NBC Los Angeles
European Markets Fall as Rates Rise After Key U.S. Jobs Report
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower on Friday to round out a volatile week, as global investors reacted to a key monthly jobs report out of the United States. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.5% by mid-afternoon, with tech stocks plunging 2.8%...
Markets need to abandon hope of the 'Fed put' after the September jobs report - and another jumbo rate hike is all but certain in November
The Fed is focused on inflation that's sitting above 8% and not on aiding falling stock prices, the CEO of investment research firm Toggle AI said.
Geopolitical Tensions With the U.S. Could ‘Supercharge' China's Innovation, JPMorgan Says
Tensions between Beijing and Washington have pushed China to be more self sufficient, said Alexander Treves of JPMorgan Asset Management. China has stepped up investment into its chip industry in a bid to be self-reliant in crucial technology needed for electric vehicles, smartphones and more. Separately, in the electric vehicle...
Bitcoin Falls After the Jobs Report, But Crypto Prices Are Showing Relative Stability
The crypto market fell with stocks after the highly anticipated jobs report showed the labor market is still tight and could keep the Federal Reserve on course to raise rates aggressively. The price of bitcoin fell 3.3% to $19,380.74, according to Coin Metrics. Ether fell 2.7% to $1,322.40. On Friday...
Credit Suisse to Buy Back $3 Billion in Debt, Sell Landmark Hotel as Credit Fears Persist
Troubled bank Credit Suisse offered to buy back up to 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.03 billion) of debt securities Friday, as it navigates a plunging share price and a rise in bets against its debt. It comes after Credit Suisse's shares briefly hit an all-time low earlier this week, and...
US gas prices will likely rise after the OPEC+ snub to Biden — but not for drivers in these 3 states, experts say
As issues at US refineries get resolved and come back online, some states including California are likely to see prices drop even as OPEC+ cut output.
Postal Workers in the UK, Striking Over Pay and Working Conditions, Agree Crunch Talks With Royal Mail Bosses
In a letter on Friday to postal branches across the country, seen by CNBC, the CWU (Communication Workers' Union) said it had agreed to meet with Royal Mail on Monday to "try and find a way forward in our national disputes." Without a resolution, Britain faces 19 more days of...
Ron Insana: It's Time to Use an ‘All of the Above' Energy Policy to Break Up the OPEC+ Cartel
Saudi Arabia's decision to ally with Russia and push through the largest supply cut by OPEC+ since 2020 means it's time for the U.S. to take every available step it can to boost U.S. energy production, writes CNBC contributor Ron Insana. This week, OPEC+ opted to cut oil production by...
How Will OPEC's Oil Production Cuts Affect Gas Prices and Inflation?
Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia have decided to slash the amount of oil they deliver to the global economy. And the law of supply and demand suggests that can only mean one thing: higher prices are on the way for crude, and for the diesel fuel, gasoline and heating oil that are produced from oil.
European Countries Face an Air-Conditioning Catch-22 After Its Red Hot, Record-Breaking Summer
Europe is facing a tough winter, as inflation and energy prices continue to rise. The continent also faces tough decisions following its scorching hot summer. Heat waves in Europe broke records, sparked widespread wildfires and even damaged a busy runway at a London airport. Unlike the U.S., European countries don't...
Why This Investor Doesn't Back Companies That Use Carbon Offsets
Zachary Bogue, a co-founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC, does not invest in companies that depend on carbon offsets to make their business model work. That's not an indictment of the idea. Bogue wants a carbon credit market to exist, but right now, he does not see the kind of regulation and verification in the space that is needed.
Polestar Confirms It Will Deliver 50,000 Electric Vehicles in 2022
Polestar confirmed that it still expects to deliver 50,000 vehicles in 2022. The company said its China factory has "caught up" after several weeks of Covid-related shutdowns earlier this year. Polestar plans to launch its newest model, an electric SUV called the Polestar 3, on Wednesday. Swedish electric vehicle maker...
Wanted Crypto Exec Linked to $60 Billion Crash Faces Passport Freeze
South Korean authorities on Thursday began the process of canceling the passport of Terraform Labs Founder Do Kwon. The saga between Kwon and South Korean authorities continues to intensify after the collapse of terraUSD and luna wiped billions off of the crypto market. South Korean authorities think Kwon is a...
