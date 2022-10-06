Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
FLAMES MAKE BIG ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING HEAD COACH DARRYL SUTTER
The Calgary Flames announced today that the club has extended head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year extension:. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner, Sutter was everything the Flames needed when he was hired, and he has delivered fully. Sutter rides into 2022-23 with a 65-36-11 record since rejoining the Flames (previously coached the Flames from 02-05).
The Hockey Writers
2022-23 NHL Season Preview
With the 2022-23 NHL season just around the corner, The Hockey Writers has you covered with all the preview content you could ever want. We’re talking positional power rankings, predictions, and team previews. Click the links on this page to read THW’s preview content, and stay tuned to the site throughout the season for wall-to-wall coverage.
Yardbarker
Oilers News & Rumors: Benson, Virtanen, Puljujarvi, Holloway, Broberg
In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, one player suffered an injury in the preseason which could affect the team’s plans as it relates to juggling their salary cap concerns. Meanwhile, Jake Virtanen was cut from his PTO with the team. There is talk surrounding Jesse Puljujarvi and the latest trade buzz involving him. Dylan Holloway’s chances of making the opening night roster have gone way up. Finally, who is more likely to make the Oilers’ roster, Philip Broberg or Markus Niemelaninen?
NHL
Blues assign 8 players to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned eight players to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Players assigned are forwards Will Bitten, Mathias Laferriere and Hugh McGing, along with defensemen Matthew Kessel, Brady Lyle, Steven...
Q&A: General manager Bill Armstrong talks upcoming season for Arizona Coyotes
Arizona Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong has been at the forefront of the team's rebuild and is now in his third season. Since taking over, the Coyotes have reshaped its identity into becoming a resilient group throughout all the challenges of the season. The Republic talked with Armstrong ahead of...
theScore
Canucks trade Dickinson, 2nd-rounder to Blackhawks for Stillman
The Vancouver Canucks traded forward Jason Dickinson and a 2024 second-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Riley Stillman, the teams announced Friday. The move will give the Canucks an additional $1.3 million in cap space, but they're still $689,167 over the upper limit with a roster...
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Gallant Deserves His 2nd Jack Adams This Season
The New York Rangers are no strangers to bringing home postseason hardware. Last season, Igor Shesterkin was awarded the Vezina Trophy for the top goaltender; the season before, Adam Fox won the Norris Trophy for the league’s best defenseman. Though, even when Rangers members are not winning league awards, several of them receive nomination for the various trophies as well. Such was the case for Rangers’ coach, Gerard Gallant.
Yardbarker
Jets Weekly: Lambert, Kovacevic, & Preseason Finale
Welcome to the very first installment of “Jets Weekly.” This author will cover the past week in Winnipeg Jets news every Saturday during the regular season and break down storylines involving the Jets organization. The Winnipeg Jets have wrapped up their preseason with a solid record of 4-1-1....
NHL
Jagr discusses hockey future prior to Global Series in home country
PRAGUE -- Looking like an aging rock star, clad in dark jeans and a leather jacket, Jaromir Jagr strolled into O2 Arena here. The all-time NHL great, who owns a team in Kladno, Czech Republic, was there for the 2022 NHL Global Series, which is bringing the NHL to his native country, a chance for the NHL's past to meet the NHL's present.
Yardbarker
Flames’ Sutter Impressed by Prospects, Future Looks Bright
After the big batch of cuts at the Calgary Flames’ training camp a few days ago, Darryl Sutter was really impressed with what he saw from the players who were sent down. He spoke on it saying, “There’s guys in every group that were really good. Quite honest, there’s guys in that group (of cuts) that outperformed guys that are still here, but because of age or the ways their contracts are… you know what, it’s a good group and you can tell they’re the right kind of guys.”
Yardbarker
Calgary Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year extension
The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the club announced Saturday. Sutter, 64, won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s top coach after the 2021–22 regular season. The two-time Stanley Cup champion led the Flames to a 50–21–11 record last year and a quarterfinal series win over the Dallas Stars.
Houston Chronicle
Suggs has sprained knee capsule and bone bruise, Magic say
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic can breathe a bit easier. Suggs has a sprained left knee capsule and bone bruise, but his collision with Dallas' Dorian Finney-Smith during the Magic-Mavericks preseason game Friday night did not lead to more serious injuries.
Yardbarker
Radim Zohorna: Calgary’s Newest Flame
The Calgary Flames have definitely cooled down from the frantic movement of the early offseason, but General Manager Brad Treliving and co. are not done making moves. Smack dab in the middle of the NHL preseason, the team has snagged 26-year-old winger Radim Zohorna off of waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins. The six-foot-six, 220-pound native of Czechia has 25 games of NHL experience under his belt, all with the Penguins. However, he has spent most of his pro career in the Czech pro leagues and has also played 51 games with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins over the last two seasons. The left-handed shooter hails from Havlickuv, Czech Republic, a mere 7,787km from Calgary.
Houston Chronicle
Verlander to start AL Division Series opener for Astros
HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander will start Game 1 of the American League Division Series for the Houston Astros on Tuesday. It was a forgone conclusion the AL Cy Young Award frontrunner will start that game, and manager Dusty Baker made it official Saturday. The worked out at Minute...
