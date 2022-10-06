Read full article on original website
Twitter reacts to Auburn's blowout loss to Georgia
Twitter was not pleased with the performance, to say the least.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Auburn, pregame
Sidney Chansamone is a junior journalism and interdisciplinary art student at the University of Georgia. They have worked for The Red & Black since 2021 as a photo contributor, assistant design editor, photo editor and currently assistant photo editor.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn offense gets mocked on social media after inept 1st half showing against Georgia
Auburn was expected to lose badly at No. 2 Georgia today, and at halftime it’s the Bulldogs with a 14-0 advantage. The Tigers, however, have played pretty well defensively. But they have also made a ton of mistakes, most notably a botched fake punt, a long punt return allowed, and multiple penalties.
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: ‘What coach is going to want to come here?’ Look at yourselves
ATHENS, Ga. — Even in resounding defeat, he has his defenders. Even in convincing loss, they remain unconvinced. Their stern voices on the call-in radio shows ring out over the airwaves all across the Plains. He is a man of character, they say angrily in his defense. He needs time, they say. It’s disrespectful to talk about the next chapter, they say. He needs support, they say.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after Georgia's victory over Auburn
It took Georgia a while to get rolling offensively in Saturday’s game against Auburn, but once the Bulldogs found their rhythm, they simply didn’t let up. The Bulldogs rode an outstanding defensive effort and two well-timed scoring drives until putting up three more rushing scores after halftime on their way to a commanding 42-10 victory. The win was more of the same for the Bulldogs, who have now beaten the Tigers eight straight times in Sanford Stadium.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jarquez Hunter blows Georgia fans a kiss after scoring a touchdown to cut Auburn's deficit to 25 points
Auburn hasn’t had the amount of positive moments its needed to put up any real fight against the No. 2-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, but one of the bright spots was running back Jarquez Hunter getting nifty with it on this touchdown play. And the way he ended it was certainly...
Vince Dooley, legendary Georgia head coach, hospitalized
ATHENS, Ga. — Former legendary Georgia Bulldogs head coach Vince Dooley was hospitalized Saturday with a "mild case" of COVID-19, 11Alive's Maria Martin learned while in Athens. The illustrious Dooley just recently turned 90 in September and was serenaded to "Happy Birthday" in front of 70,000 fans inside Mercedes-Benz...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rick Neuheisel faces backlash during CBS broadcast of Auburn at Georgia
Rick Neuheisel and Tom McCarthy were on the call for the Auburn-Georgia game as part of the “SEC on CBS” double header with Texas A&M and Alabama being the primetime nightcap. Neuheisel was in the place SEC fans normally see Gary Danielson, where criticism is usually at a...
auburntigers.com
No. 6 Auburn wins at No. 5 Georgia, 11-8
BISHOP, Ga. – The No. 6 Auburn equestrian team started off the season with a big win on the road, topping No. 5 Georgia at the UGA Equestrian Center, 11-8, Friday afternoon. "This was a great win today," head coach Greg Williams said. "Georgia is always a tough road meet and this is a tough way to start the season, but I'm so proud of how the team battled. Georgia rode well today and I'm glad of the way we stayed in it and attacked from the start."
Five reasons Auburn football can beat Georgia
Here are five reasons why the Tigers escape the Bulldogs with a win.
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Georgia basketball event ‘Stegmania’ an electric preview to season ahead
ATHENS – Georgia basketball coach Mike White’s first “Stegmania” event was electric. The event previewed the 2022-2023 men’s and women’s basketball teams with a series of skills competitions, a dance battle, and a pair of celebrity appearances. Hip Hop artist Quavo, a known Georgia...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia vs. Auburn: Prediction and preview
Georgia and Auburn meet this week in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry as the programs are facing drastically different issues ahead of the 126th meeting in the rivalry. The Bulldogs hold a 62-56-8 edge in the series, including winning the past 5 meetings. Auburn has not won in Athens since 2005. This will be Auburn’s first road game of 2022 after it played its first 5 at home.
Tyler Williams, Georgia Bulldogs newest commitment, easily outruns defense for long touchdown grab
Lakeland High School (Florida) wide receiver Tyler Williams is the newest member of the Georgia Bulldogs' 2023 recruiting class, a group that ranks No. 2 nationally. On Friday night, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound pass-catcher gave Georgia fans a taste of what they can expect from him, as the big ...
bulldawgillustrated.com
The comeback at Mizzou could be a blessing in disguise as the entire Bulldog Nation is now sure not to take any SEC foe lightly
Gary Pinkel, who enjoyed noteworthy success at Toledo and Missouri, was a guest on the Georgia pre-game show Saturday, a game in which he was given his on campus salute as the newest coach to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. In recalling Missouri’s upset of Oklahoma,...
247Sports
Auburn football's slide started with Steven Leath
How did Auburn football team get to this place, where it is a 29 ½ - point underdog at Georgia? It all started with ill-fated president Steven Leath. Leath, who took over as Auburn’s president in 2017, almost immediately got crossways with basketball coach Bruce Pearl, not the Auburn person you want to be crossways with. Leath talked like he was ready to cut Pearl loose, but he soon came to the realization that doing that would be a really bad idea that would put his own job security in doubt. He settled for firing two lower-level support staffers for the flimsiest of reasons.
Albany Herald
Prep Football Round-Up: No. 6-ranked Dougherty rolls past Columbus, secures playoff spot
COLUMBUS - The No.6-ranked Dougherty Trojans (7-0) scored 41 points in the first half and then held off the Columbus Blue Devils to win 54-24 Friday night in Columbus. The win assures the Trojans a spot in the state playoffs with three regular-season games remaining. Dougherty quarterback Kameron Davis completed...
accesswdun.com
Football: Lumpkin County scores late to down Gilmer, 31-28
ELLIJAY, Ga. — A touchdown with 35 seconds to go gave Lumpkin County its first and only lead of the night as the Indians held on to beat Gilmer, 31-28. The Indian defense held the Bobcats to just 54 second half rushing yards after giving up 300 in the first half, holding Gilmer to just seven points after the halftime break.
WYFF4.com
Men accused of murdering Georgia football player arrested in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has taken two men accused of murder into custody. Zion Chandler Richardson, 19, and Bryan Kemare, 18, are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants, the sheriff's office said. The men are accused of shooting...
fox5atlanta.com
Bystander caught in gunfire is University of Georgia student, police say
ATHENS, Ga. - A University of Georgia student is lucky to be alive after getting caught in a shooting early Saturday morning. The Athens-Clarke County police said the shooting took place on Clayton Street, near Pulaski Street. At around 2:15 a.m. the student, who police believe was not the intended...
Opelika-Auburn News
Letters to the editor: Mayors of Auburn and Opelika find talk of unionizing GE Aviation 'distressing'
In the 1950s, over 50% of American workers were unionized. Today, the percentage of American workers who are unionized is approximately 10 percent. The numbers for just the private sector are even less at approximately 6 percent. The public sector which was hardly unionized in 1950 now has a third of its workers unionized.
