BBC
Cost of Living: Norfolk knitted 'warm bags' gone in 90 minutes
Charitable "warm bags" containing items including hot water bottles, blankets and knitted socks were snapped up within 90 minutes after being offered for free at a community centre. They were created by Norfolk Knitters and Stitchers, a crafting group with more than 2,800 members. Beatrice Leal, from the Phoenix Centre-MX,...
rsvplive.ie
Plumber says affordable device can ‘potentially half’ your energy bills this winter
A plumber has said that an affordable device can “potentially half” your energy bills this winter. The TikTok user @djmatrixx101 shared his advice after working on central heating systems and boilers throughout his career. He explained that by adding a thermostatic radiator valve to your radiators, you can...
How to keep cats off counters and tables
If your feline friend is constantly jumping up on the kitchen worktop to drink from the faucet or snaffle snacks from the sideboard and you’re wondering how to keep cats off counters or your brand new coffee table, read on. It can be frustrating if your cat loves counter-surfing....
PETS・
Thames Water bills woman, 98, for enough water to make 1m cups of tea
A bedridden 98-year-old woman was billed £215 a month for water after “heavy usage” which was later found to be caused by a leak, and told if she failed to pay she risked having a bad credit record shared with other firms. Estelle Mendoza, who has dementia...
I’m an electrician – how to lower your energy bill and figure out which appliances are draining it
IF you're wondering which appliances drain the most energy - and how you can save more on your bill each month - one expert has been able to help. David Coleman, who uses the TikTok handle @mechanicallyincleyend, shared his energy saving hacks in a recent video. A smart outlet can...
BBC
Call for action after couple die in crossing crash
A coroner has asked for visibility to be improved on a road where a couple died while out with their dog. Paul Morris, 70, and his wife Alison, 57, had been on holiday in Herefordshire when they were struck by a motorcyclist while crossing the A44, outside Kington. The...
BBC
Royal Derby Hospital gym used as makeshift hospital ward
A hospital gym has been turned into a temporary ward due to "severe" and "intense" demand on services. Bosses at the Royal Derby Hospital said the building was used twice this week for patients waiting to be discharged. Dr Chris Weiner, chief medical officer for NHS Derby and Derbyshire, said...
How Much Laundry Detergent Should You Really Be Using?
The biggest mistake people make when doing laundry? Using too much detergent. It doesn’t get our clothes cleaner, and we flush money down the drain with every wasteful pour. (It doesn’t help that the bottle’s handy measuring cap holds 10 times the amount needed!) “Oh my gosh,...
BBC
Billingham upcycling centre provides furniture for families
Furniture set for landfill is being upcycled and donated to families. Items such as cabinets, beds and tables left behind are given a new life at social housing company Thirteen's recycling centre in Billingham, Stockton-on-Tees. The project began in February and so far about 50 families have benefited with starter...
10 of the best new woodland cabin and lodge stays in the UK
This cabin on stilts is at the edge of a wooded glen by a stream. It is in a remote location on a 38-acre estate with woods and waterfalls, gorges, caverns and follies. There is no postcode, wifi or electricity … guests roll their luggage to the front door in a wheelbarrow. After that, they’re not exactly roughing it, though: there’s a wood burner, outdoor shower, hot tub and hammocks. The woods are home to roe deer and birds of prey, and there are lots of walking trails.
BBC
Large fire breaks out at derelict Kempston middle school
A large, substantial fire has broken out at a derelict middle school that has been closed for seven years. Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said nine crews were called to Robert Bruce Middle School, off Hillgrounds Road, Kempston, at 06:24 BST. It said fire engulfed about 25% of the three-storey...
BBC
Critical health incident across Nottinghamshire stood down
A critical incident alert in place for the whole of Nottinghamshire's healthcare system has now been stood down. NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire said "extreme pressures" across the county's hospitals led to the move on Friday. Health bosses have now said there has been a reduction in hospital bed admissions and...
Red squirrel trapped in Greggs shop is captured and released back into woods
A Greggs store in Perthshire has been closed after a red squirrel was trapped inside.The creature was discovered in the Atholl Road branch in Pitlochry on Saturday.It was captured and freed into the nearby Faskally woods on Tuesday evening.Greggs took to social media to share the news with followers, joking there had been a “new starter” in the Pitlochry branch.In a tweet, the bakery chain said: “Friendly locals offered their help to lure the Greggs Squirrel out.“But ultimately, if you were having a tasty sleepover in Greggs, would you leave? No, of course not.“After giving us the run around, we...
Is it safe for cats to drink milk?
Mother cats nurse kittens, but can older cats safely lap up milk?
heckhome.com
Expert Tips To Prepare Your Small Home For The Frigid Winter Cold
Winter doesn’t have to be freezing cold. All you have to do is take a few basic preventative steps in order to make sure that your home is ready for the winter. Preparation is the name of the game when it comes to getting ready for the winter. You want to make sure your insulation is in good shape, your HVAC is ready to take high demand, and that your home is generally ready for colder weather. We’ve got some specific tips that are sure to make your home warm this winter.
