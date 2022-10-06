ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Auburn, pregame

Sidney Chansamone is a junior journalism and interdisciplinary art student at the University of Georgia. They have worked for The Red & Black since 2021 as a photo contributor, assistant design editor, photo editor and currently assistant photo editor.
Opelika-Auburn News

LEE: ‘What coach is going to want to come here?’ Look at yourselves

ATHENS, Ga. — Even in resounding defeat, he has his defenders. Even in convincing loss, they remain unconvinced. Their stern voices on the call-in radio shows ring out over the airwaves all across the Plains. He is a man of character, they say angrily in his defense. He needs time, they say. It’s disrespectful to talk about the next chapter, they say. He needs support, they say.
247Sports

Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after Georgia's victory over Auburn

It took Georgia a while to get rolling offensively in Saturday’s game against Auburn, but once the Bulldogs found their rhythm, they simply didn’t let up. The Bulldogs rode an outstanding defensive effort and two well-timed scoring drives until putting up three more rushing scores after halftime on their way to a commanding 42-10 victory. The win was more of the same for the Bulldogs, who have now beaten the Tigers eight straight times in Sanford Stadium.
13WMAZ

Vince Dooley, legendary Georgia head coach, hospitalized

ATHENS, Ga. — Former legendary Georgia Bulldogs head coach Vince Dooley was hospitalized Saturday with a "mild case" of COVID-19, 11Alive's Maria Martin learned while in Athens. The illustrious Dooley just recently turned 90 in September and was serenaded to "Happy Birthday" in front of 70,000 fans inside Mercedes-Benz...
auburntigers.com

No. 6 Auburn wins at No. 5 Georgia, 11-8

BISHOP, Ga. – The No. 6 Auburn equestrian team started off the season with a big win on the road, topping No. 5 Georgia at the UGA Equestrian Center, 11-8, Friday afternoon. "This was a great win today," head coach Greg Williams said. "Georgia is always a tough road meet and this is a tough way to start the season, but I'm so proud of how the team battled. Georgia rode well today and I'm glad of the way we stayed in it and attacked from the start."
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia vs. Auburn: Prediction and preview

Georgia and Auburn meet this week in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry as the programs are facing drastically different issues ahead of the 126th meeting in the rivalry. The Bulldogs hold a 62-56-8 edge in the series, including winning the past 5 meetings. Auburn has not won in Athens since 2005. This will be Auburn’s first road game of 2022 after it played its first 5 at home.
247Sports

Auburn football's slide started with Steven Leath

How did Auburn football team get to this place, where it is a 29 ½ - point underdog at Georgia? It all started with ill-fated president Steven Leath. Leath, who took over as Auburn’s president in 2017, almost immediately got crossways with basketball coach Bruce Pearl, not the Auburn person you want to be crossways with. Leath talked like he was ready to cut Pearl loose, but he soon came to the realization that doing that would be a really bad idea that would put his own job security in doubt. He settled for firing two lower-level support staffers for the flimsiest of reasons.
accesswdun.com

Football: Lumpkin County scores late to down Gilmer, 31-28

ELLIJAY, Ga. — A touchdown with 35 seconds to go gave Lumpkin County its first and only lead of the night as the Indians held on to beat Gilmer, 31-28. The Indian defense held the Bobcats to just 54 second half rushing yards after giving up 300 in the first half, holding Gilmer to just seven points after the halftime break.
fox5atlanta.com

Bystander caught in gunfire is University of Georgia student, police say

ATHENS, Ga. - A University of Georgia student is lucky to be alive after getting caught in a shooting early Saturday morning. The Athens-Clarke County police said the shooting took place on Clayton Street, near Pulaski Street. At around 2:15 a.m. the student, who police believe was not the intended...
