Man punches MTA bus driver who refused to open door at undesignated stop
A 34-year-old MTA bus operator was assaulted in Brooklyn Saturday morning after he refused to open the bus door while not at a designated stop, authorities said.
Loud radio made lorry driver unaware he killed biker in Nitshill
A lorry driver's radio was so loud he was unaware he had killed a biker, a court has heard. Alistair Campbell, 43, hit 62-year-old George Glasgow while changing lanes approaching traffic lights on the B773 in Nitshill, Glasgow, in August 2020. Mr Glasgow's motorbike was pushed along the road while...
Call for action after couple die in crossing crash
A coroner has asked for visibility to be improved on a road where a couple died while out with their dog. Paul Morris, 70, and his wife Alison, 57, had been on holiday in Herefordshire when they were struck by a motorcyclist while crossing the A44, outside Kington. The...
Port of Hull: Sniffer dog finds 'largest' illegal cigarette shipment
A sniffer dog at the Port of Hull has found 99 million illegal cigarettes in shipping containers, the biggest ever seizure of its kind at a UK port. The cigarettes, in eight containers, were found in June and were said to have been shipped through the United Arab Emirates, import papers suggested.
Ewerby: Dog tracks drink-driver from crash to front door
A police dog led officers straight to the door of a suspected drink-driver after sniffing them out from half a kilometre away. Officers were sent to a single-vehicle crash on Park Lane, in Ewerby, Lincolnshire, on 5 October. With no sign of the driver, Orbit was put on the case...
Ayr building firm boss killed worker with cable ties
A building firm boss has been jailed for a minimum of 21 years after killing one of his workers with cable ties. George McMillan choked Michael Thomson, 46, to death at his business in Ayr in July 2020 before dumping his body in a car in lay-by. The High Court...
Rise in hate crime reporting: 'Verbal and physical abuse happens daily'
The number of hate crimes recorded by police across the West Midlands region has risen by 35%, the second highest in the country, Home Office figures show. Religious hate crimes saw the largest yearly increase in the number recorded, up 158% to 967, with crimes against disabled people up by 67%.
PhD student from Plymouth jailed for nine years for rape
A postgraduate student who raped and assaulted a woman has been jailed for nine years. Dayan Garcia, 31, of Mariners Court, Plymouth, was jailed at Exeter Crown Court for two counts of rape and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The jury heard how the victim "feared for...
Nursing home at centre of legal action set to close
A nursing home in the south of Scotland at the centre of legal action is set to close. The operators of the Dalawoodie House facility near Dumfries have agreed to the cancellation of their registration. It means the home - which currently has 23 residents - will shut on...
Lincoln: Coroner calls for further police action over death of boy, 11
A coroner is calling for further police action over the death of an 11-year-old boy with cerebral palsy who died after he was left unsupervised in a bath. Dainton Gittos died in January 2021 as a result of his parents' neglect when he was left unattended in the bath at his Lincoln home, an inquest found.
Police call handler Joshua Tilt in court over shared photos
A civilian police worker has appeared in court accused of sharing photographs of the dead body of a teenager. Lewis Williams, 18, was found dead on a railway line in Slough, Berkshire, on 21 June. Joshua Tilt, 31, from Birmingham, who was working as a British Transport Police contact handler,...
Noah Donohoe: PPS reviews case for corporate manslaughter
A case of corporate manslaughter in connection with the death of the schoolboy Noah Donohoe is currently being reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS). Earlier this year, the PPS decided not to proceed with the case against the Department for Infrastructure. The 14-year-old was found dead in a storm...
Albert Amofa stabbing: Tracking device killers get longer jail terms
Two men who used a tracking device to ambush a motorist they then stabbed to death inside his car have had their minimum jail terms increased. Donald Owusu, 25, and Harvey Macfoy, 26, attacked Albert Amofa in his Mercedes after he arrived home in Croydon, south London in December 2019.
Two men injured in crash after car fails to stop for police
Two men were injured in a two-car crash in Streetly in the West Midlands on Friday night. A Ford Fiesta driver, 20, was left seriously injured after his vehicle collided with a Jaguar XF which failed to stop for police, officers said. The Jaguar XF driver, 51, was also injured...
Ceredigion: More drugs found after suspected cocaine haul
More drugs have been discovered on the coast after bundles of suspected cocaine washed up on a beach. A large number of black bags tied to plastic tubs were found by passers-by on Tan-y-Bwlch beach near Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, on Saturday. Dyfed-Powys Police said it had since made a number of...
Adam Clapham death: Two more charged with man's murder
Two more men have been charged with the murder of a man in South Yorkshire. Adam Clapham, 31, was found dead in Spring Street, Rotherham, on the morning of 19 September. The men, aged 18 and 23, had been charged with murder, grievous bodily harm, false imprisonment and causing a male to engage in sexual activity, South Yorkshire Police said.
Murder probe after man dies in Birmingham flats
A man has died after being found seriously injured in the hallway of a block of flats in Birmingham, police have said. West Midlands Police launched a murder investigation after the discovery in Guild Close, in the Ladywood area of the city, at about 09:10 BST. The man, believed to...
Train strike to go ahead after ScotRail pay offer rejected
Strike action by ScotRail workers will take place on Monday 10 October after the RMT union rejected the latest pay offer. There will be no services between Glasgow and Edinburgh and just a handful on three central belt routes. An improved pay offer was made on Tuesday but the details...
Man dies after losing control of car at Glasgow roundabout
A 30-year-old man has died after losing control of his car on a roundabout in Glasgow's west end. The crash happened at the Thornwood roundabout on Dumbarton Road at about 01:10. Police said it appeared the man lost control of the Mercedes GLC which then left the road. Emergency services...
