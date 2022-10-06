Total Covid-19 infections in the UK have jumped 25% to their highest level since mid-August, though not all parts of the country are currently experiencing a rise, new figures show.England and Northern Ireland have both seen an increase, while the trend in Scotland and Wales is uncertain.There has also been a “marked” rise in infection levels among over-70s.Some 1.3 million people in private households across the UK are likely to have tested positive for coronavirus in the week to September 26, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is up from 1.1 million in the previous week.It is the...

