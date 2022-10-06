Read full article on original website
BBC
Creeslough: Nine dead after Donegal explosion
Nine people are now confirmed to have died after a huge explosion at a petrol station in County Donegal. The explosion happened at an Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough on Friday afternoon. Gardaí (Irish police) said three fatalities were confirmed on Friday, the others on Saturday morning....
Boeing plane that crashed in French lake lifted out by gigantic crane
Timelapse footage shows crews using a crane to lift a crashed Boeing plane from a lake at Montpellier airport.After overshooting the runway, the nose and at least one engine of the aircraft ended up submerged in the water in the early hours of Saturday morning (24 September).The three crew members that were on board the cargo plane at the time were not injured, but the airport was forced to close.Footage recorded by Alain Escudier shows the scene as the plane was removed from the lake.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More French rescue crew work to lift crashed Boeing plane from lake at Montpellier airportShinzo Abe funeral: Mourners queue to pay respects to Japan’s assassinated former pmInternational Space Station footage reveals view of Hurricane Ian from space
BBC
Jail for Sheffield man who tied up ex and poured boiling water over her
A man who tied up his ex-partner and poured boiling water over her face and body has been jailed for six years. Sam Wild, also known as Sam Barlow, lured the woman to a Sheffield hotel after having drinks, the city's crown court heard. Police said he tricked her into...
Woman Dies Mid-Flight After Suffering Heart Attack While Traveling from Houston to London
The woman, who has not been identified, was met by emergency healthcare professionals when the plane landed A woman died of an apparent heart attack while flying from Houston to London Wednesday, authorities confirm. The passenger was flying on a United Airlines flight when she went into cardiac arrest. She was aboard Flight 880, which took off from Houston at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and landed around 7:40 a.m. local time at London's Heathrow Airport, according to flight-tracking data. "We were called at 6:33 a.m. today to reports of a passenger having suffered a cardiac...
BBC
Thailand attack: ‘I am full of pain and anger'
Duangphan Patphaothanun is wandering outside a childcare centre, clutching a bag full of toys. The 64-year-old grandmother wants to know when she can see her grandson, so she can place his most treasured possessions with him in his coffin - the bag includes a large plastic dinosaur. Three-year-old Pattarawut is...
BBC
Prince of Wales title must go says Gwynedd councillor
A Welsh council has voted in favour of a motion calling for the title Prince of Wales to be abolished. Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn tabled the motion at Gwynedd council describing the monarchy as "archaic oppressive tradition". It follows the decision by King Charles to name his son William as...
BBC
RSPCA rescues 96 'terrified' shih-tzus from Torquay home
A total of 96 shih-tzu dogs have been rescued from a breeding home. The RSPCA described the dogs as "flea-infested" and "matted with faeces" as a result of over-breeding when found in Torquay, Devon. It said the dogs were "absolutely terrified of people" since being rescued, but hoped it could...
BBC
Peter Tobin: The horrific crimes of a serial killer
Peter Tobin was only unmasked as a serial killer after his final victim was discovered hidden under the floorboards of a church in Glasgow. His arrest, while feigning illness in a London hospital, set in motion a UK-wide investigation which spanned six decades and generated 1,400 lines of inquiry. Operation...
Move over Brits: Danish royals in crisis after decision to strip titles
Popular royal family rocked by rows after Queen Margrethe’s decision to take titles away from four of her eight grandchildren. On a crisp Copenhagen morning, Amalienborg has the same air of royal and stately permanence it must have had two-and-a-quarter centuries ago, when Christian VII became the first of Denmark’s rulers to make it his home.
BBC
Thailand nursery attack: Witnesses describe shocking attack
People who witnessed a deadly rampage at a Thai nursery have described the horrific moment a former police officer burst in and began attacking staff and children. Nanticha Panchum, the headteacher at the childcare centre, said that after sending the children off for a nap, she had been about to make some lunch when she heard five gunshots.
BBC
Port of Hull: Sniffer dog finds 'largest' illegal cigarette shipment
A sniffer dog at the Port of Hull has found 99 million illegal cigarettes in shipping containers, the biggest ever seizure of its kind at a UK port. The cigarettes, in eight containers, were found in June and were said to have been shipped through the United Arab Emirates, import papers suggested.
BBC
Loud radio made lorry driver unaware he killed biker in Nitshill
A lorry driver's radio was so loud he was unaware he had killed a biker, a court has heard. Alistair Campbell, 43, hit 62-year-old George Glasgow while changing lanes approaching traffic lights on the B773 in Nitshill, Glasgow, in August 2020. Mr Glasgow's motorbike was pushed along the road while...
BBC
Moors Murders: 'I'm convinced I found Keith Bennett'
The man whose hunt for the last unfound victim of the Moors murderers led to a new search has said he is "convinced" he found the boy's remains, despite police saying otherwise. Author and investigator Russell Edwards said he had spent seven years looking for Keith Bennett on Saddleworth Moor.
BBC
Llanelli fraudster made £28k by taking 150 driving tests
A woman earned more than £28,000 by illegally sitting driving tests for other people. Inderjeet Kaur, 30, of Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, admitted taking about 150 theory and practical tests between 2018 and 2020. Kaur was ordered to pay £27,614 and court costs of £156 within three months, or face a...
BBC
PhD student from Plymouth jailed for nine years for rape
A postgraduate student who raped and assaulted a woman has been jailed for nine years. Dayan Garcia, 31, of Mariners Court, Plymouth, was jailed at Exeter Crown Court for two counts of rape and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The jury heard how the victim "feared for...
BBC
Ayr building firm boss killed worker with cable ties
A building firm boss has been jailed for a minimum of 21 years after killing one of his workers with cable ties. George McMillan choked Michael Thomson, 46, to death at his business in Ayr in July 2020 before dumping his body in a car in lay-by. The High Court...
BBC
Search continues for missing father
Police officers, firefighters and volunteers are continuing to search for a man missing since 2 October. Harjinder Takhar, 58, who is widely known as Harry, was last seen when he got out the family car and ran off into woodland off Stirchley Lane in Telford. Det Insp Jo Whitehead said...
BBC
Lincoln: Coroner calls for further police action over death of boy, 11
A coroner is calling for further police action over the death of an 11-year-old boy with cerebral palsy who died after he was left unsupervised in a bath. Dainton Gittos died in January 2021 as a result of his parents' neglect when he was left unattended in the bath at his Lincoln home, an inquest found.
