told The Sun how the monarch was “sparkling” and “buoyant” in her last days and weeks, despite her frailty. And she...
Princess of Wales is accused of 'dashing the hopes of a generation of photographers' by taking her own pictures of the royal children rather than letting someone else 'make their name'
The Princess of Wales is dashing the hopes of a generation of photographers by taking her own pictures of the royal children rather than letting someone else ‘make their name’ doing it, a royal photographer has said. Kate, 40, has published photos over the years to mark significant...
Passengers left stunned after boarding flight – only to find it completely empty
A MAN was stunned to find he was just one of three passengers on an entire flight - which still took off. Jak Scott was travelling with Jet2 from Edinburgh to Greece when he was told his flight would be nearly empty. Despite paying just £59 for his ticket, he...
New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle
The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'
The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
Country diary: A nearby farm may never be worked again
I’m just back from the dairy farm up the hill. Unfailingly helpful, John has agreed to collect a 10ft roller we’ve bought from another neighbouring farm which is on the market, with equipment being sold separately. I’ll repay him with sausages, our customary form of exchange. Commercial feed rearing the latest porkers has cost double what it did last year. It’s a familiar story. Furthermore, the drought has meant lower forage yields but also limited grazing – many cattle farmers have been feeding precious rations for weeks. There’s a long, expensive winter ahead.
Family discovers tree frog in bag of Sainsbury's bananas
A tree frog from the Dominican Republic has turned up in a family's Sainsbury's shopping. Iain Holloway from Tamworth, Staffordshire, said his wife discovered the little amphibian sealed inside a bag of Fair Trade bananas. "We then all stood in the kitchen looking at each other wondering what to do,"...
Gatwick: Campaign to save historic plane runs out of time
Campaigners who wanted to save a disused airliner said they are "gutted" they could not raise the funds in time. The Handley Page Dart Herald was on a perimeter field at Gatwick Airport, after being displayed at the South Terminal for a decade. The land is wanted for expansion and...
High Wycombe student, 18, dies after drinking cocktail on holiday in Spain
A Buckinghamshire student due to study at one of the UK's top universities died after drinking a cocktail while on holiday, a coroner has declared. Shiv Mistry, 18, was celebrating the end of his A-Level exams in Spain when he tragically died after taking a sip of a piña colada.
This small city has just been voted the top place to visit in the UK
We’ve always arguing about which city in the UK is the absolute bestest. Which one has the best food. Which one has the least miserable people. Who wears the nicest long coats. That sort of thing. But how about which city is the best for a holiday?. Well, readers...
