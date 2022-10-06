ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Los Angeles

European Markets Fall as Rates Rise After Key U.S. Jobs Report

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower on Friday to round out a volatile week, as global investors reacted to a key monthly jobs report out of the United States. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.5% by mid-afternoon, with tech stocks plunging 2.8%...
NBC Los Angeles

How Will OPEC's Oil Production Cuts Affect Gas Prices and Inflation?

Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia have decided to slash the amount of oil they deliver to the global economy. And the law of supply and demand suggests that can only mean one thing: higher prices are on the way for crude, and for the diesel fuel, gasoline and heating oil that are produced from oil.
NBC Los Angeles

Why This Investor Doesn't Back Companies That Use Carbon Offsets

Zachary Bogue, a co-founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC, does not invest in companies that depend on carbon offsets to make their business model work. That's not an indictment of the idea. Bogue wants a carbon credit market to exist, but right now, he does not see the kind of regulation and verification in the space that is needed.
NBC Los Angeles

Polestar Confirms It Will Deliver 50,000 Electric Vehicles in 2022

Polestar confirmed that it still expects to deliver 50,000 vehicles in 2022. The company said its China factory has "caught up" after several weeks of Covid-related shutdowns earlier this year. Polestar plans to launch its newest model, an electric SUV called the Polestar 3, on Wednesday. Swedish electric vehicle maker...
NBC Los Angeles

Wanted Crypto Exec Linked to $60 Billion Crash Faces Passport Freeze

South Korean authorities on Thursday began the process of canceling the passport of Terraform Labs Founder Do Kwon. The saga between Kwon and South Korean authorities continues to intensify after the collapse of terraUSD and luna wiped billions off of the crypto market. South Korean authorities think Kwon is a...
