Doctor stuck in traffic ditched his car and ran for 45 mins to reach in time for critical surgery
The traffic in the Indian city of Bangalore is legendary—meme-worthy even. On the worst days, it can cause excessive delays, affecting critical care services such as ambulances. On August 30, Dr. Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon with Manipal hospital, had two options: either be defeated by this traffic or make it in time to perform surgery on his patient. When traffic became completely gridlocked, the Indian doctor abandoned his car and ran 1.8 miles for 45 minutes to reach the hospital where the patient was waiting for him to perform a gallbladder operation.
Boeing plane that crashed in French lake lifted out by gigantic crane
Timelapse footage shows crews using a crane to lift a crashed Boeing plane from a lake at Montpellier airport.After overshooting the runway, the nose and at least one engine of the aircraft ended up submerged in the water in the early hours of Saturday morning (24 September).The three crew members that were on board the cargo plane at the time were not injured, but the airport was forced to close.Footage recorded by Alain Escudier shows the scene as the plane was removed from the lake.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More French rescue crew work to lift crashed Boeing plane from lake at Montpellier airportShinzo Abe funeral: Mourners queue to pay respects to Japan’s assassinated former pmInternational Space Station footage reveals view of Hurricane Ian from space
Couple shocked as 747 plane engine falls through shed roof
A couple living in Belgium were shocked when part of a Boeing 747’s engine plunged through their garage roof.Louis and Adela Demaret, from Waremme in the Liège region of Belgium, found the item on Thursday 8 September, after it damaged their garage window by dropping from the sky.Another section of the plane’s engine landed next to the couple’s driveway. Fortunately no one was injured.The flight was being operated by Air Atlanta Icelandic, and was travelling to Malta-Luqa airport when it lost the aft cowl of one of the engines.Mr Demaret told Belgian news website 7sur7 that he had first...
California County Tells People to Shelter In Place Because of Tesla Battery Fire
A Tesla Megapack caught on fire this morning at a PG&E facility in Monterey County, California, emitting enough toxic smoke that the county issued a shelter-in-place advisory for the surrounding area. A number of road closures were also ordered including Highway 1. Tesla Megapacks are giant lithium ion batteries that...
Highway 101 crash leaves northbound lanes covered in grapes
PETALUMA -- A Sunday afternoon crash on northbound 101 in Petaluma left two lanes covered in hundreds of pounds of freshly harvested grapes.The California Highway Patrol said it got calls reporting the crash and spill around 12:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes just north of E Washington.In the far right lane, there is roadway construction going on and a guard rail. An f-250 truck towing a flatbed trailer full of grape containers got a little too close to the right side.The trailer went up and over guard rail. The driver lost control and trailer rolled over, spilling grapes everywhere. The spill was mostly isolated to the two right lanes. Caltrans reduced traffic to a single northbound lane while crews cleaned up the mess. The closure lasted 3 hours before all lanes were reopened No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved.
Stolen Bentley Mulsanne Located In Pakistan
Sadly, many cars which are stolen don’t stay in the country long. We’ve covered before how especially luxury vehicles and SUVs tend to be loaded into shipping containers, snuck past border patrol agents, and put on ships for places like the Middle East and Venezuela. A dramatic case out of the UK illustrates this well with a Bentley Mulsanne stolen in London recovered in Pakistan of all places.
BBC
CCTV appeal after rape in Leamington's Pump Room Gardens
Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a person was raped in a Warwickshire park. The attack happened at Leamington's Pump Room Gardens at about 03:30 BST on Sunday, Warwickshire Police said. The force believes the man was in the area at...
Young Deer High Dives From A 100-Foot Bridge… Miraculously Sticks The Landing
Well, this deer may qualify for the wildlife Olympics after this performance. Wildlife can be so funny… unintentionally. They tend to get themselves in some interesting predicaments, that’s for sure. Whether it’s curiosity, fear, confusion, or the fact that most of ’em just aren’t that smart.
