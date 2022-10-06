Read full article on original website
US gas prices will likely rise after the OPEC+ snub to Biden — but not for drivers in these 3 states, experts say
As issues at US refineries get resolved and come back online, some states including California are likely to see prices drop even as OPEC+ cut output.
$500M Yacht Owned by Russian Billionaire Docks in Hong Kong Amid Sanctions
A superyacht connected to Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov has anchored in Hong Kong this week amid moves by Western governments to seize yachts connected to sanctioned Russian businessmen. The megayacht Nord, worth over $500 million, arrived in Hong Kong on Wednesday afternoon after traveling for over a week from Vladivostok,...
Most of President Putin's Kremlin elite oppose the Ukraine war, report says
Top Russian officials know that Putin's war with Ukraine cannot be won, two well-connected journalists told the Guardian.
Greek FM in Egypt for talks after Turkey’s deals with Libya
Greece’s chief diplomat met Sunday with Egyptian officials in Cairo on issues including controversial maritime and gas deals that Turkey signed with one of Libya’s rival administrations, officials said.Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shukry, for discussions that addressed “all aspects” of cooperation between the two countries, including the coordination of their position on regional and international issues of common interest, said Ahmed Abu Zeid, the spokesman of Egypt’s Foreign Ministry. He did not provide further details.Egypt and Greece have strengthened ties in recent years, including cooperation in fields ranging from energy to combating terrorism....
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. After a gangbusters two days to start the week, stocks have declined two days. Despite the 2-2 record, however, equities are on pace to finish their best week since late June. A lot of that will have to do with how investors interpret September's jobs numbers, which the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday morning. The economy added 263,000 jobs last month, below the 275,000 economists had projected. The unemployment rate came in at 3.5%, under the estimated 3.7%. Market watchers were concerned a hot jobs report would strengthen the Federal Reserve's resolve to raise rates in its battle against inflation. Read live market updates here.
