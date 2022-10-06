Read full article on original website
Related
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
BBC
Dorset coroner demands proof military jet is safe to fly
A coroner has called for urgent reassurance that a military jet is safe to fly after the death of a former RAF pilot. David Ashley, from Poole, Dorset, died during a test flight of an M-346 when it crashed in the Italian Alps in Lombardy on 16 March. The father-of-two...
Phys.org
The magnificent Lake Eyre Basin is threatened by 831 oil and gas wells, and more are planned
The heart-shaped Lake Eyre Basin covers about one-sixth of Australia. It contains one of the few remaining pristine river systems in the world. But new research shows oil and gas activity is extending its tentacles into these fragile environments. Its wells, pads, roads and dams threaten to change water flows and pollute this magnificent ecosystem.
BBC
Cost of Living: Norfolk knitted 'warm bags' gone in 90 minutes
Charitable "warm bags" containing items including hot water bottles, blankets and knitted socks were snapped up within 90 minutes after being offered for free at a community centre. They were created by Norfolk Knitters and Stitchers, a crafting group with more than 2,800 members. Beatrice Leal, from the Phoenix Centre-MX,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Time Out Global
This small city has just been voted the top place to visit in the UK
We’ve always arguing about which city in the UK is the absolute bestest. Which one has the best food. Which one has the least miserable people. Who wears the nicest long coats. That sort of thing. But how about which city is the best for a holiday?. Well, readers...
10 of the best new woodland cabin and lodge stays in the UK
This cabin on stilts is at the edge of a wooded glen by a stream. It is in a remote location on a 38-acre estate with woods and waterfalls, gorges, caverns and follies. There is no postcode, wifi or electricity … guests roll their luggage to the front door in a wheelbarrow. After that, they’re not exactly roughing it, though: there’s a wood burner, outdoor shower, hot tub and hammocks. The woods are home to roe deer and birds of prey, and there are lots of walking trails.
BBC
Billingham upcycling centre provides furniture for families
Furniture set for landfill is being upcycled and donated to families. Items such as cabinets, beds and tables left behind are given a new life at social housing company Thirteen's recycling centre in Billingham, Stockton-on-Tees. The project began in February and so far about 50 families have benefited with starter...
BBC
Cumbria's Dark Skies stargazing festival set to return for two weeks
A stargazing festival is set to return to the Lake District this autumn. Cumbria's Dark Skies Festival runs from 28 October to 12 November and features astronomy events as well as night-time canoeing and trail-running. It is being organised by several groups including Cumbria Tourism, Forestry England and Cumbria Wildlife...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Red squirrel trapped in Greggs shop is captured and released back into woods
A Greggs store in Perthshire has been closed after a red squirrel was trapped inside.The creature was discovered in the Atholl Road branch in Pitlochry on Saturday.It was captured and freed into the nearby Faskally woods on Tuesday evening.Greggs took to social media to share the news with followers, joking there had been a “new starter” in the Pitlochry branch.In a tweet, the bakery chain said: “Friendly locals offered their help to lure the Greggs Squirrel out.“But ultimately, if you were having a tasty sleepover in Greggs, would you leave? No, of course not.“After giving us the run around, we...
Winter blackouts: Nadhim Zahawi promises power cuts are ‘highly unlikely’
Energy blackouts this winter are “highly unlikely,” Nadhim Zahawi told Question Time last night, 6 October, as the National Grid warns that households could face blackouts for up to three hours at a time in the coming months.The electricity systems operator has said that this winter could see the first planned blackouts, also known as “rota load shedding,” since the 1970s.“It is highly unlikely because of the preparation we’ve made... this is a worst case scenario,” Mr Zahawi said.Sign up for our newsletters.
BBC
Peterborough city market trader says 'it's good to be back'
A market trader has said "it's good to be back" in a new city home after stalls were moved from another site. Stephen Wetherill relocated to Bridge Street, Peterborough, after the former Northminster site was sold for redevelopment. Param Singh, a former stall holder, said the new venue was not...
UK Covid-19 infections jump 25% with ‘marked’ rise among over-70s
Total Covid-19 infections in the UK have jumped 25% to their highest level since mid-August, though not all parts of the country are currently experiencing a rise, new figures show.England and Northern Ireland have both seen an increase, while the trend in Scotland and Wales is uncertain.There has also been a “marked” rise in infection levels among over-70s.Some 1.3 million people in private households across the UK are likely to have tested positive for coronavirus in the week to September 26, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is up from 1.1 million in the previous week.It is the...
BBC
North Sea oil and gas exploration 'good for the environment'
Plans to allow oil and gas exploration in the North Sea will be "good for the environment", the UK's climate minister has said. Graham Stuart, MP for Beverley and Holderness, said the move was "entirely compatible" with climate targets. More than 100 licences could be issued for the coast off...
Comments / 0