BBC
Port of Hull: Sniffer dog finds 'largest' illegal cigarette shipment
A sniffer dog at the Port of Hull has found 99 million illegal cigarettes in shipping containers, the biggest ever seizure of its kind at a UK port. The cigarettes, in eight containers, were found in June and were said to have been shipped through the United Arab Emirates, import papers suggested.
BBC
Call for action after couple die in crossing crash
A coroner has asked for visibility to be improved on a road where a couple died while out with their dog. Paul Morris, 70, and his wife Alison, 57, had been on holiday in Herefordshire when they were struck by a motorcyclist while crossing the A44, outside Kington. The...
BBC
Nursing home at centre of legal action set to close
A nursing home in the south of Scotland at the centre of legal action is set to close. The operators of the Dalawoodie House facility near Dumfries have agreed to the cancellation of their registration. It means the home - which currently has 23 residents - will shut on...
BBC
Stagecoach bus firm denies some of its drivers are racist
Operator Stagecoach has denied claims some of its drivers are racist after reports they stopped asylum seekers boarding its buses in North Somerset. "One driver told me 'we don't pick up refugees'. I was left waiting an hour for the next bus," an asylum seeker, who wished to remain anonymous, said.
BBC
Llanelli fraudster made £28k by taking 150 driving tests
A woman earned more than £28,000 by illegally sitting driving tests for other people. Inderjeet Kaur, 30, of Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, admitted taking about 150 theory and practical tests between 2018 and 2020. Kaur was ordered to pay £27,614 and court costs of £156 within three months, or face a...
BBC
Staffordshire council bans lollipop lady's bodycam
Parents in Cannock have urged a council to reinstate a body-worn camera for school crossing patrol staff. The £150 camera was funded by families concerned about dangerous traffic around St Luke's Primary on New Penkridge Road. However, Staffordshire County Council said its use breached strict rules around the wearing...
BBC
Billingham upcycling centre provides furniture for families
Furniture set for landfill is being upcycled and donated to families. Items such as cabinets, beds and tables left behind are given a new life at social housing company Thirteen's recycling centre in Billingham, Stockton-on-Tees. The project began in February and so far about 50 families have benefited with starter...
Exploring a abandoned and flooded hotel
I got the lucky chance to explore the inside of a famous but flood damaged hotel. This hotel is located in northern Texas. Had names over the years and many memories for the city it’s in. Sadly it has became abandoned due to water damage from past floods over the years. It was built in a flood zone.
BBC
Plan to further expand new prison under construction
A new prison under construction could be expanded to accommodate 250 more inmates. Builders are currently working on the new 1,700 capacity HMP Fosse Way in Glen Parva which is set to open by mid-2023. But the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) wants permission to build an additional four-storey block...
Drivers could be fined £1,000 for letting ambulance pass - how to avoid it
Drivers are being warned they face a £1,000 fine if they break the Highway Code when allowing an ambulance to pass them on the road. The common motorist etiquette of allowing emergency services to pass is encouraged in the Code however, if drivers do an illegal manoeuvre or stop at an unsuitable place to facilitate this, they could pay a hefty price. The Highway Code states that motorists should give way to emergency service vehicles using flashing lights, including ambulances, fire engines and police vehicles.But in order to clear the way for ambulances and police cars, road users should be...
BBC
Oswestry: Woman dies in hit-and-run
A 22-year-old woman has died after a hit-and-run in Oswestry. West Mercia Police said a car mounted a kerb at about 02:50 BST and hit two people outside the Grill Out takeaway on Willow Street. Both were transferred to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by ambulance. The woman died shortly after...
BBC
Ewerby: Dog tracks drink-driver from crash to front door
A police dog led officers straight to the door of a suspected drink-driver after sniffing them out from half a kilometre away. Officers were sent to a single-vehicle crash on Park Lane, in Ewerby, Lincolnshire, on 5 October. With no sign of the driver, Orbit was put on the case...
